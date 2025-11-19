Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Experts agree that one simple 15-minute daily exercise kills anxiety, boosts self-worth

What if everything went right?

anxiety tip, best possible self, therapy, self-esteem, depression

A daily practice could help ease your anxiety.

Photo credit: Canva
Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesNov 19, 2025
Erik Barnes
See Full Bio

Anxiety is hard, whether it’s a chronic issue or a reaction to a difficult spell in your life. People who suffer from it can feel negative about the future, further feeding into their anxiety which then makes them feel worse about what could be next. This creates a feedback loop of worry, but a recent study highlighted a daily technique that can reduce anxiety’s hold on a person.

A study on anxiety from York St John University in the United Kingdom had participants visualize their futures and “possible selves” with researchers finding that those with higher anxiety tended to report and write about more intense, negative possibilities than those who did not. This hypothesized a link between anxiety and low self-esteem. However, after having some participants do a daily “Best Possible Self” technique, a technique often recommended by therapists, the researchers found that the study participants who did the technique significantly reduced their anxiety and got a boost in self-worth.

@oldguymotivation

Write down your Best Possible Self 📝 Visualize the life you want — and science says it actually works 💡 #Manifestation #BestPossibleSelf #PositivePsychology #Motivation #Mindset

What if everything went right?

“From a psychiatrist’s standpoint, the ‘Best Possible Self’ exercise is a well researched way to lift mood and motivation by training the brain to focus on a realistic, hopeful future,” psychiatrist Dr. Simon Faynboym tells GOOD. “Studies in students and adults show that writing about your best possible life can increase positive emotions and reduce symptoms of stress, anxiety, frustration, and low mood. By imagining a future where things go right, you’re activating thinking about goals and minimizing the tendency to worry. It’s a useful tool that works best alongside therapy, social support, healthy habits, and medication.”

The “Best Possible Self” technique sounds simple to do on paper and only takes about 15 minutes of your time:

Sit down and imagine your best possible future, the one in which the goals you have are achieved, the worries you have are resolved, and the problems that constantly invade your mind are fixed. Write it all down and be as specific as possible. Doing this every day will create a combination of purging your worries by giving them focused attention, showing yourself that what you want is achievable, and centering your focus back onto achieving the goals you’ve set your mind on. As Dr. Faynboym said, there is research to back up this technique’s effectiveness.

@vibe.plus

The only person you should strive to beat every single day, is the person you were yesterday. #quotes #mindset #motivation #fyp

Resolve anxiety to resolve your issues

Will it solve your problems or achieve your goals? No, and that’s not its purpose. The “Best Possible Self” is meant to help clear anxiety and low self-worth out of your mind so it can focus on looking for methods to get you closer to the goals you desire. Is that more work? You bet. But the work will be easier without anxiety and a low sense of self-esteem getting in your way and trapping you in a negative feedback hamster wheel to nowhere. It’s also important to note that you may trip up the first time or the first 80 times. The only failure is whether you give up on yourself.

@healingkatee

You become your best self when you work on things that people cant take away from you - oneself, mindset, character and personality… thats the greatest upgrade 🖤 #mindset #selflove #workonyourself #healingjourney #innerpeace #loveyourself #fyp #restart #reset #refocus

If you are suffering from anxiety and depression, see if this technique helps in conjunction with your psychiatrist/therapist’s advice, prescriptions, and support. If you need to find a professional that can help you, the Anxiety & Depression Association of America can help you find a therapist in your area. Whether the “Best Possible Self” technique works for you or not, a better future is still possible.

anxiety management toolanxiety reduction techniqueanxiety tipbest possible selffuture visualization exercisemental health improvementpositive future visualizationselfesteem boostdaily mental exercisetherapyanxiety

The Latest

curiosity, conflict, conflict resolution, winning arguments, communication tips
Ideas

Psychology and business experts agree on one 'curious' key to winning arguments

anxiety tip, best possible self, therapy, self-esteem, depression
Health

Experts agree that one simple 15-minute daily exercise kills anxiety, boosts self-worth

aaron paul, smartphones, cell phone usage, technology, cell phones and kids
Culture

Aaron Paul recalls heartbreaking exchange with his daughter that made him rethink smartphone use

studying tip, kindergartener, explain like I'm five, interview tip, knowledge
Ideas

Big tech geniuses say the best way to learn complex subjects is to think like a kindergartner

More For You

color test, Lenstore, color perception, visual test, tricky test, online challenge, color blindness, Israel Abramov, men vs women, age

A spectrum of various colors

Canva

This 'impossible' 10-question color test is so tough that only 1 percent of people can ace it

A deceptively simple online challenge is making the rounds online, and it's proving to be nearly impossible for most people. The 10-question color test, created by UK-based eye care company Lenstore, seems easy: just distinguish between different hues and place them in the correct order on the spectrum.

The reality? It's incredibly difficult. According to Lenstore, less than 1% of the first 2,000 people who took the challenge managed to score a perfect 10/10.

Keep ReadingShow less
peak functionality, age, aging, age discrimination, older people

New research says you haven't peaked in your 20s.

Photo credit: Canva

Researchers reveal the age most hit their 'functional peak' and it's not their 20s

We are a culture obsessed with youth. There are ads upon ads to help maintain a youthful look through makeup or hair restoration. The pressure to keep up with the next generation bombards everyone. There are people in their mid-life who yearn to be young again. However, new research reveals that folks deep in their 30s haven’t even reached their peak potential yet.

Recent research by Gilles Gignac from the University of Western Australia and Marcin Zajenkowski from the University of Warsaw found that while people in their 20s do have maximum physical capability and brain processing speed, most people hit their functional peak around 60 years old.

Keep ReadingShow less
fart walking, post-meal walk, digestion, gas relief, blood sugar, type 2 diabetes, after-dinner stroll, la passeggiata, shatapawali, gut health, light exercise, health trends, microbiome, viral trend, swearing benefits, nose picking, saliva cleaning, dental health, amylase enzyme, mucus

Going on a slow "fart walk" after dinner provides several health benefits.

Photo credit: Canva

Doctors say the ‘fart walk’ trend could help you live longer

When cookbook author and influencer Marilyn Smith discussed “fart walking” on her Instagram, she couldn’t have expected the concept to blow up as it did. Social media is abound with several posts with, "#fartwalk join in on the trend of taking a walk after dinner in order to better release intestinal gas and aid in digestion." While this crude method is a jokey trend, doctors are saying that fart walking can actually improve your life.

According to Dr. Tim Tiutan, an internal medicine physician at New York City’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, fart walking does more than just help you better digest your meals. In an Instagram reel, Dr. Tiutan states that going on a five to ten-minute walk after eating can help prevent blood sugar from spiking, thus lowering the risk of developing Type 2 Diabetes.

Keep ReadingShow less
worries, worry window, therapy tip, stress relief, therapeutic

Experts aren't saying "don't worry" but do say "worry for a half hour."

Photo credit: Canva

Experts say this daily 30-minute or less technique stops your worries from running wild

It’s human to feel worry and concern; however, many people can drown in it. One worry can lead to another, then another, and another, further until it overtakes your mind. “Just don’t worry about it,” well-meaning friends say. Yeah. Sure. Has that ever actually worked? But what if it’s the opposite? What if part of the solution to stop worrying is to worry? At least, for a little while.

For worrywarts and people who struggle with anxiety, experts and therapists recommend adopting a daily “worry window” or ”worry time” habit to combat worrying throughout the day.

Keep ReadingShow less
anxiety tips, sour candy, grounding techniques, mental health, anxiety management

Make anxiety pucker up.

Photo credit: Canva

Psychologists say an effective tool to fight off anxiety can be found in the candy aisle

Modern life can easily riddle a person with anxiety. Getting bills paid, making a good first impression, meeting a work deadline, and so many other things can make a person feel extra anxious. Fortunately, there are many techniques to help manage anxiety, plus one that many psychologists recommend, which seems a little out there. Their recommendation doesn’t come from a pharmacy but can be easily found at any grocery or convenience store. You just have to be willing to pucker up a little.

“Sour candy is an easy way to use distraction to pull yourself out of an anxiety spiral and interrupt your thoughts,” licensed psychotherapist Ciara Bogdanovic of Sagebrush Psychotherapy tells GOOD. “Additionally, it creates a moment of mindfulness and presence as it anchors you back to the here and now through the strong and hard-to-ignore flavor and sensations that come up when eating sour candy.”

Keep ReadingShow less
sleep divorce, separate bedrooms, couples sleep, older couples, snoring, mismatched schedules, night owl, morning person, sleep quality, intimacy, cuddling, relationship health, sleep hygiene, sleep poll, National Sleep Foundation, AASM survey, Dr Joseph Cilona, Reddit relationships, separate beds, marriage advice

More and more older couples are sleeping in different rooms.

Photo credit: Canva

Older couples share why they happily sleep separately, younger couples are taking note

For many people, having a partner in bed with you is a great way to end your day and go to sleep. Aside from the physical activity, it can be nice to share a warm bed and snuggle up with a person you love to release feel-good chemicals through cuddling, have a second body to help warm up the bed, and feel connected with your partner.

However, many older couples are routinely sleeping independently without any issue. Why is that? Well, many younger folks have gone to Reddit to ask older people why they’ve decided to stay together yet sleep alone with their spouses or partners.

Keep ReadingShow less
peanut allergies, pediatricians, allergies, child care, peanuts

Exposing babies to peanuts early could actually reduce the risk of an allergy.

Photo credit: Canva

Feeding babies peanuts helped over 40,000 kids avoid a troubling health trend

A decade ago, a rising health concern affecting children into adulthood still lingers today: peanut allergies. A study released in 2010 by researchers at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine found that cases of peanut allergies tripled between 1997 to 2008. In 2015, new evidence emerged that reduced peanut allergy cases, not by delaying the introduction of peanut products until age three as previously recommended, but by feeding them to children as infants. A decade later, the results showed that it worked.

In humans, peanut allergies occur when the immune system mistakenly recognizes the protein in peanuts as harmful. There is a wide range of peanut allergy symptoms; some people experience digestive problems, while others break out in hives. The most severe symptoms include dramatic drops in blood pressure and anaphylaxis. Anaphylaxis can cause difficulty breathing and uncontrolled vomiting, which can be fatal as swelling in the throat closes off airways and reduces intake of oxygen. Understandably, parents and adults alike grew concerned about ingestion and exposure to peanuts and peanut products at schools, playgrounds, and other public spaces.

Keep ReadingShow less
scream club, stress relief, therapy, community, friendship

Feeling like screaming? Join the club.

Photo credit: Canva

People afraid to vent to their friends are meeting new ones through `scream clubs’

Life can be incredibly stressful and overwhelm a person with anxiety, stress, and burnout. It could come in the form of an argument with your kids, an unforeseen bill, dealing with a bad boss, or anything else. You don’t want to burden your friends with constant moaning about your life’s troubles, but it can get to the point where you just want to scream. If that sounds like you, join the club. No, seriously, you can join a literal screaming club.

A new trend is emerging worldwide, from Austin to Chicago to London and beyond. Meet up with others who are also having a rough time and scream as loudly as you can. These are called “screaming clubs,” and they’re forming new chapters in various communities to meet weekly to monthly, so locals can give a loud, cathartic scream together in public. Even if the screaming itself doesn’t solve a person’s problems, it seems to be bringing people together to make new friends who are also having a tough time.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025