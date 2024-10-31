Grandmother's brilliant hack to remove stains from plastic containers has left the internet amazed

Most of us have plastic containers in our homes that we reuse on a regular basis. Of course, with constant use comes the issue of these containers getting stained as it is difficult to clean them thoroughly. This is where a grandma's hack for getting discolorations out of plastic containers comes in handy. TikTok user @ariganja has uploaded a clip that shows a simple cleaning tip she learned from her friend's grandma and the internet has hailed it as the "best hack ever."

Captioned "best hack I was ever taught," the video takes us through the full process of the simple hack and also focuses on the usefulness of the method. It starts with @ariganja telling her audience that she learned a useful hack from her friend's grandmother.

As the video progresses, the woman first displays her stained plastic container, which she has thoroughly cleaned but still has orange stains on it. After that, she displays a paper towel and then tears it into pieces, and then fills the container halfway with hot water. After that, the woman adds a few drops of liquid dish soap and then seals the container.

Right after sealing the container, the woman instructs her viewers to shake the container and she demonstrates the process. After a few minutes, the woman opens the container, showing that the stains are gone. The success of this simple yet effective hack helps the plastic container to remain sparkling clean.

Since the release of the clip on TikTok, users have appreciated the hack and have talked about the effectiveness of the method, with many testifying about its success. User Pervy Kittkat (@pervykittkat) commented, "Can confirm this works. I don’t even use that much water. It’s so awesome!" Another user, Ali (@mahdlo_nosila), commented, "Literally just finished scrubbing a container with red pasta sauce stains and gave up … algorithm is algorithming."

Some even suggested new hacks for cleaning plastic containers. "Rub or spray a tiny amount of oil in the container before adding contents. Clean-up is a breeze and no stains!" wrote @jaxjamn and @jacquelynroz added: ''If you put a little salt in the hot water it will do the same thing." @georgebrett3 shared: "Been doing this since my Mom sold Tupperware. That's how they showed her how to clean their product. I'm 50 now. Clean bowls everywhere." The next time you face trouble removing a stain, be sure to try this grandma's hack.

