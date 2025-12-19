Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

German start-up creates unlikely search-and-rescue workers: cockroaches with tiny backpacks

These insects could save lives.

cockroaches, search and rescue, science, technology, robotics

Cockroaches might turn from pests to heroes.

Photo credit: SWARM Biotactics Press Release
Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesDec 19, 2025
Erik Barnes
See Full Bio

Societies across the world are looking for ways to lower the loss of human life during military operations and rescue missions. There are heroes out there whose duty it is to risk their personal health and safety to rescue people trapped under rubble in toxic areas. Though they do an amazing job, they routinely put themselves in harm's way for the sake of others. Ideally, we'd have heroes who can rescue others and make it out unscathed themselves. Turns out, those heroes could be cockroaches with little backpacks.

SWARM Biotactics, a start-up in Germany, is working on using Madagascar hissing cockroaches with tiny backpacks fitted with cameras and microphones to act as spies to be used in search-and-rescue missions. This science-fiction-sounding scheme seems like something from a '90s animated action show, but it is indeed very real.

It’s a common joke that the only life forms that could survive the apocalypse would be cockroaches, but it’s not too far from the truth. SWARM Biotactics is experimenting with the small insects in part because of their ability to survive within areas of extreme heat, radiation, and chemical exposure that would otherwise harm people. If SWARM’s “cyborg cockroach” plan expands and comes to fruition, their little rescuers would be able to search in those dangerous areas and tight corners to find people without risking human life and health. They are also stealthy enough for spy missions to surveil potentially dangerous areas.

"Millions of years of evolution actually produced a very resilient, a very mobile and a very capable insect," said SWARM Biotactics CEO Stefan Wilhelm to CBS News. "That is, for what we want to do, a perfect, perfect animal, actually."

SWARM isn't the only one seeing the value of cockroaches for spying and search-and-rescue operations. Scientists in Singapore are also testing Madagascar hissing cockroaches to help with disaster relief.

@straitstimes

Question, do they fly? 😶 The insect-hybrid robots developed in Singapore are under development for use in search and rescue missions. #cockroach #roaches #insects #SGNews

SWARM's insect neuroscientists attach electrodes to the roaches' antennae to stimulate the insects' natural ability to navigate. Using a controller, they are able to “nudge” the insects where they need to explore, using the tiny backpacks to record video, audio, triangulate a position, and do whatever else their task requires.

SWARM claims the procedure to attach these electrodes and backpacks is painless to the creatures, emphasizing that the cockroaches need to be taken care of. This isn’t strictly for humane treatment; it's necessary to keep the roaches in top form for spying missions, reconnaissance, and search-and-rescue assignments.

"They're very important for us, and they need to be in very good condition, and have a good life, in order to, you know, perform well in their missions," Wilhelm told CBS News. "We make sure we take good care of them."

SWARM isn’t the first tech company experimenting with insects to perform these tasks. In 2017, Draper and their DragonflEye program had been looking into using dragonflies as a natural alternative to modern mechanical drones. Earlier this year, the University of Queensland in Australia experimented with beetles in a similar fashion to SWARM’s roaches to conduct search-and-rescue missions down under. If not cyborg-insects, there have been some companies making robots inspired by bees and mosquitoes to help with human affairs.


@cheddar

Next rescue team? A beetle with a backpack. Researchers in Australia are turning bugs into search-and-rescue tools by attaching microchip backpacks that let responders guide them through rubble using video game controllers. These beetles can climb, crawl, and reach places robots still can’t, potentially helping locate disaster survivors in hours, not days. #bug #rescue #science #tech #research #australia #search #save #future #technology #fy

Such as how we have dogs to help police and firefighters, we could soon see cockroaches as allies for the good of humans, improving their otherwise dirty reputation. Time will tell if these bugs will be embraced as a force for good or if the idea will eventually disperse like a group of cockroaches when a light turns on.

backpack cameras heroes microphones military operations public good robotics robots search and rescue spies neuroscience science fiction science fact scientific breakthrough cockroaches

The Latest

cockroaches, search and rescue, science, technology, robotics
Science

German start-up creates unlikely search-and-rescue workers: cockroaches with tiny backpacks

sci-fi movies, 2025, moments, Reddit, Redditors, inventions, new technology
Science & Tech

People rank the top 8 moments from 2025 that prove we just lived through a sci-fi movie

Matt Busbice, Kelvin Ellis Jr, Baton Rouge kindness, millionaire homeless mistake, BuckFeather, heartwarming story, shopping spree, acts of kindness, viral news
Past Events

Boy gave his last dollar to a millionaire he mistook for a homeless man. Then the millionaire rewarded him.

unwritten rules, revelations, social customs, life advice, personal growth
Culture

7 things people thought they were forced to do in life until someone showed them otherwise

More For You

insects, bugs, scientific research, bug populations, environmental research

Certain insect populations are rapidly declining. A researcher explores why.

Photo credit: Canva, manfredxy (left, cropped) / Зображення користувача Volodymyr Maksymchuk (right, cropped)

Bugs are vanishing at 'alarming' rates. Researcher shares what's behind the 'bug apocalypse.'

Bugs can be annoying, but they're also a vital part of life on Earth. Numerous reports, including one from the BBC, suggest that certain insect populations are declining so rapidly that some researchers have dubbed the development an "insect apocalypse."

Joe Scott, a YouTuber who takes deep-dive views into a wide range of subjects, explored this concept in a piece titled "You’re Not Crazy. The Bugs Are Disappearing." Across 20 minutes, the documentarian approaches the vanishing-insect story from multiple angles: why it matters, what appears to be causing it, and what ordinary people can do to help combat it.

Keep Reading Show less
Earth's heartbeat, microseisms, 26-second pulse, seismology, Bight of Bonny, Jack Oliver, geological mystery, Gulf of Guinea, seismic tremors, Earth science

A volcano

Canva

Scientists puzzled by Earth's 'heartbeat' that triggers little tremors every 26 seconds

To the average person standing on the ground, the planet feels solid and still. But to a seismologist watching the data, the Earth is constantly moving, humming with a rhythmic pulse that has baffled scientists for over 60 years.

Every 26 seconds, like clockwork, a faint seismic tremor ripples through the Earth's crust. Known as a "microseism," it isn't strong enough to knock over a vase, but it is distinct enough to be recorded by monitoring stations on multiple continents.

Keep Reading Show less
vaccines, father, daughter, chickenpox, virus, dementia, memory, thinking, brain

Daughter holds father's hands.

Photo credit: Canva

Scientists stumble onto ​possible breakthrough dementia vaccine that was hiding in plain sight

As we age, most of us begin to experience some basic decline in memory, thinking, and everyday functioning. In more extreme cases, such as Alzheimer's, the impact can be devastating. Modern science is exploring new treatments to address the complications posed by different forms of dementia.

Some fascinating and positive news emerged from a study aimed at better understanding the effects of the shingles vaccine. Scientists stumbled upon unexpected data suggesting a link between vaccination and a reduction in dementia cases.

Keep Reading Show less
Wow signal, Jerry Ehman, Big Ear Radio Observatory, extraterrestrial intelligence, aliens, magnetar, Abel Méndez, astrophysics, hydrogen cloud, space mystery

Cluster of far-off galaxies in deep space

Canva

The mystery of a strange radio signal that came from space 50 years ago may finally be solved

On August 15, 1977, astronomer Jerry Ehman was reviewing data from Ohio State University's Big Ear Radio Observatory when he saw something impossible to ignore. The telescope, designed to Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI), had picked up a radio signal so strong and distinct that it lasted for 72 seconds.

Stunned, Ehman circled the data points on the printout in red pen and wrote a single word in the margin: “Wow!”

Keep Reading Show less
Brady Feigl, doppelgangers, baseball, DNA test, virtual twins, Tommy John surgery, Inside Edition, genetics, coincidence, lookalikes

Baseball player at the plate waiting for the pitch

Canva

Two baseball players have the same name, height, and surgery scar. A DNA test revealed the truth.

The odds of meeting someone with your exact name are relatively high. The odds of that person also being a minor league baseball pitcher who stands exactly 6-foot-4 with red hair, a red beard, and thick glasses are astronomically low. But for two men, both named Brady Feigl, this statistical impossibility is their real life.

The two pitchers look so similar that they have baffled teammates, fans, and even medical professionals for years. The resemblance is so uncanny that Inside Edition eventually stepped in to conduct a DNA test to see if they were actually long-lost brothers.

Keep Reading Show less
Yonaguni Monument, underwater pyramid, Japan, lost city, Atlantis, Masaaki Kimura, Robert Schoch, archaeology, marine geology, ancient civilization

A diver explores an underwater cavern

Canva

Japan's 10,000-year-old underwater 'pyramid' remains a baffling scientific mystery

In the pristine waters off Japan's westernmost island, Yonaguni, hammerhead sharks and barracudas patrol the deep. But at a depth of about 25 meters (82 feet), divers encounter something far more mysterious: a massive, terraced structure that looks suspiciously like a man-made pyramid.

Known as the "Yonaguni Monument," this enigmatic formation of sandstone and mudstone has sparked a fierce scientific debate since its discovery by a local diver in 1986. Is it a natural geological quirk, or the 10,000-year-old ruins of a lost civilization?

Keep Reading Show less
brain age, neuroscience, dementia, cognitive, scientific discovery

How old is your brain, really?

Photo credit: Canva

Neuroscientists uncover the 4 specific ages where your brain rapidly peaks or declines

How old is your brain? Traditionally, you’d just state your age like you would for the rest of your body. However, the results of a new study suggest that your brain actually has five truly different ages and stages that change at four different points of the average human lifespan. In fact, your brain wasn’t much different between 4th grade and your 32nd birthday.

Scientists at the University of Cambridge led by Dr. Alexa Mousley, used MRI topography to track how the brain’s nerve fibers grow, shift, and die throughout a person’s lifespan. They conducted this research through studying the MRIs of 3,800 “neurotypical” brains ranging from the age of infants to folks in their 90s. During this study, Mousley and her team found four major turning points in how a human brain changes shape: how it grows, peaks, and eventually declines within a person’s life. Roughly, based on the data, the human brain’s functions shift at ages nine, 32, 66, and 83.

Keep Reading Show less
spider robot, reforestation, climate change, wildfires, portugal

This spider-bot costs a little over $17 of materials.

Photo credit: Marta Bernardino/YouTube

Portuguese teens build amazing spider robot to replant forests decimated by wildfires

Wildfire incidents have more than doubled across the world due to climate change and other factors, according to NASA. As a result, miles upon miles of heavily forested areas have turned to ash. In response to a wildfire striking close to home, two Portuguese teens have taken it upon themselves to replant forests with the help of a spider robot.

In 2023, college students Marta Bernardino and Sebastião Mendonça wanted to address the forest loss outside their home in Lisbon, Portugal. A major issue with replanting was that the steep terrain where the forest stood made it difficult and dangerous for workers to plant saplings. If a person were to try to plant a replacement tree, they would have to climb steep ledges and risk boulders falling while attempting to reforest the area.

Keep Reading Show less
© Copyright 2025