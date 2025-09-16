Skip to content
FaceTime for dogs? Man's best friend will soon be your favorite phone contact.

Scottish scientists are working to get your pets online.

Soon your dog might be able to call you from your home.

Photo credit: Canva
Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesSep 16, 2025
Erik Barnes
One of the hardest things as a pet owner is leaving our pets at home when we go to work or a dog-free function. It can feel stressful both to the owner and the pet since you’re going to be away for a significant amount of time...but, what if they could just call you up if they felt lonely?

Dr. Ilyena Hirskyj-Douglas, who heads the Animal-Computer Interaction Group at Glasgow University in Scotland, has spearheaded the creation of a DogPhone that enables dogs to contact their owners whenever they’re left alone. Her team has already developed an electronic ball from Hirskyj-Douglas’ pet Labrador, Zack, that sets up a video call on a laptop, allowing the dog to call her whenever he wants. The system is set up so Hirskyj-Douglas can call him as well, with either party free to pick up or ignore calls.

- YouTube youtu.be

This isn’t the only “animal internet/media” experiment Hirskyj-Douglas and her team are tackling. The Glasgow research team is using dogs, cats, birds, and other animals to see how these creatures could or would implement modern communication technology. In terms of zoo animals, her team has developed tech in zoos that trigger soothing sounds, smells, or video images for monkeys, lemurs, and even giraffes upon their demand.

- YouTube youtu.be

For domesticated birds, Hirskyj-Douglas partnered with Northeastern University in the U.S. to experiment with touchscreen phone technology for parrots to call one another. A touchscreen would display pictures of other birds that are available online and the birds learned how to gently touch it with their beaks whenever they wanted to strike up a conversation with another bird. This would allow the otherwise isolated birds to communicate with other members of their species from across the world.

“We had 26 birds involved,” Hirskyj-Douglas told Financial Times. “They would use the system up to three hours a day, with each call lasting up to five minutes.”

- YouTube youtu.be

While all of this sounds great, there is some skepticism and concern from veterinarians. Dr. Bethany Hsia, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine and founder of CodaPet, believes that, while a DogPhone definitely offers benefits and opportunities for pups to connect with their owners to reduce separation anxiety and stress while providing mental stimulation, there are some potential drawbacks.

“On one hand, the DogPhone might offer a form of interaction when human or animal contact is unavailable, it cannot fully replace physical touch, and real-world experiences which are important for healthy social development,” Dr. Hsia told GOOD. “Excessive reliance on screen-based interaction could potentially hinder the development of social skills with other animals and humans.”

Per Dr. Hsia, heavy reliance on these DogPhones brings up concerns for a dog’s health that aren’t dissimilar to when human children have too much screen time granted to them from their parents.

“Prolonged exposure to screens might lead to eye strain or other vision-related problems,” Dr. Hsia continued. “An over-reliance on screen-based entertainment might contribute to a more sedentary lifestyle. While some pets might benefit, others could develop compulsive behaviors or frustration if the technology replaces more natural forms of interaction.”

Dr. Liza Cahn at Embrace Pet Insurance feels that this pet technology is more appealing to humans than their animals.

“Dogs rely heavily on their senses of smell and touch to navigate their world, and unfortunately, these senses do not translate through a screen,” she tells GOOD. “FaceTime between humans and their dogs is for human benefit. Some dogs may recognize their owners or be indifferent, but many are likely to find it confusing and stressful. The bottom line is that if your dog interacts with you over FaceTime, it is because they are interested in you, not the technology, of which they have no understanding.”

All of this technology needs further testing and more veterinarians still need to weigh in on whether granting dogs phones or other communication technology is healthy for them. There are some devices and apps that allow people to monitor their dogs when they’re out, but there are some more “analog” tips in order for you and your pet to be more at ease when you’re both separated during work hours or date night.

@iamwillatherton

This is how you should leave youd dog alone when you are leaving your house #fyp #meatsicle #separationanxiety #dog #cratetraining #kong

The Animal Humane Society recommends making sure your dog is fed, has fresh water, is taken out to relieve themselves, and has such needs met before you head out for a prolonged period. It’s also recommended to thoroughly walk and play with your dog to tire them out and put them in the mood to nap while you’re away. The ASPCA also says that leaving your dog a puzzle toy and having the TV or radio on can keep them entertained and stimulated while you’re gone. They both say that if your dog is crate trained, it is more likely that they’ll feel more comfortable by themselves. In any case, if your dog is showing signs of separation anxiety, it’s best to consult with your vet to see what steps you can take as behaviors can vary from breed to breed.

@noodleyorkcity

my dog used to have separation anxiety, and now i can leave him for 7 hours! not that i do it often, but when i need to - i will make sure he is well taken care of before and after ❤️ #NoodleYorkCity #dogtips #dogtraining #dogroutine #separationanxiety #separationanxietydog #separationanxietytraining #separationanxietytips

It could be cool to one day have our pets call us to say hello in the middle of our workday, but until then, there are plenty of ways to make sure your pup is content when you’re gone. It's just a matter of time before you clock out and get to enjoy each other’s company again..

animal communication experimentscrate training benefitsdog monitoring appsdog ownerdogsinternetpet owner stresspet phone callssedentary lifestyle risksseparation anxiety consultationseparation anxiety signsvideo callssocial development concernsscreen timecommunicationpet care

