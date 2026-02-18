Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

These seven simple phrases could be the secret to deepening trust and romance in your relationship

If you want a more secure relationship a Harvard expert recommends using these seven phrases.

Dr. Cortney Warren, relationship advice, Harvard psychologist, building trust, healthy communication, romance tips, non-verbal cues, marriage success, intimacy, partnership

A happy couple enjoys coffee together

Canva
By Erik Barnes,
Erik Barnes
See Full Bio
GOOD Staff
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio
Feb 18, 2026

Maintaining a deep sense of connection and trust in a long term relationship is often easier said than done. Even for couples who have been together for years, the daily grind can sometimes dull the spark of romance. However, Dr. Cortney Warren, a psychologist trained at Harvard Medical School, has identified a specific set of verbal habits that distinguish highly successful, trusting couples from those who struggle.

Dr. Warren recently shared seven phrases that secure partners use every day to reinforce their commitment. These small shifts in language are designed to foster vulnerability, safety, and a sense of shared purpose.

The first few phrases focus on the core of any partnership: the belief that your partner is on your side.

@drcortneywarren

Feeling that twinge of jealousy or insecurity in your relationship? It happens to all of us, but how you respond can make all the difference. Instead of immediately reacting, try this: pause and ask yourself: What does my reaction to this situation say about me? Is it about fear of being unloved? A belief that you’re “not enough”? Often, our strongest emotional reactions are more about our own insecurities than about our partner’s actions. Taking the time to reflect on your triggers, where they come from, and how you can strengthen your self-esteem can help you communicate with your partner in a healthier, more productive way. This clip is from my recent conversation with Shanenn Bryant on the Top Self Podcast. #SelfAwareness #EmotionalIntelligence #HealthyRelationships #JealousyTriggers #TopSelfPodcast #RelationshipAdvice

1. “I trust you.”

Simple, to the point, and clear. This communicates that you know your partner and that you believe they have your best interest in heart, even if you get into an argument. It also allows them to feel safe making some decisions on both of your behalf.

2. “You see me as I am.”

This not only tells your partner that they know all there is to know about you without fear of hiding parts of yourself, but that you’re comfortable being vulnerable should a difficult subject come up. It communicates that you trust your partner will respond with compassion, not judgment, while implying that they can trust you to do the same in return.

Dr. Cortney Warren, relationship advice, Harvard psychologist, building trust, healthy communication, romance tips, non-verbal cues, marriage success, intimacy, partnership A coupe on a romantic dateCanva

3. “We’ll get through this.”

Arguments, fights, and conflicts happen in even the most solid relationships. However, saying this phrase reinforces that while things still need to be sorted out, there is no intention of breaking the relationship over the disagreement. It allows more open communication and reiterates that it is you and your partner against the problem, not each other.

4. “Go have fun with your friends/Thanks for giving me space!”

If your relationship is solid, time apart shouldn’t be a threat. Alone time is natural and, frankly, healthy. Respecting your partner’s independence in turn respects yours.

Dr. Cortney Warren, relationship advice, Harvard psychologist, building trust, healthy communication, romance tips, non-verbal cues, marriage success, intimacy, partnership YouTube

5. “I miss you.”

As a counterbalance to the previous phrase, “I miss you” isn’t an indicator of being too clingy unless you’re not offering your partner the trust to have space. It’s just a nice way of saying that you look forward to being together and builds upon that when you reunite, whether it’s after a long business trip or later in the evening after work.

@the_strong_mindset

Did You Know When A Guy Says " I Miss You ". #love #loveyou #lovestory #yourlife #relationship #psychology #lesson #strong #movitation #listen #mind #mindsetcoach #mindsetshift #mindsetmotivation #strongmindset #thestrongmindset #mindset

6. “Let’s make a plan!”

A growing relationship means mutually planning and investing in each other’s futures to further turn “your plans” and “my plans” into “our plans.” This phrase relays to your partner that you want them around for the long haul.

7. “Can we talk?”

Communication issues are one of the primary reasons relationships fail. Asking this simple and direct question accompanied with the previous phrases as foundations in your relationship will allow trust for you to ask and be asked when something troubling occurs with either of you.

While verbal communication is important in sustaining relationships, it’s good to incorporate non-verbal gestures of support, love, and trust, too.

Now, pairing these loving wordless gestures that experts, counselors, and psychologists recommend with the previous seven phrases could help your relationship develop deeper connection and trust.

1. Eye contact

Seeing eye-to-eye literally helps you both see eye-to-eye better when discussing a difficult topic or when you want to express loving attention to your partner.

2. Smile

Smiling is a nonverbal cue to reiterate that your partner’s presence is welcomed and safe. It also reminds your partner that you’re both okay, too.

3. Supportive touch

Caressing a shoulder, a peck on the forehead, holding hands, or a tight hug—any of these and all of these are ways to provide comfort and reassurance along with your words. It could also be a way to indicate your interest in further intimacy.

4. Mirroring

Matching your partner’s posture and pose helps foster connection while also indicating you’re absorbing what they’re verbally communicating to you. So, when you adjust your posture to meet theirs when they’re discussing something important to them, they’ll know you think it’s important, too. On the other end, if you match their relaxed pose, they’ll in turn feel more relaxed, too.

5. Enjoy quiet time together

Being able to enjoy the silence in the same room bolsters feelings of safety and comfort. It shows that you and your partner don’t feel panicked or stressed about the other feeling bored, awkward, and you don't cary the pressure of needing to be entertained/entertaining. Shared silence is precious in a relationship.

6. Handwritten notes

Okay, this might be a cheat technically, but written notes and letters can be left for your partner to find when they wake up after you have left for work early, on the kitchen table, or on a bathroom mirror as ways to express those previous seven phrases. For some people, written communication is much easier for them than speaking, too, so there’s that factor to consider.


@masionoo

Acts of service gets me every time lol #actsofservice #lovelanguage #love #foryou

7. Acts of service

This is a bit of a grab bag as what acts of service are depends on who you are in the relationship with. It could be making them coffee each morning the way they like it so they don’t have to. It could be doing a chore they hate doing. It could be cooking them their favorite food after finding out that they had a long day. These acts remind your partner that they’re known and safe with you.

This article originally appeared last year.

building trustdr. cortney warrenharvard psychologisthealthy communicationintimacymarriage successnon-verbal cuespartnershiprelationship adviceromance tipspast events

The Latest

Dr. Cortney Warren, relationship advice, Harvard psychologist, building trust, healthy communication, romance tips, non-verbal cues, marriage success, intimacy, partnership
Past Events

These seven simple phrases could be the secret to deepening trust and romance in your relationship

Obituary, Hollywood, Francis Ford Coppola
Featured

Part star, part supporting actor, Robert Duvall lit up 1970s American cinema and kept going

olfactory heritage, historic scents, museum scent, Matija Strlic, Odeuropa, St Paul’s Cathedral, old book smell, GC-MS, mummy scent, Egyptian Museum Cairo, petrichor, Jan Brueghel, Prado exhibition, sensory history, fragrance archaeology, smellscapes, cultural heritage, conservation science, aroma research, visitor engagement
History

Recreating the smells of history

bamboo, bioplastic, BM-plastic, cellulose, sustainability, biodegradable, innovation, eco-friendly
Environment

Plastic pollution is a global mess and bamboo could be our way to dig out of it

More For You

Nicole Isaacs, pregnant woman saves dolphin, remora dolphin TikTok, dolphin rescue viral video, wild dolphin encounter, dolphin pod reaction, TikTok wildlife rescue, remora fish parasites, dolphins sense pregnancy, ocean rescue 2026

A woman swims in the ocean

Canva

Pregnant diver jumps in to help a bleeding dolphin near her boat. Then, the entire pod surrounded her.

Nicole Isaacs was not planning to become a wildlife rescuer that day. She was out on the ocean off Los Angeles with a friend when a dolphin appeared alongside their boat, barely moving, covered in deep red gashes.

"Are you hurt?" Isaacs asked, almost reflexively, leaning over the side. When the dolphin rolled onto her side and revealed the wounds, Isaacs' voice broke: "Oh, no! I think [she's] hurt! She got bit. I'm sorry, baby. I don't know what to do. It's dying."

Keep ReadingShow less
memory loss reversal, FTL1 protein, brain health, cognitive decline, UCSF research, aging breakthroughs, MIND diet, neuroscience, alzheimers prevention, neuroplasticity

A neurologist looks at brain scans on a computer

Canva

Scientists say reducing one brain protein may reverse age-related memory loss

Navigating the complexities of brain health as we age can be a daunting experience. From the mild frustrations of general forgetfulness to the devastating impacts of Alzheimer’s and Dementia, cognitive decline affects millions of families across the country. However, a groundbreaking 2025 study from the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) suggests that we may finally have a way to do more than just manage symptoms. Researchers believe they have found a method to truly reverse age-related memory loss.

The study, published in Nature Aging and reported by MSN, focused on a specific protein found in the brain called ferritin light chain 1 (FTL1). By studying the memory centers of aging mice, the team at the UCSF Bakar Aging Research Institute discovered that FTL1 tends to accumulate over time.

Keep ReadingShow less
clive wearing, amnesia, memory loss, deborah wearing, herpesviral encephalitis, musicology, anterograde amnesia, neurology, diary of note, viral stories

An older man writes in his journal

Canva

His memory resets every 30 seconds. A look inside his 1990 diary shows what he never forgot.

In 1985, the life of British musicologist Clive Wearing changed forever. After contracting herpesviral encephalitis, a rare virus that attacked the memory-forming regions of his brain, Wearing was left with what is considered the most extreme case of amnesia ever recorded. For four decades, his life has been lived in a loop lasting between seven and 30 seconds.

Recently, a page from Wearing's diary dated January 13, 1990, surfaced online via Diaries of Note, offering a haunting and beautiful look into a mind that cannot retain the past. The diary is filled with entries made just minutes apart, each one declaring that he has just woken up for the very first time.

Keep ReadingShow less
daycare teacher fired, veggietales controversy, religious content in daycare, parenting boundaries, reddit news, newsweek, real-point-6474, cartoon vegetables, parental rights, education ethics

A teacher gives presentation in class

Canva

A daycare teacher lost her job after a dad caught her repeatedly lying about a show featuring cartoon vegetables

A father is currently trending on social media after his persistent search for the truth regarding his son's daycare activities led to a staff member being terminated. The story, which was shared on Reddit by user u/Real-Point-6474 on February 1, 2026, and recently reported by Newsweek, highlights a growing conversation about parental boundaries and the necessity of transparency in childcare.

The situation began with a casual remark from the man’s young son, who mentioned watching a "show with cartoon vegetables" during the day. The father immediately suspected the show was VeggieTales, a popular American Christian animated series. Given that the daycare was not a religious institution, the father sought clarification from the teacher.

Keep ReadingShow less
lauren mckeown, women in stem, nasa scientist, hinge dating app, sexism in tech, planetary science, mars research, viral dating stories, natural history museum, phd thesis dedication

(L) A young woman on her cell phone; (R) NASA headquarters

Photo of woman via Canva; NASA photo by ajay_suresh via Wikimedia Commons

How a NASA scientist shut down Hinge date who asked if she was "the receptionist"

Achieving the dream of working at NASA is a career milestone most people would celebrate, but for planetary scientist Dr. Lauren McKeown, it recently became the target of a backhanded "joke" on the dating app Hinge. Her experience is currently resonating with thousands of women in STEM who have faced similar attempts to diminish their professional success.

On her dating profile, McKeown shared a lighthearted fact: "The dorkiest thing about me—I worked at NASA." After matching with a man who initially seemed impressed, the conversation took a sharp turn toward a tired gender stereotype. "F*** me that’s cool. Wait till I tell my parents," he messaged, before immediately adding, "So what are you, like the receptionist? Just kidding, you look reasonably smart."

Keep ReadingShow less
mental health, happiness habits, Jeffrey Meltzer, TikTok therapy, wellness tips, morning routine, anxiety relief, emotional health, happiness ranking, life hacks

(L) Woman scrolls on her phone; (R) A happy young woman enjoying the sunshine

Canva

10 common habits secretly draining your happiness and an expert's simple tips to fix it

The quest for happiness often feels like a search for a complex secret, yet new data suggests the answer might lie in our most mundane behaviors. According to the World Happiness Report 2025, the United States has dropped to 24th place out of 147 countries.

This marks a significant low for the U.S. since 2012, sparking a viral conversation about what exactly is dragging down our collective mood.

Keep ReadingShow less
gender stereotypes, homework answer, Yasmine Sutcliffe, female surgeons, representation in education, sexism in schools, hospital lady riddle, Robert Sutcliffe, early childhood development, career gender gap

the problematic test question

Photo via Reddit

A student’s brilliant homework answer just outsmarted her teacher’s ridiculously sexist question

It takes a significant amount of confidence for a child to correct an educator, but one 8-year-old girl from Birmingham, England, recently did so with just seven letters. Yasmine, a young student whose quick wit is currently circulating online, was faced with a seemingly simple English assignment that carried a heavy dose of outdated gender bias.

The homework in question was a word puzzle designed around the letters “UR.” One of the clues provided by the teacher was the phrase “Hospital Lady.” The intended answer, which fit the puzzle’s constraints, was “nurse.” While most children might have filled in the expected term without a second thought, Yasmine had a different perspective: she wrote “surgeon.”

Keep ReadingShow less
michael jordan, novant health, north carolina health clinics, uninsured healthcare, wilmington nc, healthcare access, medical philanthropy, primary care, community health, affordable care act

Michael Jordan at a UNC Basketball game in 2007

Photo by Zeke Smith via Wikimedia Commons

NBA star Michael Jordan opened a fourth North Carolina health clinic for the uninsured

Michael Jordan is widely considered the greatest of all time on the basketball court, but he is currently building a different kind of legacy in his home state of North Carolina. In a continued partnership with Novant Health, Jordan recently celebrated the opening of his fourth medical clinic specifically designed to serve the uninsured. This latest facility, located in Wilmington, opened its doors in February 2025 and marks the second clinic Jordan has established in that city alone.

The 7,300 square foot facility is a significant addition to the community, featuring 12 patient rooms and a dedicated team of primary care physicians. According to reports from Upworthy and Scoop Upworthy, the decision to build this fourth location was a direct result of the success seen at his previous three clinics.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2026