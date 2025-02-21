Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

People say these 5 songs can help ease an anxiety attack

One is widely called "the world’s most relaxing" track

A person listens to music on headphones with their eyes closed, with album covers superimposed on top

People online have shared recommendations for songs that helped them ease anxiety.

Main photo (Photo credit: Canva), Steve Roach album cover (Fortuna Records/Timeroom Editions via Amazon), Enigma album cover (Virgin/Charisma via Amazon), The Cure album cover (Fiction/Capitol via Amazon), Radiohead album cover (TBD/XL via Amazon), Marconi Union (Just Music via Amazon)
Ryan Reed
By Ryan ReedFeb 21, 2025
Ryan Reed
See Full Bio

If you experience anxiety, you know it doesn't always strike in convenient places—especially if you plan to soothe your symptoms through music. You might not have access to a slick pair of headphones or your perfectly curated vinyl collection. But some argue that, if you’re able to utilize sound therapeutically, the right track could help.

Strangers on the Internet have shared some of their favorite songs to help soften a panic attack. And though these are the opinions of regular people, not medical professionals—and should be approached with that disclaimer in mind—they're interesting nonetheless.

Enigma - "Return to Innocence"

There are various Reddit threads about this subject, with some tailored to specific genres and others wide open stylistically. One OP sought suggestions to help with their "constant panic attacks," as they find it helpful to "sync [their] breathing" to the music. (They were aiming to avoid songs that are "too upbeat," as those would worsen their attack.) The top response was a vote for Enigma’s 1993 new-age hit "Return to Innocence," which weaves R&B-pop hooks with airy synth pads, booming drums, and Amis chants.

"Enigma has a few good tunes for feeling calm," one user wrote. "'Return to Innocence' is one." Someone replied, "Yess!! Enigma is a great anxiety relief tool."

- YouTubeyoutu.be


The Cure - "Alone"

In a different thread, The Cure earned a nod for their 2024 epic "Alone"—that is, "if you want to reach into the depths." This atmospheric epic has a slow tempo and patient build, stretching out across seven minutes of icy, dream-sequence keyboards and mutilated bass.


- YouTubewww.youtube.com


Radiohead - "Give Up the Ghost"

Similarly slow but perhaps even more soothing, there’s Radiohead’s "Give Up the Ghost," a flurry of fragile guitars and looped vocal harmonies. It’s a highlight from the band’s 2011 LP, The King of Limbs, and, I’d argue, one of the most beautiful moments in their discography. (I'm a Radiohead fan, so I don't make that claim lightly.)


- YouTubewww.youtube.com


Steve Roach - "Structures From Silence"

Another compelling choice is "Structures From Silence," a meditative 29-minute piece by English ambience architect Steve Roach. One user took that recommendation and responded with gratitude: "This night has been really difficult, I can’t sleep and am feeling restless, panicky, etc.," they wrote. "This song is making me feel so at peace, thank you. Makes me feel so little and insignificant in the best way possible, that my judgements don’t matter and nothing does. I feel so peaceful. Thank you."


- YouTubeyoutu.be


Marconi Union - "Weightless"

One song that pops up repeatedly on these threads—and with good reason—is "Weightless," the drowsy 2011 instrumental by English ambient group Marconi Union. Commissioned by Radox Spa and created "under guidance of professional sound practitioner Lyz Cooper," the song was created specifically to relax listeners and lower their heart rates.


- YouTubewww.youtube.com


Turns out they were very, very effective: Market research firm Mindlab International conducted a study where participants completed difficult puzzles while having their brain activity monitored. Music was played during the experiment, and "Weightless" resulted in a 65% stress reduction. (It’s now widely described as "the world’s most relaxing song.")

Again, it’s crucial to remember that Reddit is not a doctor’s office. It’s worth consulting WebMD’s article about "Ways to Stop a Panic Attack," which includes suggestions like getting your breathing under control, keeping your mind in the present, and practicing "progressive relaxation."

ambient group marconianxietyanxiety managementanxiety relief toolbreathing controlcalming musicmusicmusic therapypanicpanic attack reliefradioheadrelaxationrelaxing listenerssoothing musicsound therapeuticallystressstress reduction

The Latest

Researchers are blowing people's minds after sharing the ideal shower length
Health

Researchers are blowing people's minds after sharing the ideal shower length

For James Beard Semifinialist Daniel Garwood, mental health advocacy isn’t a tall order
Culture

For James Beard Semifinialist Daniel Garwood, mental health advocacy isn’t a tall order

Collage of different movies
Culture

5 movies to help you chill out and relieve stress but that aren’t boring

A person listens to music on headphones with their eyes closed, with album covers superimposed on top
Culture

People say these 5 songs can help ease an anxiety attack

More For You

Groom stops midway through vows to hand bride a scribbled note — it contained a promise
man in gray suit and woman in white wedding dress
Photo by Eugenia Pankiv on Unsplash

Groom stops midway through vows to hand bride a scribbled note — it contained a promise

Childhood sweethearts finding their way back to each other after decades apart sounds like something out of a fairytale, but sometimes, real life has plans even more poetic. That seemed to be the case for Lauren and Brooks, who went their separate ways in February 2015. But during a flight to Oklahoma, Brooks felt a shift—he realized that Lauren was truly the love of his life and decided he was going to marry her.

And marry her he did. Recently, to mark their third wedding anniversary, Lauren shared a touching clip from their wedding ceremony on her Instagram page. In the video, Brooks tells her about the moment on that flight when he wrote a heartfelt love confession, acknowledging how much she meant to him. The video was taken during a beautifully orchestrated day that included a bachelorette party, a rehearsal dinner, and a garden pizza party, all leading up to the church ceremony where they exchanged vows. In her blog, Lauren shares that in that moment, surrounded by loved ones and the church’s priest, Brooks recalled how that flight had changed everything for him.

Keep ReadingShow less
The wild all-female bartending competition Speed Rack is the best bar scene innovation in years

Ivy Mix and Lynnette Marrero, renowned bartenders and co-founders of Speed Rack, an all-female and femme speed bartending competition.

Elyssa Goodman

The wild all-female bartending competition Speed Rack is the best bar scene innovation in years

“We have no women bartenders, where are all the women?” Lynnette Marrero remembered.

The decorated bartender and mixologist worked a cocktail festival many years ago where some 30 women put it together behind the scenes. But when it came time for a film crew to record female bartenders, they were at a loss. She didn’t want it to happen again and neither did fellow renowned bartender Ivy Mix. “It was an a-ha moment, of what can we do to showcase these women?”

Keep ReadingShow less
Woman falling in love over high-school sweetheart's 'mac & cheese soup' is pure romance
person holding white ceramic bowl with yellow food
Photo by April Walker on Unsplash

Woman falling in love over high-school sweetheart's 'mac & cheese soup' is pure romance

Small gestures often spark the kind of chemistry that deepens relationships, serving as building blocks for lasting love. Mac-and-cheese soup might not seem like a symbol of romance, but for a Reddit user known as u/his_stargazer, this humble dish marks the beginning of a love story that’s lasted a lifetime. Sharing her story in the r/wholesome group, she explained how a bowl of mac-and-cheese soup first made her fall for her high school sweetheart—now her husband.

Man at Home in the Kitchen Preparing Vegetables in the Frying Pan (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | HMVart)Man at Home in the Kitchen Preparing Vegetables in the Frying Pan (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | HMVart)

Keep ReadingShow less
Last-of-her-line pasta maker shares her secret recipe with people before it's too late
File:Manuscript illustration of 2 women making pasta Wellcome ...
commons.wikimedia.org

Last-of-her-line pasta maker shares her secret recipe with people before it's too late

On the western edge of the Monte Albo mountains in Sardinia, Italy stands the comune, the municipality, of Lula. Twice a year, on May 1 and October 4, groups of people make the pilgrimage to Lula on foot from Nuoro, some 40 miles away for the Feast of San Francesco. Upon their arrival, they’re rewarded with a recipe some 300 years old: Su filindeu, or tears of god, a pasta so difficult to make there are now only a handful of people in the world who can do it.

The pasta is served in a lamb broth made with generous portions of pecorino primo sale, a cheese made of sheep’s milk. While the recipe has traditionally been passed down matrilineally, masters of the delicacy like Paola Abraini--who lives in Nuoro, where the sacred recipe is also from--have started to instruct others. According to Atlas Obscura, “Abraini, who is currently in her mid-sixties, made a conscious decision to teach people outside of her family to make it, in large part because not everyone had a daughter to inherit the knowledge.”

Keep ReadingShow less
A worried person biting their nails and a hand locking a door

People share tips for remembering that you've locked the door.

Photo credit: Canva

The 5 best ideas to never forget if you locked the door before leaving the house

Without fail, every time I leave my house for a weekend (or longer) trip, I immediately get that old-fashioned wave of anxiety: "Did I lock the front door? Did I somehow leave the refrigerator door open? Did I accidentally turn on the oven, despite having not used it in three days?"

On many occasions, 10 minutes into my drive, I’ve had to head back home and double-check—even if it’s simply jiggling the door handle—just to ease my mind. It’s a genuine problem. And it turns out I’m not alone—after looking around the Internet, I realized that lots of people suffer from this same form of self-doubt. Luckily, some clever folks have suggestions for how to soften this creeping unease.

Keep ReadingShow less
Under new ownership, legendary drag venue Darcelle XV’s legacy can continue
Street Scene with Darcelle XV Female Impersonators Sign - … | Flickr
www.flickr.com

Under new ownership, legendary drag venue Darcelle XV’s legacy can continue

The premise of a legacy drag venue anywhere, let alone in the United States, isn’t something we can take for granted. That Darcelle XV Showplace opened in Portland, Oregon in 1967 under its eponymous owner, the legendary Portland drag queen Darcelle XV, née Walter Cole, and remains open to this day is just short of a miracle. Darcelle XV Showplace, known as Darcelle’s, was the first LGBTQ+ history site in Oregon added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2020. According to the National Parks Service, “as a nightclub and drag venue, the aesthetic of Darcelle XV Showplace reflects the improvised, low-budget, and self-reliant illusion of glamour that resulted from its development during the late 1960s and early 1970s when drag was celebrated mostly behind closed doors due to gay discrimination and the threat of harassment.”

When Darcelle passed in 2023, at one point named the World’s Oldest Drag Queen in the Guinness Book of World Records, the venue faced some uncertainty. This was despite, as the National Parks Service shared, its status in 2020 as “one of only two known drag clubs open prior to 1970 in the United States with an owner who performed (and is still performing!) as part of the company.” After Darcelle’s passing, however, business at the club had become slow and attendance had waned; could it stay open? As of last week, however, its future remains much brighter: under new ownership, the club shares, its life will continue.

It had been Darcelle’s wish that the club’s life would continue after her passing. The new owner of Darcelle’s is Jeremy Corvus-Peck, himself a drag artist of over 30 years, an Air Force veteran, and an Oregonian business-owner, who purchased the club from Darcelle’s children. “His goal to honor the history of the club while moving us forward with innovation and creativity is highly anticipated by the current cast and crew,” the club shared on Instagram. “His desire to honor the legacy of Darcelle XV stems from their longtime friendship.” As of now, the club remains “the longest-running drag cabaret on the West Coast.”

Darcelle’s is a long beloved Portland institution and a foundation of drag history in the U.S. It’s fitting, too, then, that a new plaza is being built in the city honoring the legacy of both Darcelle herself and the club. A groundbreaking was held last July, and “early drawings show the new park will have a stage, a public art space and ‘wall of fame’ for notable LGBTQ Portlanders,” Oregon Public Broadcasting reported last year. According to updates from the Portland Parks & Recreation department, as of January 2025, underground work is scheduled to be completed on time and sidewalks will begin pouring thereafter.

That the club’s life will continue and that the plaza will honor Darcelle’s life and contributions is a huge win for LGBTQ+ history in Portland and in the U.S., especially when drag faces direct opposition from the standing current presidential administration. Because of venues like Darcelle’s and owners like Cole and now Corvus-Peck, drag and drag history have become cemented as part of American life–it’s not going anywhere.

Follow Darcelle XV Showplace on Instagram to stay updated.



Keep ReadingShow less
Every week, Gerber/Hart Library & Archive celebrates “Tillie Tuesday" on Instagram, honoring drag history
Ficheiro:Gerber Hart Library stacks.jpg – Wikipédia, a ...
pt.m.wikipedia.org

Every week, Gerber/Hart Library & Archive celebrates “Tillie Tuesday" on Instagram, honoring drag history

As I often say in my own drag history work, “drag history is American history.” This phenomenon is alive and well on the Gerber/Hart Library & Archive’s Instagram. Here, once a week, the renowned Midwest LGBTQ+ library and archive celebrates “Tillie Tuesday” in honor of famed Chicago drag queen Miss Tillie, “The Dirty Old Lady of Chicago.” Tillie worked as a drag artist for some 50 years, between the 1940s and the 1990s. Drag has faced pushback throughout history and in our current moment, with lives both underground and aboveground, so this was a rare feat then and remains one now.

As Gerber/Hart shares on their podcast Unboxing Queer History, what became the Miss Tillie archive was dropped off by a friend of the drag artist after her passing. There was a wealth of photos and memorabilia in this woman’s trunk–professional images, snapshots, flyers, and more–all highlighting the five decades of Tillie’s career, a majority of which were spent in the Chicago area.

Keep ReadingShow less
A hand putting money into a tip jar and two office workers sharing a secret

People online debated the "dumbest" unwritten rules that shouldn't exist

Photo credit: Canva

People debate the 'dumbest' unwritten rules that we should all ditch

I’m a visual learner, and I feel uncomfortable when I’m socially adrift, so I’ve never been a big fan of unwritten rules. In my estimation, if something is important enough to qualify as a rule, it’s probably best to write it down somewhere—in bold, in large font, in a document everyone can absorb. That said, we do live in a world dominated by subtle customs and niceties, and we probably couldn’t even agree on what rules should make the cut.

Which brings us to the fine strangers of the Internet, who recently engaged in a productive debate: "What’s the dumbest 'unwritten rule' that should be done away with?'" It’s a funny conversation but also a deep one—and the responses touched on everything from finances to family.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025