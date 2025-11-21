Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Neuroscientists find that those who think music is 'like a drug' are actually right

Your favorite song rewards your brain chemically.

music, brain, opioids, music therapy, scientific discovery

Scientists have found the physical reason why music feels good.

Photo credit: Canva
Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesNov 21, 2025
Erik Barnes
See Full Bio

They say music soothes the soul, but many people feel music in their bodies. Not just through dancing, but by people literally feeling good and getting chills listening to their favorite songs. Your heart beats differently, the skin on your arm bubbles with goosebumps, and whatever is troubling you seems to melt away. Listening to some songs can feel like a drug going through your system. Well, it turns out a recent Finnish university study shows that comparing music to a drug isn’t too far off.

A long-held scientific mystery is that music doesn’t appear to offer any true survival benefit, such as physical protection from predators or storing of calories, yet it is a part of every studied culture. Findings from research on music’s connection to the brain from Turku PET Centre and the University of Turku in Finland show through brain imaging that music activates the same natural opioid system that gives pleasurable feelings when eating delicious food or bonding with someone. For centuries, people reported feeling euphoric and pleasurable chills when listening to their favorite music, but now this study is zeroing in on the physical reasons why such feelings occur.

Why does music work 'like a drug'?

In the study, the researchers injected a tracer into the bloodstream of 15 female participants, each of whom provided a multi-genre playlist of music they found pleasurable. There were two brain imaging sessions: one which was a baseline brain scan of people listening to random tones and the other a scan while playing the participant’s preferred music. The results revealed that listening to the music opened up structures in the brain responsible for processing emotion and assessing value.

@tedtoks

Ever wondered why some songs hit you right in the feels? According to songwriter Scarlet Keys, our brains are hardwired to respond that way. In her TED Talk, she explains the brain science of music and how songwriters use tone, chords and repetition to make us feel, cry and even dance. Visit the 🔗 in ☣️ to watch the full talk. #songwriter #musictiktok #favoritesong #tedtalk #tedx

Why does music give you goosebumps?

Whenever a participant reported feeling chills and goosebumps while listening to the music, the researcher found that their brain was releasing endogenous opioids, which provided that “feel good” feeling. The participants also underwent fMRI during the tests, showing the same activity in networks involved in processing emotions, body sensations, and the regulation of emotional arousal. They also saw the participants' heart rates and pupil sizes change, indicating physical arousal. In short, their brains felt a naturally induced high.

Further trials and experiments need to be done, but the researchers hope these findings could lead to reduced reliance on pain medication and oral opioids, which makes sense, as there are other studies that show music can provide pain relief. They also think this might help develop treatments for mood disorders such as depression and the inability to feel pleasure, as music impacts those neural systems.

@musicforbodyandspirit

174 Hz Music for Pain Relief #painrelief #174hz #meditationmusic

Time will tell whether we will discover more about our ancestors’ musical past and how we have evolved to have a physical, chemical reaction to music and other art. Who knows if, decades from now, we’ll have songs prescribed as pain relief or to address our mental state clinically. For now, though, keep adding more songs to your playlist that move you and motivate you. After all, it’ll make you feel good—and now you have a better understanding of why they do.

bodybrain imagingchemical reactiondrugemotionmood disordersneuroscienceneuroscience and musicneuroscientistspain reliefpleasure feelingsmusic

The Latest

replaying conversations, anxiety, mental health tips, rumination, professional help
Health

Can’t stop replaying conversations in your head? Experts share how to quiet them.

music, brain, opioids, music therapy, scientific discovery
Science

Neuroscientists find that those who think music is 'like a drug' are actually right

Robin Williams, quotes, depression, mental health, Good Will Hunting, Dead Poets Society, loneliness, suicide prevention, World's Greatest Dad, inspiration
Past Events

7 beautiful quotes about depression from the great Robin Williams

military sleep method, fall asleep fast, insomnia hack, U.S. Navy Pre-Flight School, sleep technique, Sharon Ackman, fighter pilot sleep, progressive muscle relaxation, sleep tips, 2 minute sleep
Past Events

The U.S. Navy's secret to falling asleep in 120 seconds is a game-changer for insomniacs

More For You

stress relief, relaxing music, Weightless, Marconi Union, Mindlab study, anxiety reduction, calming playlist, music therapy, ambient music, British Academy of Sound Therapy, slow tempo, heart rate, blood pressure, breathing rate, focus music, relaxation science, soothing sounds, chill music, neuroscience and music, reduce stress

A woman relaxes with headphones

Photo credit: Canva

Neuroscientists say this might be the most relaxing song ever recorded

Stressed? Of course you are. Luckily for you and the entire U.S. population, scientists believe they may have identified the most relaxing song in the world.

Music has forever been associated with bringing about relaxation, happiness, and serenity — whether it's a Gregorian chant or some Enya accompanied by a glass of merlot.

Keep ReadingShow less
paralyzed, exoskeleton, medicine, technology, hope

Caroline Laubach testing Wandercraft's new exoskeleton at NVIDIA’s GTC 2025.

Photo credit: Wandercraft

Paralyzed at just 18, a breakthrough robotic exoskeleton device has her walking again

To say that Caroline Laubach had a rough start to adulthood would be an understatement. Before the age of 22, she had heart failure, a spinal stroke that left her paralyzed from the waist down, a heart transplant, and beat cancer. Twice. Many consider it a miracle that she is alive, but today she can now walk, bend, and climb stairs with the push of a joystick.

Laubach was chosen as a test pilot of a first-of-its-kind, self-balancing robotic exoskeleton made by Wandercraft. By attaching herself to the Wandercraft’s prototype exoskeleton, Laubach can stand up from a seated position, walk independently, bend down to pick up items, remain standing to chat with people at eye-level, and walk up or down stairs as if she weren’t paralyzed at all. All she had to do to move was to manipulate a joystick located next to her left hand.

Keep ReadingShow less
adhd, creativity, mind wandering, deliberate mind wandering, daydreaming

People with ADHD have a key to potentially greater creativity.

Photo credit: Canva

Experts say a 'mind wandering' technique unleashes ADHD's incredible creative potential

Do you have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)? If so, you're probably aware that one of the great advantages of being neurodivergent is creativity. That's because people with ADHD have an increased ability to think of many ideas from a single starting point.

Researchers at the European College of Neuropsychopharmacology held two studies that allowed people diagnosed with ADHD to mentally wander in directed and uncontrolled fashions to unlock their full creative abilities. The results found that those allowed “deliberate mind wandering” were able to unlock higher creative potential, but people diagnosed with more ADHD symptoms creatively thrived better in both “deliberate” and “spontaneous” mind wandering compared to their counterparts.

Keep ReadingShow less
space discovery, second moon, nasa, astronomy, outer space

The Pan-STARRS telescope found another "moon" than the one we know of.

Photo credit: R. Ratkowski/WikimediaCommons/Canva

NASA confirms Earth has an extra 'moon' for the next 58 years. Here's how big it is.

It’s not every day that Earth gets a new running buddy in its orbit. Researchers at the University of Hawaii spotted something that NASA is classifying as a “quasi-moon” that joined Earth's orbit undetected for around 60 years.

Studying its current course and speed, scientists predict that this quasi-moon, dubbed 2025 PN7, is going to hang around us until it leaves our open space in 2083. "Moon" 2025 PN7 is fairly small for a celestial body, with scientists estimating that it is between 18 to 36 meters wide, roughly the size of a small building. Aside from its size, one of the reasons why 2025 PN7 isn’t considered a “true moon” is because it has a more oval-shaped orbit compared to the actual Moon we know, love, and assign blame to for werewolves. This oval orbit is because, while 2025 PN7 is currently within our gravitational pull, other planets and the sun are also tugging it towards them.

Keep ReadingShow less
science, earth's rotation, astrophysicist, geophysicists, time, daylight, week, circadian

Earth and star rotation.

Image via Canva

So long, 24-hour days. Astrophysicist warns the shortest day in history is weeks away.

The planet Earth keeps time. We all synchronize our clocks to the Earth's rotation. As much as we adjust our calendars with daylight saving or throw in the occasional leap year, it's actually a little more complicated than just that.

The normal day clocks in with about 86,400 seconds. However, since 2020, many days have fallen short of that mark. Even though you haven't felt it, geophysicists have measured the Earth's pulse and discovered it's speeding up. By next summer, expect some record-breaking fast days.

Keep ReadingShow less
studies, social status, social class, scientific research, empathy

People who think they're high-class may have trouble perceiving others' emotions.

Photo credit: Canva, Africa Images (left, cropped) / Syda Productions (right, cropped)

Startling study: People who think they're high-class may struggle to grasp others' feelings

If you’ve ever attended a party where everyone is dressed in fancy clothes and sipping champagne carried around on platters, there’s a decent chance you were either A) doing well in life and feeling perfectly at ease in this luxurious setting or B) suffering a severe case of imposter syndrome and wondering if everyone at said event was thinking to themselves, "Who invited this person?" Of course, I’m basing that hypothetical purely on my own concept of social status, not any concrete data. But a fascinating new study suggests a strong correlation between one’s self-perception of "class" and their ability to perceive other people’s emotions.

As the study’s authors noted in Scientific Reports, they found "a negative relationship between individuals’ social status and empathic accuracy," noting, "[S]pecifically, those with lower social status were better at identifying emotions in other individuals." Perhaps if you felt out of place at the aforementioned fancy luncheon, you would have been more likely to spot someone else with that same struggle.

Keep ReadingShow less
3D printed homes, robot, housing crisis, real estate, homebuying

Would you live in a 3D printed home built by a spider robot?

Photo credit: Crest Robotics and Canva/Photos

Amazing Aussie spider robot can 3D print a 2,100-square-foot house in a single day

Affordable housing is a growing concern, particularly in the United States. According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the country is facing a severe housing shortage of over 4.7 million homes, and data suggest that most Americans struggle to afford a home. Yet, there could be hope for the housing crisis in the form of a giant robot spider, and no, not the one from the 1999 film Wild, Wild West.

The Australian company Crest Robotics partnered with Earthbuilt Technology to develop a spider-like robot capable of 3D printing a 2,100-square-foot home within 24 hours. The robot, named Charlotte, can “collect readily available materials such as sand, earth and waste products like crushed brick, which are then bound in fabric and compressed to form the layers of a building,” per the company’s website. The aim is to create a “low-cost, low-carbon construction solution” that can address the housing crisis, while also helping to build lunar bases on the Moon for space exploration.

Keep ReadingShow less
shark attacks, shark protection, scuba diving, invention, discovery

Australians have found a shark bite-resistant wetsuit.

Photo credit: Eureka Alert/Flinders University

Sorry, Jaws, Australian shark experts have created the first bite-resistant wetsuits

While shark attacks aren’t as common or frequent as the media portrays, they are still a concern for coastal communities and tourists visiting to explore the oceans through scuba diving or deep-sea swimming. This is why the Australian shark experts from Flinders University’s Southern Shark Ecology Group tested four bite-resistant materials to make up a wetsuit resistant to piercing, shredding, and bites from the most dangerous sharks in our oceans.

Dr. Tom Clarke, Professor Charlie Huveneers, and experts from the NSW Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development tested four bite-resistant wetsuit materials (Aqua Armour, Shark Stop, ActionTX-S, and Brewster material) by placing each one on a board that was coated with a gel that replicates the density of human muscle tissue. They went on 19 boat trips to bait white and tiger sharks with fish guts and coax them to bite the boards, eventually releasing them from their jaws when they didn’t taste any fish flesh. Great white and tiger sharks are considered among the most dangerous that humans frequently encounter. After each baiting session, the researchers would examine the board to assess the severity of any puncturing or shredding damage caused by the bites.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025