Diver caught off guard by seal nibbling at him but soon realizes what it really wanted

Scuba diving is an activity through which an individual explores a whole new fascinating world hidden in the ocean while interacting with fish and marveling at coral reefs. It isn't just about swimming alongside various marine species that are unbothered by our presence, but the adventure also involves appreciating nature as a work of art. But one scuba diver Gary Grayson from Worsley, England had a rather startling experience with two grey seals that were swimming around him, according to the Manchester Evening News.

An Atlantic grey seal looking at the camera underwater. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Mark Chivers)

During one of his dives off the coasts of the Isles of Scilly, England, Grayson got lucky and spotted two young grey seals on a kelp bed. One of the seals approached him first and started playing with him by poking and tugging his hand. The diver remained still while the seal went on with its antics. The seal also slightly nibbled at one of his hands but despite being a carnivore, it made sure not to bite the diver too hard. The marine creature kept exploring Grayson, who had no idea why the seal wouldn't leave him alone.

A grey seal swims up to a scuba diver. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Huw Thomas)

Turns out, the animal had something adorable in mind and tugged at Grayson's arms slightly using its flippers because it wanted a belly scratch from the diver. The seal swam horizontally revealing its belly and Grayson instantly understood the assignment. As he gently scratched the animal's belly and neck, it seemed to enjoy it and wanted more. The scuba diver was thrilled about this heartwarming encounter with the seal and expressed his delight to the camera. "I was absolutely loving it," a 55-year-old Grayson told the news channel in 2015. Grayson was an experienced scuba diver but this interaction with the seals was something he never had in his lifetime.

A Grey seal nibbles at the hood of a scuba diver. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Bernard Radvaner)

"I had seen other seals in the water but they just buzzed past us. None was as inquisitive as he was, and none as friendly. We were told just to sit on the bottom of the kelp but the more still we were the more inquisitive this seal was because we were in their world," the diver explained. After the first seal was done playing with him, the second seal that was swimming around the diver started to take an interest in his legs. They were nibbling at him but never bit him in a way that would hurt. "I’ve been all over the world, to Mexico and Cuba, to dive with great big mantras and sharks. I’m not one to frighten easy," he said.

Being an adrenaline junkie, Grayson always loved living life on the edge. But the time he had with those two seals underwater was something extraordinary for him. Grayson was accompanied by his friends who also got to witness the seals' cuteness in the Isles of Scilly. The video from more than a decade ago gained online popularity. While the internet often considers seals as the "dogs of the sea," their behavior in this video shows how that comparison might be true.