Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Meet Gary, the Internet's most famous and adorable adventure cat

He loves to hike, ski, and paddle—and he even has a partnership with Jeep. But the fame hasn't gone to his fluffy head.

Gary the cat, pets, hiking, outdoors, nature

Gary is the Internet's most famous adventure cat.

Photo credit: James Eastham (with comments from Instagram)
Ryan Reed
By Ryan ReedApr 16, 2025
Ryan Reed
Ryan Reed is a contributing writer for GOOD residing in Knoxville, Tennessee. He has contributed to Rolling Stone, Relix, Revolver, SPIN and The New York Times.
See Full Bio

Any time my wife and I take our furry little feline, Tony, on a stroller ride through our downtown square, we’re mobbed with smiling children and laughing old ladies and confused college dudes rolling their eyes. I can’t imagine what it’s like to be James Eastham: proud guardian of Gary, the 10-year-old domestic longhair who’s become Internet-famous for his adorable outdoor adventures. Together, they’ve amassed over 600,000 loyal Instagram followers, who flock to their catalog-worthy photos of hiking, skiing, and paddling excursions around the Canadian Rockies.

In a time of extreme political divisiveness and social-media toxicity, cute-cat profiles are one of our few remaining sanctuaries. And it’s impossible not to fall in love with the handsome and gung-ho Gary, whether he’s looking all zen on the water or resting on his dad’s shoulders while zooming down a snowy hill, decked out in badass goggles. But the account, greatgramsofgary, is more than just feel-good fluff—he’s also inspired people to be more active and mindful with cats, rethinking preconceived notions of how to enrich their lives and ours.

cat, gary the cat, snow, outdoors, natureLet us all bow before Gary, the Internet's most adventurous feline. Photo credit: James Eastham

Eastham adopted Gary from the Calgary Humane Society when he was four months old. (At the time, he had an injury that required removing the head of his femur: "His leg is now attached only by muscle and tendon," Eastham wrote on Instagram, "but he doesn’t let it slow him down." Certainly not!) It was a slow build to hitting the slopes and charming thousands of people, and no one’s more surprised than than the guy who started the account.

"I don’t think anyone would have expected that I would have a famous Internet cat if you’d told them 10 years ago," says Eastham, who splits time between Edmonton and Canmore, Alberta. "I didn’t grow up with cats. I moved in with my partner, and at the time she had Gary and another cat, Carl, who passed away in the spring. Gary was the first cat I’d lived with, so I went a little bit hard on the 'crazy cat man' thing."

Eastham spoke to GOOD about the amusing weirdness of living with a famous cat, the common reactions he sees online, and how Gary’s free spirit first showed itself.

cat, gary the cat, water, outdoors, natureGary the Cat enjoys some paddling. Photo credit: James Eastham

When did you first notice that Gary had a proclivity for the outdoors? Was he trying to dart out the door at home?

Yeah! We were living in an apartment at the time. Our front door opened into a courtyard area, and the door didn’t latch very well, so if you didn’t lock it, it would just blow open sometimes. Occasionally we would find the door open and Gary out in the courtyard eating the plants in the planters. We decided if he wanted to go outside, he was going to have to walk on a leash. The apartment was close to major roads and a big urban park where there’s lots of coyotes, so we were like, "Not sure it’s great to have you roaming around free." We started taking him out in the courtyard on a leash, and shortly after that is when we moved to Canmore full time. My partner had gotten a job in the mountains, and I was looking for work. As a break from doing job applications, we’d just sit on the front porch together and have coffee, and that was about when I started Gary’s Instagram account. I work in communications, so it was a bit of a jokey way to say I was "keeping up on social media trends" by posting photos of my cat on the Internet. It turned into something more than I was expected it was going to.

I don’t think there’s anything more universally beloved than cats on the Internet.

Well, exactly! [Laughs.]

I’m curious about the training piece of this. How organic was it? Would you go on a short hike and then gradually increase the distance?

I’m not sure there was ever a deliberate process. We started sitting on the front step together, and he’d look at the birds and sniff at the breeze while I’d drink my coffee. As he got confident sitting on the step, he started to explore the front yard. At the time we were across the street from this natural wooded area with some walking trails, so I was like, "We’re exploring the yard—why not walk through some of these trails?" We worked up from there. Getting Gary comfortable in the car was a big part of it as well. Gary didn’t like the car—that was almost the biggest hurdle. He was fine inside. We would drive to the end of our street, maybe 300 meters, get out and go for a walk in this wooded area, drive back, and that was how we got him introduced to the car. As he got more comfortable being outside, we thought we could introduce things slowly. We got him a little backpack carrier and got him used to that, and we tried a short hike with him. Whenever we introduce something new to Gary, we try to do it in a low-commitment way so that if he’s not having a good time, we can leave. We find a short hike kind of close to us and gave that a go, and it went OK, so we started bringing him on more hikes that summer.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

Has he always been comfortable with water?

Gary’s always liked water—he’ll jump in the shower, and he’s OK if you have to give him a bath. We decided to try paddling with him. There’s a little lake about a two-minute drive from home, so we put him on the paddle board, and he was floating along in the water and enjoying the sun. Skiing was actually an accident, which sounds funny to say—how do you actually go skiing with your cat? [Laughs.] We’d been kind of snowed into the house one year around Christmas, and it was a nice day. Gary was sitting at the door, screaming because he wanted to go outside. I figured the easiest way for us to get around is if I were on skis. We were going for a little walk, enjoying the fresh snow, and as we were coming home, there was a little hill, and I thought, "When am I ever going to get the opportunity to ski with my cat again?" At that point he was very comfortable riding on my shoulders, so I ripped the skins off the skis and did two short little laps with Gary on this tiny hill and confused the heck out of some guy who was walking past at the time. [Laughs.]

I figured that would kinda be the end of it, but there’s a cat skiing place by where we lived. They invited us to go out, which was kind of amazing. I used to work as a ski patroller, and the resort I worked at was lookin for social media partners, so I sent some of the people I used to work with an email, like, "Hey, I have this cat. Why don’t you let me bring my cat to the ski hill?" [Laughs.] We had a chat, like, "What? What do you want to do?" We figured out how to make it work. That’s how that all started.

Gary seems to be having the time of his life, but you’re in this unique situation of toting around an Internet celebrity all the time. Has it been mostly fun? Is it ever annoying? Are you ever surprised at the reactions?

Yeah, I think it’s mostly fun—that’s why I keep doing it. It’s at times quite surreal. One of our longer-term partnerships is with the local [Alberta Jeep Dealers], who gave Gary a Jeep for two years. Signing a lease for my cat…for a car…was definitely a top 10 most surreal moment of my life. [Laughs.] It’s great. I love the photos. It’s a great partnership, and it fits super well with the content we have, and we’ve been able to go to a bunch of new places because of it. But it’s also like, "What?" It’s nice that people enjoy our content. So much of social media these days is polarizing and rage-bait and whatever else, so it’s nice to just have something fun to bring some smiles to people and enjoy social media rather than just getting angry when you read it.

Do you get that kind of feedback a lot?

Yeah, we get a lot of nice messages from people, telling us how they’ve enjoyed our content—it was something they [could use to] bond with their parent during health challenges or maybe their own health challenges or depression, that it was nice to have something lighthearted that they can escape with a little bit. It’s also super lovely to hear how we’ve inspired people to take their own cats out or think differently about what you can do with a cat. I don’t think all cats or all people should go skiing, but you can still take your cat out for a short walk as a way to bond with your cat or give them a bit of enrichment.

What’s your long-term vision for the account?

I feel like I’ve achieved everything I set out to. [Laughs.] We’re having fun with it, so I think we’re just gonna keep trucking along the way we have been. Part of why I’ve kept my job and not gone full-time into social media is that it allows us to be pickier about what partnerships we do choose so that it’s brands we do support or things we want to actually do. There was one opportunity that I would have loved to take but couldn’t figure out a way to do it in a way that was reasonable for Gary—we got invited to go skiing in Turkey. I’ve wanted to go to Turkey for a long time. But Gary’s never flown before, so it didn’t seem entirely reasonable that we’d just toss him on a plane for…I don’t even know how long that would be. We did decline that one, unfortunately, but I would have loved to have made it work. We’ll see what comes along. I wasn’t expecting that we’d have a partnership with Jeep, and you never know what the future holds.

One final burning question: Does Gary have a favorite treat? My little Tony loves his Temptations.

Gary loves Temptations. The treat he gets the most is Greenies, but probably his favorite thing in the world is bacon and ham. He likes beef and fish. He quite likes lobster and crab. Chicken is like, "Eh, take it or leave it." Some days, you give him chicken and he’s like, "Do better. Not good enough."

cats, animals, interview, animals, cat parentsJames and Gary chat with Ryan Reed and Tony Photo credit: Ryan Reed

catsoutdoorsnaturehikingskiinggary the catinternetsocial mediacanadaanimals

The Latest

Gary the cat, pets, hiking, outdoors, nature
Heroes

Meet Gary, the Internet's most famous and adorable adventure cat

WWII veteran, birthday, birthday cards, celebration, feel good story
Good People

WWII veteran wanted 100 cards for his 100th birthday. The response was overwhelming.

cancer, colonoscopy, medical care, medical gaslighting, healthcare
Health

Woman lies to get a colonoscopy from dismissive doctors and it saves her life

Eric Idle, The Beatles, Monty Python, humor, George Harrison
Culture

Eric Idle says this classic Beatles moment shows they were 'just as funny' as Monty Python

More For You

Ashley Cummins, police, police lawsuit, justice, discrimination

Former police officer Ashley Cummins wins a major lawsuit

Images via Unsplash and Ashley Cummins/Facebook

Facing discrimination and harassment, a female cop sued her department and won $10 million

Police officers sign up for a certain level of danger when they take the job, but that danger should never deliberately come at the hands of their own kind. Unfortunately, this is what former police officer Ashley Cummins faced while she was a member of the National City Police Department in California, just outside of San Diego.

While she now fights MMA in addition to teaching law enforcement defensive training, Cummins was with the National City Police Department for four years beginning in 2018. She reported that harassment and discrimination, from both supervisors and colleagues, escalated between March 2020 and January 2021. “Many of the male officers and supervisors indicated that if female officers wanted to fit in at NCPD, they either needed to be submissive to the male officers or sleep with them,” her suit shared, according to San Diego’s KNSD.

Keep ReadingShow less
Good Neighbor Records, records, record industry, manufacturers

Good Neighbor are challenging record-industry conventions. (L-R: Tim Anderson, Jonny O’Hara, Reyna Bryan, Pierre Van Dongen, Maddi St John, Scotty Coats)

Photo credit: Ryan Kontra

Good Neighbor aim to shake up record manufacturing with an incredible, eco-friendly model

Scotty Coats has devoted most of his life, in one way or another, to the eternal music medium of LPs: circular pieces of sound-producing plastic that have survived over a century, through the CD boom and digital revolution, into a strange and uncertain future. But the more he learned about the environmental impact of producing these works of art, the more he started to question his role in it. That uncertainty resulted in Good Neighbor, a radical business venture that challenges us to rethink the world of "vinyl"—and even the very use of that term.

The California native—who grew up in Mission Viejo and has resided in Long Beach for nearly two decades—has worked in just about every facet of the music industry, from a stint as vinyl buyer at Tower Records to serving director-level and managerial roles at revered labels like Stones Throw, Innovative Leisure, and Virgin Music Group. Given that he’s bounced around like a pinball, it wasn’t unusual that he’d consider another career pivot in his mid-40s. But he definitely wasn’t expecting the phone call that changed his life.

Keep ReadingShow less
Private Henry Johnson. WWI, WWI battle, soldier, war hero, Black war hero

Johnson suffered 21 wounds in a solo fight against German forces.

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Black WWI war hero who fought off over 20 German soldiers at once by himself

May 15, 1918 was the most painful day of Henry Johnson’s life. It’s also the day he became a war hero applauded by his fellow soldiers, his community, and United States Presidents. On that day, the young soldier ordered to do grunt work due to the color of skin successfully fended off over 20 enemy soldiers by himself.

Sergeant William Henry Johnson was born around July 12, 1892 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, but, due to inconsistencies of record-keeping, he could have been born as early as 1887 or as late as 1897. As a teenager, he moved to New York where he worked as a chauffeur, soda mixer, laborer at a coal mine, and a porter at Albany Union Station before enlisting to the U.S. Army on June 5, 1917, two months after America entered World War I.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bayard Rustin

Bayard Rustin is an important yet hidden figure within several successful civil rights protests.

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

The secretly gay advisor to Martin Luther King was an American hero who can't be forgotten

He was a Civil Rights leader that taught and practiced nonviolent protest. He is the face behind the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in 1963. After his death, he was praised by Republicans like Ronald Reagan and Democrats such as Barack Obama. You’re likely picturing Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. upon these descriptors, but this article is about his mentor, advisor, and friend. This is the story of Bayard Rustin.

Born on March 17, 1912, Bayard Rustin never knew his father and his mother had him so young that he thought that she was his sister. Being raised by his grandparents, Rustin was instilled with their Quaker values, quoted as saying they “were based on the concept of a single human family and the belief that all members of that family are equal.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Andrée Borrel, World War 2, allies, Germany, England, heroes, women

Andrée Borrel was a nurse, paratrooper, spy, and overall asset for the Allies during World War 2.

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

A WWII nurse parachuted into France as a special spy agent for the Allies

Andrée Borrel was a nurse assisting the wounded soldiers fighting for her home country of France during World War II. That enough would have been a valuable service in the fight against the Nazi invasion. However, her service as a nurse would come to an end and she was forced to flee her country. But she would return, parachuting in as a spy for the Allied Forces.

At the start of WWII, Borrel volunteered as a nurse for the Red Cross, working in various hospitals throughout southern France. While working at Hôpital de Beaucaire, she was recruited into the Pat O’Leary Line, an underground movement that helped downed Allied soldiers, Jews, and resistance fighters make their way out of Nazi-occupied France to safer haven in England.

Keep ReadingShow less
Diamond Dallas Page world title win celebration/training with Lex Luger

After chasing pro wrestling glory, DDP is helping others literally get back on their feet.

Photo credit: DiamondDallasPage.com

Pro wrestler turned yogi is saving the lives of addicts and the injured

Many people told Page Falkinburg that he was nuts to start training to be a professional wrestler at age 35. Sure, he had some ongoing gigs as an on-camera wrestling manager occasionally while he ran a night club, but committing himself to the squared circle as an in-ring performer is a young man’s game. He stuck to it and achieved a quality career, but once he retired his work outside of the flashy world of pro wrestling had him turn from a TV hero to a real life one that has changed lives forever.

Falkinburg grew up a huge fan of pro wrestling and did start training until a knee injury sidelined him in 1978. Throughout the 80s and early 90s, he moonlit as a pro wrestling manager for the American Wrestling Association and for World Championship Wrestling as the cigar chomping, garish “Diamond” Dallas Page while he managed a night club in Florida. In 1994, he left that behind to commit himself as a wrestler full-time. He would spend time taking bumps (falls), training, and learning his craft between shows from pro wrestling stars/veterans like Jake “The Snake” Roberts and even guys he previously managed like Scott Hall.

Keep ReadingShow less
A corgi dog with a rear-leg wheelchair gets ready for a "race" on a basketball court

A 14-year-old corgi in a rear-leg wheelchair competed in a dog "race" during halftime of a college basketball game.

Screenshot of X video posted by @JackAllenTV

Heroic senior Corgi in a wheelchair competes in halftime dog race

Sporting event halftime shows are strange in concept—do we really need to be entertained during the brief pause in our entertainment? But they're mostly harmless fun, and every once in a while something beautiful happens. Which brings us to the University of Arkansas, who delivered real emotional payoff during a men’s basketball game against Mississippi State.

The halftime show from March 8th, 2025 featured some literal fluff amusement: a "race" between several adorable corgis, the diminutive and adorable herding dogs known for their tiny legs and comparatively massive ears. The whole thing was over pretty quickly—or at least it seemed to be, as all but one of the pups scurried from one side of the court to the other. But there was one straggler: a 14-year-old named Yumi, who uses a wheelchair for support with his back legs.

Keep ReadingShow less
Joseph Medicine Crow

Dr. Joseph Medicine Crow performing at the White House in 2009.

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

A Native American became war chief of the Crow tribe through his WWII service

There are four tasks a tribe member must accomplish in order to become a war chief of the Apsáalooke (Crow) Nation. They had to lead a victorious war party, touch a living enemy, take an enemy’s weapon, and capture an enemy’s horse. Through his service in World War II, Joseph Medicine Crow accomplished those tasks, and was honored by his tribe’s elders as the Crow Nation’s last war chief.

On October 27, 1913, Joseph Medicine Crow was born on a Apsáalooke Nation reservation in Lodge Grass, Montana. Medicine Crow was raised by his grandparents and had a very intense upbringing.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025