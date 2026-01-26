Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

These are the saddest songs ever recorded according to science and fans

Science and surveys have finally identified the biggest tearjerkers of all time. The results range from grunge classics to 90s Britpop.

saddest songs ever, Tears in Heaven story, Something in the Way Nirvana, The Drugs Don't Work, music psychology, sad music science, Annaliese Micallef Grimaud, emotional music

A woman listens to music on her headphones

Canva
By Ryan Reed,
Ryan Reed
Ryan Reed is a contributing writer for GOOD residing in Knoxville, Tennessee who specializes in stories on music and pop culture. He has contributed to Rolling Stone, Relix, Revolver, SPIN and The New York Times.
See Full Bio
GOOD Staff
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio
Jan 26, 2026

It is impossible to objectively determine the single saddest song ever written. Music is subjective. One person might find comfort in a folk song about the apocalypse while another finds dark humor in a punk song about heartbreak.

Sadness lives in a nuanced zone beyond hard science. But that has not stopped researchers from trying to quantify it.

By combining listener polls with data analysis and physiological studies, we can actually narrow down the top contenders for the title of the "world's saddest song."

saddest songs ever, Tears in Heaven story, Something in the Way Nirvana, The Drugs Don't Work, music psychology, sad music science, Annaliese Micallef Grimaud, emotional music A young teen cries while listening to music via tenor

The People's Choice: Eric Clapton

In 2013, Rolling Stone asked their readers to vote on the saddest songs of all time. The list included heavy hitters like George Jones, Pearl Jam, and Alice in Chains.

But the top spot went to Eric Clapton for his 1991 ballad "Tears in Heaven."

The song was written following the tragic death of his four-year-old son, Conor. With its heartbreaking backstory and brutally vulnerable lyrics regarding whether his son would recognize him in the afterlife, it is understandable why this track tops the list for listeners. It strikes a nerve because the grief is real.

saddest songs ever, Tears in Heaven story, Something in the Way Nirvana, The Drugs Don't Work, music psychology, sad music science, Annaliese Micallef Grimaud, emotional music YouTube

The Music Theory Choice: Nirvana

In 2022, researcher Annaliese Micallef Grimaud from Durham University decided to look at the math rather than the lyrics. She teamed up with a data platform to analyze the top sad songs based on tempo, volume, vocal pitch, and instrumentation.

When you strip away the story and look at the raw data, the saddest song is "Something in the Way" by Nirvana.

"Results from my research indicate that a slow tempo, minor mode, legato articulation, soft dynamics level, low pitch level, and a dark timbre help convey sadness in music," Grimaud wrote.

The Nirvana track ticks every single one of those boxes. It is slow, quiet, and sung in a low, mumbling register. It is scientifically designed to sound bleak.

saddest songs ever, Tears in Heaven story, Something in the Way Nirvana, The Drugs Don't Work, music psychology, sad music science, Annaliese Micallef Grimaud, emotional music YouTube

The Physiological Choice: The Verve

Other researchers wanted to know how the body physically reacts to sad music.

Dr. Harry Witchel partnered with Nokia to measure the heart rate, respiration, and skin temperature of volunteers as they listened to various tracks. He used these findings to create a "tune trigger quotient."

According to his data, the song that physically depressed the body the most was "The Drugs Don’t Work" by The Verve.

The 1997 Britpop hit caused the strongest physiological decrease in heart rate and mood markers among the participants.

saddest songs ever, Tears in Heaven story, Something in the Way Nirvana, The Drugs Don't Work, music psychology, sad music science, Annaliese Micallef Grimaud, emotional music YouTube

The Internet's Choice

Of course, the debate continues online daily. In a popular Reddit thread on the subject, users offered up modern contenders that rival the classics.

Sufjan Stevens was a popular mention for his track "Fourth of July," a conversation between the singer and his dying mother. Others pointed to Jimmy Eat World’s "Hear You Me."

Whether you trust the data, the heart rate monitors, or just your own tears, there is an endless ocean of sad music out there to explore. Just maybe keep a box of tissues nearby.

saddest songs ever, Tears in Heaven story, Something in the Way Nirvana, The Drugs Don't Work, music psychology, sad music science, Annaliese Micallef Grimaud, emotional music YouTube

This article originally appeared last year.

annaliese micallef grimaud emotional music music psychology sad music science saddest songs ever something in the way nirvana tears in heaven story the drugs don't work past events

The Latest

anger, anger management, emotional regulation, therapy tips, emotions
Health

Psychologist offers imaginative tip on how to tolerate insufferable people with grace

handpan drum, sprites music, viral music performance, music prodigies, musicians
Culture

10-year-old girl goes viral with soothing virtuoso song on her 'UFO' handpan drum

saddest songs ever, Tears in Heaven story, Something in the Way Nirvana, The Drugs Don't Work, music psychology, sad music science, Annaliese Micallef Grimaud, emotional music
Past Events

These are the saddest songs ever recorded according to science and fans

Codie Sanchez, hiring tips, coffee order personality test, business psychology, decision making skills, hiring red flags, Chris Williamson podcast, narcissism signs
Past Events

A CEO claims she can immediately tell how successful you are by how you order coffee

More For You

Boys and Girls Alone, Channel 4 documentary, social experiment kids, Lord of the Flies real life, child psychology, gender differences behavior, viral reality TV

(L) Kids wrestling in the yard; (R) young children playing chess

Canva

10 boys and 10 girls were left alone in separate houses and the results were wildly different

It sounds like the plot of William Golding's Lord of the Flies. However, in the mid-2000s, it was a very real and very controversial reality television experiment.

Footage from the UK Channel 4 documentary Boys and Girls Alone is captivating audiences all over again. It offers a fascinating and chaotic look at what happens when you remove parents from the equation.

Keep Reading Show less
rumination, replaying conversations, stop overthinking, social anxiety tips, 3 Ns technique, grounding exercises, mental health advice, repetitive thoughts

A stressed-out woman sits on her couch

Canva

Can’t stop replaying conversations in your head? Here's how to finally shut them down.

It happens to the best of us. You are trying to fall asleep, but your brain decides it is the perfect time to replay a conversation you had three days ago. You analyze your tone. You cringe at a specific joke that didn't land. You script the perfect comeback you wish you had said.

Usually, this fades after a few minutes. But for some, the tape never stops rolling.

Keep Reading Show less
thrift store finds, cash in purse, Martha infused TikTok, Goodwill Coach bag, viral handwritten note, hidden money thrift store, Lynora TikTok

A woman shops at a thrift store

Canva

She found a bunch of cash in a thrift-store purse. But the stunning handwritten note left her speechless.

Thrift shopping is basically a treasure hunt. You dig through racks of old t-shirts hoping to find a gem, but usually you just find a lot of dust.

However, sometimes the universe delivers.

Keep Reading Show less
flight attendant rules, overhead bin anxiety, Kat Kamalani TikTok, carry-on luggage tips, flight crew responsibilities, airline injury policies, passenger etiquette

A flight attendant helps a woman with her luggage

Canva

Flight attendant reveals the one extremely common passenger request they will always say no to

There is a specific type of anxiety that comes with boarding a plane. You are holding up the line, the aisle is narrow, and suddenly you have to hoist a 30-pound suitcase above your head while 100 people watch.

It is a humiliating struggle, and for many passengers, the natural instinct is to look at the flight attendant for help.

Keep Reading Show less
Brinkley the dog, dog rallying before death, terminal cancer in dogs, Alex Blumenfeld TikTok, miracle pet recovery, dog euthanasia stories, terminal lucidity pets

Family dog taking a nap

Canva

They were ready to say goodbye to their terminally ill dog until his reaction changed everything

The decision to put a pet to sleep is perhaps the hardest choice an owner ever has to make. You agonize over the timing, fearing you are waiting too long or acting too soon. For Alexandra Blumenfeld (@alexblumy) and her family, the time had seemingly come for their 11-year-old dog, Brinkley.

Brinkley had been battling a terminal cancer diagnosis for a year. Recently, his condition had taken a sharp turn for the worse. He was exhausted, breathing heavily, and scans revealed internal bleeding and tumors.

Keep Reading Show less
body language tips, how to be likable, nonverbal communication, mirroring psychology, eye contact rules, Duchenne smile, improve social skills, first impressions

A group of people socializing

Canva

Five subtle body language shifts that can make you instantly more likable

Communication begins long before you open your mouth. The way you stand, the position of your arms, and the micro-expressions on your face are all telling a story that strangers read immediately.

In fact, research suggests that the human brain forms judgments about a stranger's trustworthiness in as little as a tenth of a second.

Keep Reading Show less
tipping habits by generation, Gen Z tipping, tipping fatigue, Bankrate survey, service industry data, Gen X tipping, tipping etiquette, restaurant gratuity

[L] An older man paying his bill; [R] A young woman hands her credit card to her server

Canva

Are you a good tipper? What generation you're in might have something to do with it.

Tipping feels awkward largely because of the many unwritten and changing social rules we have to navigate. It is a bit embarrassing to admit, but I did not realize until about a decade ago that most people tip for haircuts. Even as an adult with a mortgage, I had no clue. I was raised in a small town with two barber shops where nobody tipped for that service. I would have gladly paid extra if I had known better, but nobody told me. As usual, my wife eventually had to set me straight. All of this confusion happens before you even figure out the correct amount to leave.

This brings up a question about whether there is a generational element at play here. When you get used to paying a certain price for gas or a burger, it is painful to watch those numbers go up. While there are many factors to consider, researchers may have found some answers.

Keep Reading Show less
anxiety hacks, stress relief tips, managing anxiety, mental health advice, natural anxiety relief, panic attack help, grounding techniques, mental health survey

[L] Cat listens to music on headphones; [R] A woman screaming

Canva

14 anxiety-busting hacks people actually use, from 'stress naps' to 'screaming into the void'

Anxiety has a way of hijacking your day when you least expect it. Whether it’s a subtle hum of worry in the background or a full-blown spiral at 3 a.m., the feeling is universally exhausting.

While professional therapy and medical advice are vital, sometimes you just need to know what works for the person standing next to you in line at the grocery store. Recently, our sister site Upworthy asked their Facebook audience a simple question: “What do you do that completely obliterates your anxiety?”

Keep Reading Show less
© Copyright 2026