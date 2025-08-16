Skip to content
John Lennon wrote a wise letter to an aspiring folk artist. It went undelivered for decades.

The story, including the Beatle's sage advice, wound up inspiring a film

john lennon, steve tilston, folk music, the beatles, music history

John Lennon once wrote a fascinating letter to a then-obscure folk artist. It wasn't delivered for decades.

Photo credit: Unidentified photographer for Michiganensian via Wikimedia Commons, public domain, cropped, with Canva text (left) / Bryan Ledgard via Wikimedia Commons, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic, cropped (right)
By Ryan Reed,
Ryan Reed
Ryan Reed is a contributing writer for GOOD residing in Knoxville, Tennessee. He has contributed to Rolling Stone, Relix, Revolver, SPIN and The New York Times.
See Full Bio
GOOD Staff
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio
Aug 16, 2025

John Lennon had a distinctively droll sense of humor, a wealth of insights from a career defined by unfathomable success and public scrutiny, and, yes, a charmingly rough handwriting style. If a letter from the musician showed up in your mailbox, you could probably figure out the source without even glancing at the return address. And for most aspiring folk artists, receiving such a note would have been life-changing—that is, if it was even delivered.

That scenario is now forever linked to Steve Tilston, a British singer-songwriter who shared his experience in 2010. It all dates back to an interview with underground music magazine ZigZag from 1971, conducted shortly after the release of his debut LP, An Acoustic Confusion. As Tilston recalled to the BBC in 2010, the ZigZag interviewer asked the 21-year-old artist "whether, if I received untold wealth and fortune, it would have a detrimental effect on my songwriting." He added, "I thought it was bound to, but obviously John Lennon disagreed, and he wrote to me to point out the error of my ways."

- YouTube www.youtube.com

The letter itself, which included the former Beatle’s phone number, is both thoughtful and gently snarky—classic Lennon. "Being rich doesn't change your experience in the way you think," he wrote. "The only difference, basically, is that you don't have to worry about money—food, roof, etc. But all other experiences—emotions, relationships—are the same as anybody’s. I know. I've been rich and poor. So has [wife] Yoko [Ono] (rich—poor—rich). So whadya think of that." The message is signed "Love, John & Yoko," accentuated by self-portrait doodles.

The exact origins of the letter are reportedly unclear, but Tilston said he was contacted in 2005 with a request to confirm its authenticity. "I got an e-mail from the man who now owns it. I don't know how he came upon it," he told the BBC. "He bought it in America, and he asked me to verify if I was the Steve Tilston who the letter was addressed to." The musician only revealed his incredible tale in 2010, when a journalist asked him to share something about his life that people didn’t know. “So I said, ‘Oh, there was this letter John Lennon sent me with his phone number on it,'" he told The Guardian in 2015.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Of course, Lennon was tragically murdered in 1980, so Tilston was never able to continue a correspondence. But the letter left a major impact nonetheless: “I was in a maelstrom of emotions," he admitted. "Here was this road not traveled that could have been so significant in my life, and it had been taken [from me] without me even being aware of it."

In a suitable final twist of a saga that feels tailored for Hollywood, this anecdote ended up loosely inspiring the 2015 dramedy film Danny Collins. Al Pacino, who stars as the titular folk singer, earned a nomination for Best Actor—Motion Picture Musical or Comedy at that year’s Golden Globe Awards. Tilston, meanwhile has continued a long and prolific career, having released over 20 studio albums.

One of Lennon’s other famous letters is from April 1962, during The Beatles’ first residency in Hamburg, when the burgeoning rock star wrote to his future wife, Cynthia Powell, in a spirit of both romance and lust. According to CNN, that note is expected to be sold for up to £40,000 (or $54,000) during an auction at Christie’s in London on July 9, 2025.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

This article originally appeared in June.
