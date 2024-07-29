Move to this city if you want the least stressful life in America, according to a new study

The United States is known for its hard-working and bustling lifestyle, having cities that never sleep and people on the go 24/7. Several cities compete for the positions of being the top economic and commercial areas. Others have their tactics for creating the best nightlife and whatnot. However, a recent survey discovered a city that topped in a completely different yet important field. The study revealed that there is still a city in America where people can live freely, in a relaxed and soothing state of mind, per Wallet Hub. Fremont in California has been titled the “least stressed city” in the US for the year 2024.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Harrison Haines

Experts suggested that several factors need to be taken into consideration while looking at a leisure life. However, Fremont has been known to excel in being a low-anxiety and calming space for people to live. The major two reasons for the rating are the laid-back lifestyle and the financial stability, per Daily Mail. The city was marked with one of the lowest financial poverty rates. Survey Analyst Cassandra Happe mentioned, “The best-run cities in America use their budgets most effectively to provide high-quality financial security, education, health, safety and transportation to their residents.”

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Andrea Piacquadio

Speaking about the low poverty rate, she added, “Many of the top cities also have a very low amount of outstanding government debt per capita, which can prevent financial troubles in the future.” The analyst noted that stress is often unforeseen and comes with several responsibilities and other factors. She explained, “Some stress is out of our control, due to issues with family, friends or employers. However, where you live can play a big role in how stressed you are.” Fortunately, for Fremont, several categories such as safety, health, education and more are checked on the list. This significantly reduces the stress factor for several individuals.

Fremont is also one of the best and stress-free places to live because the relationships and family life are also intact. The city has the lowest divorce rates and that speaks a lot for how families and relationships function in the city. Happe explained, “People also often want to raise their children close to their extended family. Therefore, current or prospective parents can benefit from narrowing down their choices to a few of the best cities that are within a reasonable drive of their family.” Fremont serves as one of the best in these aspects since it offers beneficial and affordable living.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Lewis McNeal

Happe highlighted that another one of the reasons for stress is the high cost of living. “Finding the best place to raise a family is difficult, between balancing an affordable cost of living with good educational opportunities, safety and enough recreation to keep kids entertained,” she explained. Fremont is highlighted as one of the “least-stressed” locations due to its accessibility and flexibility with several factors. Apart from these factors, the scenic beauty in Fremont is the cherry on the cake. Families enjoy several benefits that have paved the way for the city to achieve the title of one of the best in the US.