Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' Met Gala outfits were fabulous, but their stories were even better

Considering "dandyism" as a movement of both Black style and politics.

josephine baker, superfine, black dandy, star, inspiration, history, style, black style, fashion
Josephine Baker, above, was a source of inspiration for many stars at the 2025 Met Gala.
via Wikimedia Commons
Elyssa Goodman
By Elyssa GoodmanMay 07, 2025
Elyssa Goodman

See Full Bio

Every year on the first Monday in May, the Met Gala captures both imaginations and the news cycle. Celebrities of all stripes take to the Metropolitan Museum of Art for their annual fundraising fête benefitting The Costume Institute while showcasing opulent ensembles that embody each year’s theme.

This year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” was based on a book of the same name by scholar Monica L. Miller, which focused on “a cultural and historical examination of Black style over three hundred years through the concept of dandyism,” the Met shared. “Superfine” became “the first exhibition to focus on designers of color and only the second show dedicated to menswear,” The Hollywood Reporterwrote. And while the gorgeous styles on view as guests arrived were feats of fashion innovation, the best part was learning the stories behind them and the way they honored the legacy of Black style and design.

For example, several guests arrived embodying the style of legendary cabaret artist and performer Josephine Baker. The lauded performer became the toast of Paris from the time she arrived in the City of Lights from the United States in the 1920s, and was eventually so beloved she was known as “La Baker.” More importantly, though, she was an early 20th-century symbol of what Black women’s autonomy could look like, something she exercised not just as a civil rights activist but through the way she dressed, as CR Fashion Bookwrites.

Wearing an ensemble created by fashion designer Grace Wales Bonner, singer and actress FKA Twigs wore a bejeweled, 1920s-style gown with feather trim and feathered wrap that was explicitly inspired by Baker. As Twigs toldVogue, in Baker’s spirit, there was “space for glory and outrage, and that, I think, is what being a dandy is all about: Having the confidence to stand there and trigger and enlighten and confuse and amaze through style. There is no diamond that could have outshone the one inside Josephine’s chest.”

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion also wore a ponytail inspired by Baker, chronicled upon Baker's appearance in Cuba in 1951; the rest of Megan’s look, by Michael Kors, was of a similarly 1950s glamour that Baker exuded.

Fashion historian Cassidy Zachary of the Dressed podcast also documented several looks of the night on her Instagram, sharing their relationship to fashion history, some of which are below.

Model Gigi Hadid appeared in a Miu Miu gown resembling one that Josephine Baker had worn, but the ensemble was actually a salute to the Black designer Zelda Wynn Valdes, according to Zachary. Valdes was “a designer beloved by sirens of the stage and screen. She was a true maestro of cut and fit with gowns that clung to the wearer’s curves like a second skin,” Zachary wrote. Hadid also discussed Valdes’s influence with Vogue Australia upon arriving, sharing that Valdes “grew up working in her uncle's men's tailoring shop, and really brought that to her own dressmaking shop in Washington Heights,” when she opened it in 1948. “She really took the art of tailoring that she learned and applied it to the female form.”

Actress Jodie Turner-Smith’s Burberry ensemble was inspired by a Black British equestrian named Selika Lazevski, “who lived during the Belle Époque in Paris and was photographed by Paul Nader in 1891,” as Burberry shared, according to Town & Country. Selika’s biography is much more of a mystery, however. As scholar Susanna Forrest wrote in The Paris Review, she had been looking for solid information about Lazevski for years, finding only semblances of facts. Among them, she writes, is that Lazevski “was a horsewoman who rode haute école [an “equestrian ballet”]—the most prestigious role for a female performer—at the fashionable Nouveau Cirque on the rue Saint-Honoré.” If this were true, she would have been “among the first women to undertake this most masculine and prestigious of equestrian sports as professionals,” Forrest continues. Turner-Smith embodying Lazevksi at the Met Gala gives Lazevksi an ongoing voice and presence.

Singer and actress Teyana Taylor worked with Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter (Malcolm X, Black Panther, Amistad) to create an ensemble that incorporated several layers of Black fashion history, from the 19th century to the 1930s to the present. For starters, Taylor carried a whiskey stick, a walking stick often carried by 19th-century gentlemen that sometimes could be filled with a swig of liquor. Carter also created a zoot suit for Taylor, which was a suit reflective of Black and Latino culture in the 1930s and 1940s.

“With its super-sized shoulder pads, sprawling lapels and peg leg pants, the zoot suit grew out of the 'drape' suits popular in Harlem dance halls in the mid-1930s,”Smithsonian Magazine shared. “By the ’40s, the suits were worn by minority men in working-class neighborhoods throughout the country.” The zoot suit became a powerful example of street shaping the fashion industry instead of the other way around. That it did this as a style pushed forward by people of color at the time was even more groundbreaking. Carter and Taylor added a durag to the ensemble, bringing it further into the modern era. The look overall was a nod to Taylor’s Harlem roots.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

Vogue writer Christian J. Allaire also brought history into his ensemble, which was a custom suit by Indigenous designer Justin Jacob Louis. Louis and Allaire were influenced by the book Black Indians by William Loren Katz, a history of “the Native American and African American alliance that for four centuries challenged the European conquest and slavery.” Allaire, who chronicled his own relationship to fashion as an Ojibwe writer in his bookFrom the Rez to the Runway: Forging My Path in Fashion, wrote on Instagram that images in Black Indians of “Black-Ojibwe men wearing the most beautiful and slick suits, some adorned with beadwork” inspired his look, which was a “three-piece pinstriped suit [that] features Indigenous-style beadwork throughout.”

So while it’s exciting to see some of the brightest stars of the entertainment, design, and media worlds converge on what was this year a blue carpet, sometimes the most exciting part is what you don’t see. But that’s really the point–to honor the past in the present and tell a story, through fashion, about how we became who we are.

fashionhistorycassidy zacharythe metropolitan museum of artfka twigsteyana taylorchristian allaireruth e. cartergrace wales bonnermegan thee stalliongigi hadidjosephine bakerzoot suitmenswearsuperfineblack stylefashion historydandyismdandyburberrymiu miumichael korsjustin jacob louiscustomstylemet gala

The Latest

nirvana, top of the pops, kurt cobain, live music, smells like teen spirit
Culture

Nirvana's subversive performance on a teen pop show is one of the funniest TV-music moments ever

josephine baker, superfine, black dandy, star, inspiration, history, style, black style, fashion
Culture

'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' Met Gala outfits were fabulous, but their stories were even better

lollipops, amazon, candy, family, kids
Family

An 8-year-old ordered 70,000 lollipops on his mom's phone. Here's how she got out of the mess.

eye, eyeball, ocularist, optometry, prosthetics, unique, bodily autonomy
Culture

From glitter to leopard print,  Portland ocularist Christina King gives prosthetic eyes a new life

More For You

carrie fisher, princess leia, star wars, leia organa, billie lourd

Carrie Fisher became an enduring icon as Princess Leia in Star Wars, which now extends to Billie Lourd's children.

www.flickr.com

Carrie Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd shows her children entering the Star Wars universe

“I liked being Princess Leia. Or Princess Leia’s being me. Over time I thought that we’d melded into one. I don’t think you could think of Leia without my lurking in that thought somewhere,” Carrie Fisher wrote in her 2016 memoir The Princess Diarist. The legendary actress and writer made her mark on cinema history in the original Star Wars series as Princess Leia, of course, and her daughter, actress Billie Lourd, has also made the film series a part of her family’s life.

On May 4th, which over the last few years has become meme-ified as Star Wars Day–you know, “May the 4th be with you”--Lourd celebrated in her own way by sharing a photo of her children watching Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. In a photo she posted on Instagram, her children sit close to the television, viewing the film intently as Carrie Fisher’s Princess Leia appears onscreen. Carrie Fisher passed away in 2016 before she was able to meet her grandchildren, so the moment is particularly special. Condolences arrived from the likes of Nancy Sinatra, Rosanna Arquette, Rachel Zegler, and Kate and Laura Mulleavy, as Entertainment Weeklyshared, not to mention over 1800 other comments and likes from nearly 144K people.

Keep ReadingShow less
david gilmour, pink floyd, guitar solo, concert, comfortably numb

David Gilmour avoided a guitar-strap disaster with masterful calm.

Photo credit: screenshot from David Gilmour YouTube video

David Gilmour's guitar strap broke during 'Comfortably Numb.' He handled it masterfully.

One of rock’s definitive guitar solos is found on Pink Floyd’s symphonic 1980 masterpiece "Comfortably Numb," played with lyrical grace and crystalline beauty by David Gilmour. He’s translated that passage to the concert stage hundreds of times, both with and without the Floyd (as of this writing, it’s the most-played song on his solo tours), so it’s hard to imagine anything rattling him as he zooms through those bent-note flourishes and sublimely sustained notes. And he proved his elite unflappability during a fall 2024 show, not letting a busted guitar-strap derail this iconic guitar showcase.

The gig in question took place Sept. 28 at the Circo Massimo in Rome, Italy, where Gilmour balanced solo material with a number of Pink Floyd staples. He pulled out "Comfortably Numb," per Setlist.fm, as the encore, and fans documented the song on YouTube. In the footage, the strap snap occurs just ahead of the chorus ("When I was a child…"), with Gilmour nimbly navigating around what, under the circumstances, could have been a stress-nightmare moment.

Keep ReadingShow less
seagull, screeching, competition, europe, birds

At the annual European Gull Scream Championship, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

www.rawpixel.com

At Belgium's annual seagull screeching competition, the birds are the squawk of the town

Beachgoers know the seagull as either feathered friend or foe, swooping in for a French fry or potato chip, an old piece of bread. But they’re actually quite smart, and they’re just trying to live. In an effort to teach people more about the beach-loving birds and maybe even inspire greater affection, Claude Willaert, who works in Belgian coastal education and comedy, created the European Gull Screeching Championship in 2020. Held in De Panne, a Belgian beach town, the competition started as a local event, but has since expanded to include 70 people from 14 different countries. It recently celebrated its fifth anniversary.

Seagulls can be a polarizing group, but scientists say they shouldn’t bear so much of our ire. "They're very charismatic creatures and definitely get a bad rap for sometimes aggressive behaviour in the breeding season," scientist Emma Caulfield told the BBC in 2024. "But they are part of our natural world and they're just taking advantage of the hand that's been dealt them." The hand in question is having to fend for themselves when their environments keep shrinking as humans occupy more and more space in their natural habitats. What we see as sneaky snack stealing is actually a mode of survival. As Gull Screeching Championship juror and Flanders Marine Institute representative Jen Seys told the CBC, “their sounds, their calls and their acrobatic behaviour, it's just part of the sea coast. So you need to balance that. We need some more sympathy for the seagulls." So for Willaert, the competition became a way to teach people to embrace the seagull in a new way, to “make sea gulls sexy again,” as he told the Times.

Keep ReadingShow less
blackout, spain, april, light, europe

The blackout in Madrid, April 2025.

en.m.wikipedia.org

Social media flooded with photos of people thriving during massive power blackout in Spain

“I Survived the Great Spanish Blackout of 2025: AMA.”

What a text to wake up to on a Monday morning at 7:30, East Coast time, from my friend Shannon to our group chat. Shannon had been dog sitting in Andalusia with her boyfriend and his mother. By then it would have been 1:30 p.m. where she was in Spain. As the blackout happened, Shannon and her party were in an underground hammam in Granada, a Turkish bath about two hours from the house. “All the emergency lights came on and the spa music stopped. We still got our massages,” she wrote. “We thought it was just the spa that lost power because of course we didn’t have phones.” Once they realized it wasn’t only the spa, she was quite scared, she said, but the feeling turned to disorientation as she understood what was happening.

Keep ReadingShow less
John Stamos, Drumeo, nu-metal, drums, drummers

John Stamos improvised his own drum part to a famous nu-metal song.

Photo credit: screenshots from Drumeo YouTube video

Watch John Stamos improvise a wild drum part to a 2000s nu-metal hit he's never heard

You most likely know John Stamos from the absurdly cheesy ABC sitcom Full House as Uncle Jesse: the Elvis-obsessed, leather-jacket-wearing rocker who serves as a personality foil to Bob Saget’s strait-laced Danny Tanner. What you might not know is that Stamos is a musician in real life, most famously drumming with The Beach Boys at numerous shows since 1985. (He also joined that band to record a new version of their 1970 song "Forever" for the 1992 LP Summer in Paradise.) He recently stretched out even further for a video on the drum-centric YouTube channel Drumeo, presenting a colorful take on Papa Roach’s 2000 nu-metal staple "Last Resort."

The viral clip is part of a series where drummers link up with the Drumeo team, find songs they've never heard before, listen back to them with the drums removed, and create their own parts in real time. They’re given the freedom to approach the material however they want—some choose to carefully craft beats through repetition and writing out charts, while others improvise with little to no preparation. Stamos essentially chooses the latter route.

Keep ReadingShow less
service, good deeds, food, homeless, help, helping the homeless, pizza

Pizza time

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

A worker was scolded for helping a homeless man—so a customer stepped in with a better idea

Acts of kindness can brighten someone’s day, but sometimes they don't go as expected. It's disheartening when good deeds are punished. On Reddit, former pizza joint employee u/Huge_Buddy_2216 shared how his manager criticized him for buying dinner for a homeless man. However, the story took a surprising turn when a customer found a clever way to help.

The employee shared that he was working at a well-known US pizza delivery chain store in the early 2000s. He wrote, “For anyone who has ever worked in the US food service industry, you're probably familiar with what a failing dumpster fire of a restaurant looks like. On many nights it was just me and one driver taking care of the whole restaurant.”

Keep ReadingShow less
nuns, skiing, habit, idaho, spiritual, sisters

Nuns of Spokane, Washington make a habit of hitting the slopes.

Warren Miller Entertainment, @warrenmillerent: https://www.instagram.com/p/DIzf3-Xu7xG/

In a viral skiing video, nuns of Spokane, Washington make a habit of hitting the slopes

“Where's it written in the good book that it's wrong for nuns to break away from the strict disciplines of their daily lives and get out and experience some of the real beauty of God's creation?” This is the question Warren Miller Entertainment, a longstanding ski and snowboard film company, asks as the nuns from the Mary Immaculate Queen Order take to the slopes. “They’re nuns on the runs,” as it says in a video that’s now gone viral.

The sisters, clad in cozy, bright blue and white habits for skiing, carry their skis from the church after completing their Sunday tasks. Then they traverse the mountain with aplomb. Some wear goggles and one or two even take a spill into the fluffy snow. Their slopes of choice are at Idaho’s Schweitzer Basin, not far from their home near Spokane, Washington. At the Basin, as the video shares, they’re known as “The Flying Nuns of St. Michael’s Convent.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Pope Francis, wedding, invitation, response, thoughtful, memory

Pope Francis touched many lives, even by mail.

en.m.wikipedia.org

'Humble people from Cleveland' invited Pope Francis to their wedding. They received a thoughtful response.

While many people around the world continue to mourn the passing of Pope Francis, some have also recounted their memories of him on social media. Among them was Reverend Ian Anderson, a Unitarian Universalist Minister-in-training in Cleveland, Ohio, who shared to Reddit. When Ian and his now-wife Ash were sending out their wedding invitations in 2023, they had a few extras. They decided to send them to some of their favorite celebrities, among them Jack Black, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Judge Judy, and Pope Francis, Newsweekshares.

Ian told Newsweek, "It was really just for fun." As "two humble people from Cleveland," they didn’t expect a response from anyone, but they did write a nice letter to the Pope in particular. "The invite we sent him was slightly more formal than the others," Ian noted. "We included much more formal language, referred to him as 'His Holiness,' and said we wanted to extend this invite because he is someone we admired. We also asked him to please pray for us.” Their response came the following month, in June 2023.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025