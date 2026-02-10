Skip to content
How a 22-year-old George Washington learned how to lead, from a series of mistakes in the Pennsylvania wilderness

George Washington’s first command ended in defeat, surrender and an international crisis that changed him forever.

A young George Washington was thrust into the dense, contested wilderness of the Ohio River Valley as a land surveyor for real estate development companies in Virginia.

Henry Hintermeister/Public domain via Wikimedia Commons
Christopher Magra
By Christopher MagraFeb 10, 2026
Christopher Magra
This Presidents Day, I’ve been thinking about George Washington − not at his finest hour, but possibly at his worst.

In 1754, a 22-year-old Washington marched into the wilderness surrounding Pittsburgh with more ambition than sense. He volunteered to travel to the Ohio Valley on a mission to deliver a letter from Robert Dinwiddie, governor of Virginia, to the commander of French troops in the Ohio territory. This military mission sparked an international war, cost him his first command and taught him lessons that would shape the American Revolution.

As a professor of early American history who has written two books on the American Revolution, I’ve learned that Washington’s time spent in the Fort Duquesne area taught him valuable lessons about frontier warfare, international diplomacy and personal resilience.

The mission to expel the French

In 1753, Dinwiddie decided to expel French fur trappers and military forces from the strategic confluence of three mighty waterways that crisscrossed the interior of the continent: the Allegheny, Monongahela and Ohio rivers. This confluence is where downtown Pittsburgh now stands, but at the time it was wilderness.

King George II authorized Dinwiddie to use force, if necessary, to secure lands that Virginia was claiming as its own.

As a major in the Virginia provincial militia, Washington wanted the assignment to deliver Dinwiddie’s demand that the French retreat. He believe the assignment would secure him a British army commission.

Washington received his marching orders on Oct. 31, 1753. He traveled to Fort Le Boeuf in northwestern Pennsylvania and returned a month later with a polite but firm “no” from the French.

Dinwiddie promoted Washington from major to lieutenant colonel and ordered him to return to the Ohio River Valley in April 1754 with 160 men. Washington quickly learned that French forces of about 500 men had already constructed the formidable Fort Duquesne at the forks of the Ohio. It was at this point that he faced his first major test as a military leader. Instead of falling back to gather more substantial reinforcements, he pushed forward. This decision reflected an aggressive, perhaps naive, brand of leadership characterized by a desire for action over caution.

Washington’s initial confidence was high. He famously wrote to his brother that there was “something charming” in the sound of whistling bullets.

The Jumonville affair and an international crisis

Perhaps the most controversial moment of Washington’s early leadership occurred on May 28, 1754, about 40 miles south of Fort Duquesne. Guided by the Seneca leader Tanacharison – known as the “Half King” – and 12 Seneca warriors, Washington and his detachment of 40 militiamen ambushed a party of 35 French Canadian militiamen led by Ensign Joseph Coulon de Jumonville. The Jumonville affair lasted only 15 minutes, but its repercussions were global.

The Jumonville affair became the opening battle of the French and Indian War.Interim Archives/Archive Collection/Getty Images

Ten of the French, including Jumonville, were killed. Washington’s inability to control his Native American allies – the Seneca warriors executed Jumonville – exposed a critical gap in his early leadership. He lacked the ability to manage the volatile intercultural alliances necessary for frontier warfare.

Washington also allowed one enemy soldier to escape to warn Fort Duquesne. This skirmish effectively ignited the French and Indian War, and Washington found himself at the center of a burgeoning international crisis.

Defeat at Fort Necessity

Washington then made the fateful decision to dig in and call for reinforcements instead of retreating in the face of inevitable French retaliation. Reinforcements arrived: 200 Virginia militiamen and 100 British regulars. They brought news from Dinwiddie: congratulations on Washington’s victory and his promotion to colonel.

His inexperience showed in his design of Fort Necessity. He positioned the small, circular palisade in a meadow depression, where surrounding wooded high ground allowed enemy marksmen to fire down with impunity. Worse still, Tanacharison, disillusioned with Washington’s leadership and the British failure to follow through with promised support, had already departed with his warriors weeks earlier. When the French and their Native American allies finally attacked on July 3, heavy rains flooded the shallow trenches, soaking gunpowder and leaving Washington’s men vulnerable inside their poorly designed fortification.


Washington was outnumbered and outmaneuvered at Fort Necessity.Interim Archives/Archive Collection/Getty Images

The battle of Fort Necessity was a grueling, daylong engagement in the mud and rain. Approximately 700 French and Native American allies surrounded the combined force of 460 Virginian militiamen and British regulars. Despite being outnumbered and outmaneuvered, Washington maintained order among his demoralized troops. When French commander Louis Coulon de Villiers – Jumonville’s brother – offered a truce, Washington faced the most humbling moment of his young life: the necessity of surrender. His decision to capitulate was a pragmatic act of leadership that prioritized the survival of his men over personal honor.

The surrender also included a stinging lesson in the nuances of diplomacy. Because Washington could not read French, he signed a document that used the word “l'assassinat,” which translates to “assassination,” to describe Jumonville’s death. This inadvertent admission that he had ordered the assassination of a French diplomat became propaganda for the French, teaching Washington the vital importance of optics in international relations.

A log cabin used to protect the perishable supplies still stands at Fort Necessity today.MyLoupe/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

Lessons that forged a leader

The 1754 campaign ended in a full retreat to Virginia, and Washington resigned his commission shortly thereafter. Yet, this period was essential in transforming Washington from a man seeking personal glory into one who understood the weight of responsibility.

He learned that leadership required more than courage – it demanded understanding of terrain, cultural awareness of allies and enemies, and political acumen. The strategic importance of the Ohio River Valley, a gateway to the continental interior and vast fur-trading networks, made these lessons all the more significant.

Ultimately, the hard lessons Washington learned at the threshold of Fort Duquesne in 1754 provided the foundational experience for his later role as commander in chief of the Continental Army. The decisions he made in Pennsylvania and the Ohio wilderness, including the impulsive attack, the poor choice of defensive ground and the diplomatic oversight, were the very errors he would spend the rest of his military career correcting.

Though he did not capture Fort Duquesne in 1754, the young George Washington left the woods of Pennsylvania with a far more valuable prize: the tempered, resilient spirit of a leader who had learned from his mistakes.


History, Gender, Women, Geography, Cartography, Geographic Information Systems, Maps, Women in history, Gender equity in science

Gladys West, right, developed the mathematical models behind GPS.

U.S. Navy/Wikimedia Commons

Women have been mapping the world for centuries, and now they’re speaking up for the people left out of those maps

Although women have always been part of the mapping landscape, their contributions to cartography have long been overlooked.

Mapmaking has traditionally featured men, from Mercator’s projection of the world in the 1500s to land surveyors such as George Washington and Thomas Jefferson mapping property in the 1700s, to Roger Tomlinson’s development of geographic information systems in the 1960s. Cartography and related geospatial technologies fields continue to be male-dominated.

Keep Reading Show less
Race, Income, Safety net, Martin Luther King Day, Universal basic income (UBI), Martin Luther King, Jr. (MLK), Affordability, Guaranteed income, Social programs, Universal basic income

Martin Luther King Jr. became involved not just in fights over racial equality but also economic hardship.

Ted S. Warren/AP

Martin Luther King Jr. was ahead of his time in pushing for universal basic income

Each year on the holiday that bears his name, Martin Luther King Jr. is remembered for his immense contributions to the struggle for racial equality. What is less often remembered but equally important is that King saw the fight for racial equality as deeply intertwined with economic justice.

To address inequality – and out of growing concern for how automation might displace workers – King became an early advocate for universal basic income. Under universal basic income, the government provides direct cash payments to all citizens to help them afford life’s expenses.

Keep Reading Show less
dinosaur footprints, ancient petroglyphs, Brazil archaeology, Serrote do Letreiro, prehistoric humans, rock carvings, ancient art, Cretaceous tracks, paleontology, archaeology discovery, fossil site, hunter-gatherers, theropod prints, sauropod tracks, iguanodontian, rock art, ancient rituals, fossil interaction, drone archaeology, Valley of the Dinosaurs

Ancient rock art reveals a surprise connection between humans and dinosaurs.

Renan Rodrigues Chandu and Pedro Arcanjo José Feitosa, and the Casa Grande boy

Discovery of 9000-year-old rock art shows humans may have interacted with dinosaur footprints

Researchers in Brazil have uncovered a remarkable discovery that spans across millennia—dinosaur footprints found alongside ancient rock art dating back over 9,000 years. This significant find took place in Serrote do Letreiro, located in the Sousa Basin, and the research has been published in the journal Scientific Reports.

The study, led by Leonardo P. Troiano, Heloísa B. dos Santos, Tito Aureliano, and Aline M. Ghilardi, suggests that prehistoric hunter-gatherers in Brazil created mysterious rock art designs—known as petroglyphs—next to dinosaur footprints. These findings offer valuable insights into the intersection of paleontology and archaeology, particularly at the Serrote site.

Keep Reading Show less
archeological discovery, ai, ancient history, peru, carvings

A.I. helped archeologists uncover 303 more geoglyphs from Peru.

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons/Canva

Archeologists uncover one of the biggest puzzles in history, Peruvian desert floor carvings

A pairing of old-school archeological study techniques with modern technology has led to a bounty of successful discoveries in Peru. Professor Masato Sakai led a joint team consisting of members of Yamagata University’s Institute of Nazca and IBM to uncover and identify geoglyphs, ancient massive desert floor carvings, along Peru’s coastal desert. With the use of IBM’s A.I. technology, they were able to find 303 previously undiscovered geoglyphs within less than six months, doubling the number of known Nazca Lines (as they are called) in the area.

What has been most impressive, aside from the discoveries themselves, is how quickly they were found. These findings mark one of the fastest reveals of new knowledge ever achieved for an archeological study. Traditionally, archaeologists studied the Nazca Lines through ground surveys, aerial photographs, and manual mapping. However, this new approach, which trains A.I. algorithms with thousands of aerial images to detect faint lines and geometric forms, has significantly sped up the search for additional geoglyphs. The trained A.I. was able to analyze terabytes-worth of drone and satellite images to flag any potential geoglyphs for the archaeologists to follow up on and verify.

Keep Reading Show less
ancient languages, color perception, blue color, color words, language evolution, Homer, The Odyssey, wine dark sea, Himba tribe, Jules Davidoff, Tech Insider, color psychology, language and vision, cultural linguistics, color history, Greek language, color naming, visual perception, color experiment, linguistic relativity

A picture is worth 1,000 words, as long as the right words exist.

Image from YouTube video.

Why ancient civilizations couldn’t see the color blue

Ancient civilizations had no word for the color blue. It was the last color to appear in many languages, including Greek, Chinese, Japanese, and Hebrew. In The Odyssey, Homer describes the “wine-dark” sea. According to one linguist, every culture begins with words for dark and light. The next color described is red, then yellow and green, and finally blue.

Does this mean, as this video by Tech Insider asks, that you really can’t “see something if you don’t have a word for it”?

Keep Reading Show less
Sergei Krikalev, Mir space station, Soviet Union collapse, Russian cosmonaut, longest space missions, space history, space exploration, MIR mission, Anatoly Artsebarsky, Helen Sharman

Sergei Krikalev launched as a citizen of one country, and landed as the citizen of another.

upload.wikimedia.org

He left for a space mission. When he returned, his whole country was gone.

Sergei Krikalev, a Russian cosmonaut, was all set to be deployed to the Mir space station on a Soyuz spacecraft in 1991. Set against the backdrop of the Soviet Union's dissolution, the exploratory mission turned out to be a nightmare for the cosmonaut. Initially, marked as a five-month mission, Sergei returned to a changed Earth after almost a year.

According to Discover Magazine, Krikalev was accompanied by Soviet scientist Anatoly Artsebarsky and British scientist Helen Sharman. They took off from Kazakhstan’s Baikonur Space Center with the primary responsibility of making some repairs to the station. After eight days in orbit, Sharman went home with the two-member crew already on board, leaving Krikalev and Artsebarsky alone. While everything was going well in the space mission, the USSR started to show signs of political tensions. Suddenly, there were strong indications that the sovereign state was on the brink of collapse.

Keep Reading Show less
lost city, ancient history, archeology, peru, tourism

An ancient city has now been revealed to the public.

Photo credit: Canva

Archeologists dig up a 3,500-year-old lost ancient city in Peru

It’s not every day that a lost ancient city is uncovered. After eight years of research, the Ministry of Culture in Peru unveiled the archeological site of Peñico, a “City of Social Integration” that dates back to 1800 BCE. The 3,500-year-old city is believed to have been a trading hub among Pacific coast cultures and peoples from the Andes Mountains and the Amazon rainforest.

Peñico’s location in the northern Barranca province was properly planned, placed above sea level and surrounded by hills to protect it from landslides and floods. Its convenient location also promoted interaction, trade, and commerce between peoples. The city is also close to where the Caral, the oldest civilization in the Americas, developed over 5,000 years ago. According to Dr. Ruth Shady, director of the Caral Archeological Zone (ZAC), and other researchers, the city was likely a continuation of the Caral civilization shortly after it fell due to climate change in the area.

Keep Reading Show less
beer tourism, beer exchange, beer history, tourism, beer

When one beer's price goes up, another brew's price goes down.

Photo credit: Canva

Chinese city allows tourists to enjoy and trade brews like stocks in a 'Beer Exchange'

Various parts of the world expound upon the uniqueness of their culture to draw in tourists. In many cases, they highlight a natural wonder such as a river, canyon, or mountain. Others present historical landmarks in which famous battles happened, historical figures were born, or other monumental events had taken place. Then there’s Qingdao, a city in China which celebrates beer. In fact, they celebrate it so much that they have a bar that sells it like a stock market.

Located in East China within the Shandong Province, Qingdao has become a vacation spot for beer lovers across the world. While offering various summer festival activities and water sports such as sailing, paddle boarding, and kayaking, the main attraction is the Qingdao Beer Exchange bar. The bar is a combination of the New York Stock Stage mixed with your favorite outdoor brewery.

Keep Reading Show less
