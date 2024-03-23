Scientists surprised after uncovering underground ant city 'equivalent to the Great Wall of China'

Ants stand out as unique creatures as they possess a range of abilities and behavior that over time have fascinated the human mind. Starting from the ability to have an incredible capacity for coordination and control among themselves to having a great amount of discipline, these tiny creatures are in a league of their own. Their 'superpowers' were shown in the cinematic portrayal of the character "Ant-man" which was largely fictional but at the same time it gave us an outline of how these creatures exist on this planet.

Moving away from the world of fiction, according to Daily Mail, scientists have come across a major development regarding ants after discovering a well-polished underground ant city, which was once home to millions of insects. A BBC-backed documentary named, "Ants: Nature's Secret Power" has uncovered the full details of this unbelievable structure. Talking about its whereabouts, these mammoth underground roadways, pathways, and gardens of the Ant city were found in Brazil.

The documentary sheds light and reveals that this underground city was once home to leafcutter ants. Tiny in size, these leafcutter ants speak for themselves as they have immense amount of talent to create social structures. Ants are generally led by the ant Queen and it is the leader's responsibility to create an army of ants to run this form of social structure. Therefore, an ant queen gathers 300 million sperm from her male counterpart. The ant colony is similar to a superorganism and therefore it is tasked with organizing itself to build a giant house. At the same time, these ants have different roles assigned to them such as gathering vegetation or constructing which depends on their size.

According to this documentary, scientists were tasked with excavating this structure as shown in the video,10 tonnes of concrete were poured into these holes on the surface that the ants used as air conditioning ducts, to reveal the tunnels. The process was time-consuming as it has been said to have taken 10 days as the maze-like tubes were stretching as wide as an area of 500 square feet and reached 26 feet below the surface.

Over the course of 3 days scientists pumped 10 tons of cement into an abandoned ant hill. After weeks of digging, the colony’s intricate & impressive structure is revealed. This one



[full video, from "Ants! Natures Secret Power": https://t.co/ol5WJZU6A8]https://t.co/G71KrCYafP — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) May 31, 2023

This ant civilization deserved credit for its overall structure as the documentary states that these tiny creatures dug out about 40 tonnes of the earth altogether to build this megacity. These ants were excellent planners as well and their dug pathways helped in efficient transportation and ventilation, with numerous pathways connecting the main chambers and secondary roads found off the main paths. They were engineers in their own right.

Stock Image Source - Pexels I Photo by Poranimm Athithawatthee

On the other hand, these worker ants used to gather vegetation to create fungal gardens. These gardens heavily relied on leaves and provided food for the ant larvae. There were other ants as well as they were all assigned departments like waste management, and garbage removal from the colony to keep it clean and were also tasked with preventing parasites like the phorid fly. The bigger and bulkier ants were given the heavy duties of guarding the fortress a.k.a. the megacity.

The latest excavation of the Ant City has led scientists to believe that the mammoth structure is the "ant equivalent of the Great Wall of China." This goes to show how integral ants are to the ecosystem and how these tiny creatures can emulate human-like ideas in their existence.