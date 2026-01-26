These are the saddest songs ever recorded according to science and fans

It is impossible to objectively determine the single saddest song ever written. Music is subjective. One person might find comfort in a folk song about the apocalypse while another finds dark humor in a punk song about heartbreak.

Sadness lives in a nuanced zone beyond hard science. But that has not stopped researchers from trying to quantify it.

By combining listener polls with data analysis and physiological studies, we can actually narrow down the top contenders for the title of the "world's saddest song."

A young teen cries while listening to music via tenor

The People's Choice: Eric Clapton

In 2013, Rolling Stone asked their readers to vote on the saddest songs of all time. The list included heavy hitters like George Jones, Pearl Jam, and Alice in Chains.

But the top spot went to Eric Clapton for his 1991 ballad "Tears in Heaven."

The song was written following the tragic death of his four-year-old son, Conor. With its heartbreaking backstory and brutally vulnerable lyrics regarding whether his son would recognize him in the afterlife, it is understandable why this track tops the list for listeners. It strikes a nerve because the grief is real.

The Music Theory Choice: Nirvana

In 2022, researcher Annaliese Micallef Grimaud from Durham University decided to look at the math rather than the lyrics. She teamed up with a data platform to analyze the top sad songs based on tempo, volume, vocal pitch, and instrumentation.

When you strip away the story and look at the raw data, the saddest song is "Something in the Way" by Nirvana.

"Results from my research indicate that a slow tempo, minor mode, legato articulation, soft dynamics level, low pitch level, and a dark timbre help convey sadness in music," Grimaud wrote.

The Nirvana track ticks every single one of those boxes. It is slow, quiet, and sung in a low, mumbling register. It is scientifically designed to sound bleak.

The Physiological Choice: The Verve

Other researchers wanted to know how the body physically reacts to sad music.

Dr. Harry Witchel partnered with Nokia to measure the heart rate, respiration, and skin temperature of volunteers as they listened to various tracks. He used these findings to create a "tune trigger quotient."

According to his data, the song that physically depressed the body the most was "The Drugs Don’t Work" by The Verve.

The 1997 Britpop hit caused the strongest physiological decrease in heart rate and mood markers among the participants.

The Internet's Choice

Of course, the debate continues online daily. In a popular Reddit thread on the subject, users offered up modern contenders that rival the classics.

Sufjan Stevens was a popular mention for his track "Fourth of July," a conversation between the singer and his dying mother. Others pointed to Jimmy Eat World’s "Hear You Me."

Whether you trust the data, the heart rate monitors, or just your own tears, there is an endless ocean of sad music out there to explore. Just maybe keep a box of tissues nearby.

This article originally appeared last year.