Good parenting is not only about making a child open to all kinds of varied experiences but also about creating a suitable environment for them to relish these experiences. In a popular video posted by a woman named Erin Saba, a cool father created a nightclub for his daughters at their house, making them up for a boogie-woogie. Erin, a mom of three, posted this video on her Instagram in November 2023. The video’s overlay text read, “The one time my husband created a nightclub for my daughters.”

The video shows her husband Jake in a grey sweater and goggles, reading something from a paper sheet. It's clear he's playing a bouncer, pulling off some cool shades in the process. He can be seen standing guard in front of a white door. One of their daughters is standing there excitedly. He asks, “What’s your name?” She replies, “Um, my name is Stella.” He then asks her how her name Stella is spelled, thereupon, opening the door and ushering his daughter inside the room. Through the opened slit in the door, there is a room visible with a blue-purple ambiance teeming with neon lights dancing like a disco. When their daughter steps inside, she chuckles and jumps with excitement about what her loving father has created for her. In the video’s caption, Erin jokingly wrote, “I wasn’t on the list but he let me in anyway.”

People hollered in to express their sentiments. Many commented that this nightclub idea was so creative, and lauded Jake for being the coolest dad. Suepaquette1960 wrote, “That is amazing! What a fantastic Father these Girls have!” Another Instagrammer ccole40210 said, “This is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen.” Furthermore, complimenting their parenting, Telfairclaudette said, “Some children are so blessed to have parents. it's fun, it's lessons it's time and creativity helps.”

In another of the videos she posted on her Instagram, she highlighted how much blessed she feels having her daughters, “Having a daughter is God’s way of saying ‘hey I think you could use a lifelong best friend,’” she wrote in the post caption.

Talking about her husband Jake in a post on Father’s Day, she wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to this stud.I am so grateful for you. You have been the best dad to our girls and it’s made me fall in love with you even more.”

Erin is a contemporary and a cool mom, the evidence of which is depicted totally from her pics and clips. “These three girls are my life. I do not feel as though my life would be complete without them,” she wrote in a post.

Erin also posted the nightclub video on her Tiktok, where the clip has been equally well-received with a viewership that crossed 11.5 million views. Besides the TikTok video, Erin exclaimed, “I can’t get over this!”

Erin is a Business Owner, pre and postnatal coach, and educator. She is the gym owner of Ohana Fitness and Wellness and also Chaos Collection, a clothing and accessories store that encourages self-expression, good vibes & an edgy sense of humor. Besides this, she is also the creator of “How Mama Got Her Groove Back Postnatal Program.”

