In unearthed 1984 video, Maya Angelou shares her unconventional method for conquering fear

Modern psychology and a little bit of therapy have many people today walking around with elevated ideas about the meaning of life. Why are we afraid, what causes our emotional disturbances, and how do we navigate the fear of dying? However, it has taken the general public time and practice to achieve these levels of consciousness.

Celebrated activist, poet, scholar, and civil rights leader Dr. Maya Angelou embraced these concepts long before they became posh habits of modern-day life hackers. In a resurfaced post from a 1984 interview, Angelou not only revealed the wisdom of accepting our inevitable mortality, but also embraced the idea of bringing everything into the present moment and being of utmost service.

Angelou's interview from 1984

In a recent Instagram post featuring an interview on Afternoon Plus, Angelou shared her philosophy on facing fear and being of service. This is what she had to say:

"I'm afraid all the time, but I'm not afraid of anything... Once I really admitted that I would die, that it is the one promise I can be sure will not be reneged upon me. Once I understood that, then I could be present. And, I'm totally present all the time. I try. Now I don't make it all the time, but I try to bring all my stuff here in this studio, everything I've got is here. And when I leave here, everything I've got will be in that taxi or will be in the hotel."

The host, Mavis Nicholson, argued that embracing every moment to the fullest can lead to a selfish philosophy and a greedy attitude. Angelou immediately redirected that line of thinking toward giving rather than taking. "Give everything I've got," she said. "Not take. I mean, what is that? Give everything all the time."

Angelou's message resonates

These aren't groundbreaking thoughts for today's more emotionally mature populace, but they say volumes about the character of a woman living in a less aware age. These were some of the thoughts in the comments:

Remembering Angelou

Born Marguerite Ann Johnson in St. Louis, Angelou overcame racial and gender barriers throughout her life, from 1928 to 2014. Her list of awards and recognitions ranges from multiple Grammy Awards to the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The National Women's History Museum describes her as one of the most influential literary and cultural voices of the 20th century.

Her writing and activism brought national attention to Black womanhood, trauma, and resilience. In 1969, she published I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, a landmark autobiography that spent two years on The New York Times bestseller list.

What modern psychology explores through theory and therapy today, Angelou lived and practiced on principle. Her reflections in the brief video demonstrate a lifetime of experience and wisdom. A life modeled on purpose, service, kindness, and acceptance helps remind us of the best ways to face our own fears. Ultimately, as we face the meaning of life and the inevitability of death, we can only hope to exhibit a similar grace, intention, and compassion so beautifully displayed by Angelou.

You can watch the whole interview of Angelou on Afternoon Plus in 1984 here.