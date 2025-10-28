'Simpsons' fanatics rank the show's 6 creepiest Halloween episodes

The Simpsons, as of this writing, has existed for 37 seasons across 36 years—adding up to nearly 800 episodes, making it the longest-running animated sitcom.

It’s brought us some of the most influential scripted comedy ever, particularly during its early days, when the writers, animators, and voice actors seemed to defy some TV norm in every other episode. They were on fire back then. And they established one particularly unique tradition during Season Two: the Halloween-timed "Treehouse of Horror" episode, which adds a macabre twist to their regular style.

These have never been mere throwaway filler installments. In some ways, the format allows the writers to be even more ambitious, exploring their love of beloved horror/sci-fi anthology series like The Twilight Zone. They also exist in their own (mostly) self-contained universes—therefore not beholden to the canon of the actual show—bending reality while often spoofing classic film and TV staples. It’s become a fan-favorite concept, churning up some legitimately creepy moments.

Just ahead of Halloween, here are six unsettling Simpsons segments that diehards say have stuck with them:

6. "Life’s a Glitch, Then You Die" (1999)

(written by Ron Hauge, directed by Pete Michels)

Ah, the Y2K scare. It’s easy now to look back on this time of tech paranoia with an eye roll, but it was a somewhat disconcerting experience to live through. Everybody tried to brush aside the dire predictions of computer catastrophe, but many of us probably still grimaced when the New Year came, assuming there was indeed a small chance our digital systems would collapse.

This bleakly comic segment expertly plays on that very fear, with Homer Simpson—the "Y2K compliance officer" at the nuclear power plant—forgetting to "debug" the computers. "You did fix them, right, dad?" Lisa asks her bumbling father. "Because even a single faulty unit could corrupt every other computer in the world!"

Homer’s screw-up leads to a hilarious global disaster—though those laughs are laced with disturbing tension. "[T]hat was one of the first episodes I watched," one Redditor wrote . "Nelson getting stuck in the copy machine creeped me out." Another added , "[W]atching as a kid, I remember feeling the ending to the Y2K one was funny but also dark and [eerie] just because of the palpable Y2K anxiety among people back then, worrying what was gonna happen to computers everywhere on January 1, 2000."

5. "Bart Sells His Soul" (1995)

(written by Greg Daniels, directed by Wes Archer)

OK, we’re slightly cheating here—this Season Seven classic is a regular standalone episode, not connected to the "Treehouse" series. But it had to make the cut. When one thread posed the question, "What are genuinely creepy Simpsons episodes?" this was the clear top pick, earning praise for its darkly psychological story.

Bart, enduring a punishment at his church, agrees to sell his soul to pal Milhouse—a decision he later comes to regret. For those of us who search for bad omens and/or torment ourselves over past screw-ups, this scenario may hit close to home.

"That episode is very odd," one person commented on Reddit, while someone else compared it to The Twilight Zone. It definitely sticks with you.

4. "The Thing and I" (1996)

(written by Ken Keeler, directed by Mike B. Anderson)

Bart and Lisa, bothered by some strange sounds in their house, discover a monster living in the attic. But it’s a special kind of creature—Bart’s evil twin, Hugo, whom their parents have chained away in an effort to keep him away from the public.

Despite the dark storyline, so much of the characters’ behavior is mundane, and that contrast, according to one Redditor, is what makes the segment "extra unsettling." "The family [acts] SO much like they do in the normal show," they wrote. "Homer driving around in the rain instead of going to the car wash, Homer’s unsold autobiography, Lisa putting baby booties on the cat, the kids pestering Homer about what happens to nosy kids—just tons of completely typical Simpsons jokes happening around this story about Homer and Marge keeping a secret fourth child chained up in the attic."

No argument there.

3. "Terror at 5 1/2 Feet" (1993)

(written by Bill Oakley and Josh Weinstein, directed by David Silverman)

An overt homage to the classic Twilight Zone episode "Nightmare at 20,000 Feet," this early segment finds Bart disturbed by a gremlin that seems intent on killing him and his fellow classmates on their school bus. The problem is that, just like with William Shatner’s Twilight Zone character on board a plane, no one else can see this supernatural creature. The tone here is just perfect, balancing the humor of its parody and the genuinely creepy nature of what’s happening on screen.

"For me, it's the part where the gremlin first sees Bart in the window and smiles," one Redditor wrote . "Just thinking about it makes me shiver to this day…It's more about the fact that that's where you can tell that it isn't just an animal mindlessly destroying things. It's intelligent, and it's enjoying tormenting people and causing fear and pain."

Another Redditor zeroed in on the scene where the gremlin (spoiler alert) holds onto Ned’s severed head. "I was at least used to some kind of funny closure on the Treehouse of Horror segments," they wrote . "But that one still stands out for its scariness."

2. "Nightmare on Evergreen Terrace" (1995)

(written by Steve Tompkins, directed by Bob Anderson)

This Season 7 piece reads like pure nightmare fuel on paper. Logical, given that it’s a parody of A Nightmare on Elm Street, with the reliably hostile Groundskeeper Willie serving as proxy for the diabolical "Freddy" Krueger terrorizing the children of Springfield in their dreams (and, eventually, beyond).

"For me it is the Nightmare on Elm Street parody," one Redditor wrote , adding that a scene with a "burning Willie" genuinely haunts them. "When Willie catches on fire," another user confessed . "The black burning skeleton is pretty frightening."

1. "Nightmare Cafeteria" (1994)

(written by David X. Cohen, directed by Jim Reardon)

So many "Treehouse of Horror" segments could appear on this list, but one seems to earn praise most consistently.

"Nightmare Cafeteria," a standout from Season Six, has a wildly creepy premise: In an effort to solve two distinct problems—poor-quality cafeteria food and too many troublemakers—Principal Skinner decided that any kid sent to detention shall be…cooked and eaten. The climactic scene, featuring a gruesome musical number, left some fans especially weirded out.