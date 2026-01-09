Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

In unearthed 1984 video, Maya Angelou shares her unconventional method for conquering fear

"Once I understood that, then I could be present."

Instagram, Dr. Maya Angelou, poet, civil rights, activist, meaning of life, well-being, fear

Maya Angelou on the beach in 1978 and a 2013 visit to York College.

Marlene Callahan Wallace/ Wikimedia Commons and York College ISLGP/ Wikimedia Commons
Mark Wales
By Mark WalesJan 09, 2026
Mark Wales
Mark Wales is a contributing writer for GOOD, residing in Los Angeles, California, who specializes in stories on science and culture.
See Full Bio

Modern psychology and a little bit of therapy have many people today walking around with elevated ideas about the meaning of life. Why are we afraid, what causes our emotional disturbances, and how do we navigate the fear of dying? However, it has taken the general public time and practice to achieve these levels of consciousness.

Celebrated activist, poet, scholar, and civil rights leader Dr. Maya Angelou embraced these concepts long before they became posh habits of modern-day life hackers. In a resurfaced post from a 1984 interview, Angelou not only revealed the wisdom of accepting our inevitable mortality, but also embraced the idea of bringing everything into the present moment and being of utmost service.

Angelou's interview from 1984

In a recent Instagram post featuring an interview on Afternoon Plus, Angelou shared her philosophy on facing fear and being of service. This is what she had to say:

"I'm afraid all the time, but I'm not afraid of anything... Once I really admitted that I would die, that it is the one promise I can be sure will not be reneged upon me. Once I understood that, then I could be present. And, I'm totally present all the time. I try. Now I don't make it all the time, but I try to bring all my stuff here in this studio, everything I've got is here. And when I leave here, everything I've got will be in that taxi or will be in the hotel."

The host, Mavis Nicholson, argued that embracing every moment to the fullest can lead to a selfish philosophy and a greedy attitude. Angelou immediately redirected that line of thinking toward giving rather than taking. "Give everything I've got," she said. "Not take. I mean, what is that? Give everything all the time."

inauguration, presidents, comments, chemistry, character, Bill Clinton, goodness, world leaders Maya Angelou reciting her poem "On the Pulse of Morning" at President Bill Clinton's inauguration in 1993.William J. Clinton Presidential Library/ Wikimedia Commons

Angelou's message resonates

These aren't groundbreaking thoughts for today's more emotionally mature populace, but they say volumes about the character of a woman living in a less aware age. These were some of the thoughts in the comments:

"Intelligent conversation on afternoon tv. Where do you find thinkers of this calibre now? And where are they showcased?"

"To be present. That amazing turning point in the conversation-from the premise of taking to giving everything. Something shifts in the conversation and you can feel the light of her genius just surface."

"Goodness"

"I love this woman so much. Every time I hear her speak, it resonates so deeply with my truth."

"Such a great message... people do not understand it..."

"I would love to see this whole interview, these two have a great conversational chemistry !"

"Still learning each day and grateful for her legacy"

"The most soothing voice I have ever heard"

"Could we have this woman as a template for world leaders?"

author, bestseller, womanhood, trauma, black culture, literary, Grammy Awards, racial barriers First edition front and back covers and spine of "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings."Raptis Rare Books/ Wikimedia Commons

Remembering Angelou

Born Marguerite Ann Johnson in St. Louis, Angelou overcame racial and gender barriers throughout her life, from 1928 to 2014. Her list of awards and recognitions ranges from multiple Grammy Awards to the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The National Women's History Museum describes her as one of the most influential literary and cultural voices of the 20th century.

Her writing and activism brought national attention to Black womanhood, trauma, and resilience. In 1969, she published I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, a landmark autobiography that spent two years on The New York Times bestseller list.

What modern psychology explores through theory and therapy today, Angelou lived and practiced on principle. Her reflections in the brief video demonstrate a lifetime of experience and wisdom. A life modeled on purpose, service, kindness, and acceptance helps remind us of the best ways to face our own fears. Ultimately, as we face the meaning of life and the inevitability of death, we can only hope to exhibit a similar grace, intention, and compassion so beautifully displayed by Angelou.

You can watch the whole interview of Angelou on Afternoon Plus in 1984 here.

activist being present civil rights leader dr maya angelou elevated ideas facing fear legacy meaning of life modern psychology moment and service poet conquering fear

The Latest

Instagram, Dr. Maya Angelou, poet, civil rights, activist, meaning of life, well-being, fear
Good People

In unearthed 1984 video, Maya Angelou shares her unconventional method for conquering fear

conversation tips, neuroscience, social cues, knowledge, chatting
Ideas

Neuroscientist reveals the 3 dead giveaways someone is pretending to be smarter than they really are

revenge story, petty revenge, bad neighbors, HOA, towing, instant karma, Reddit story, justice, parking dispute, funny story
Past Events

Tow truck driver gets perfect revenge on rude teen neighbors who blocked her driveway

Harvard Business School date, Jezacat TikTok, bad first date, dating red flags, weaponized incompetence, dating an attorney, restaurant reservation fail, viral dating story
Past Events

She was thrilled to date a Harvard grad until the restaurant he chose had her heading home in less than an hour

More For You

feel good story, lost and found, wedding rings, x-ray machine, hospital

X marked the spot.

Photo credit: Canva

Hospital staff breaks out X-ray machine in Hail Mary to save woman's missing wedding rings

Most people have lost an item or accidentally left something behind, like their car keys, phone, or purse. But for Susan Sinnwell, a simple medical visit to a local Iowa hospital turned into a trash treasure hunt for her grandparents’ wedding rings. When all seemed lost, hope was found, along with the rings, thanks to a portable X-ray machine.

Sinnwell was visiting Grundy County Memorial Hospital for an X-ray and removed her grandparents’ wedding rings for the procedure. It wasn’t until the day after her visit that she realized the rings she had wrapped in a napkin were missing. She then realized she accidentally tossed the wrapped napkin with the heirloom rings into a trash bin before leaving the hospital.

Keep Reading Show less
guinness world record, teaching, retirement, life lessons, feel good story

Glenda Akin holding her Guinness World Records certificate.

Photo credit: Westmoreland High School/Facebook

Teacher shatters Guinness World Record after working at the same high school for 61 years

As a kid, did you ever think about breaking a world record? If you did, you likely found that doing so takes skill, talent, and, in most cases, time. One woman set a Guinness World Record by dedicating her life to educating children in her community. Glenda Akin earned the title after teaching for 61 years and 43 days.

Starting her career in 1963 at Westmoreland High School in Tennessee and retiring in 2024, Akin set the female world record for the longest teaching career at the same school. She beat the previous male record holder, Paul Durietz, by seven years and became the overall record holder. Akin served Westmoreland High School as both a teacher and a librarian throughout her tenure.

Keep Reading Show less
Flea, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dizzy Gillespie, Rock Music, Jazz, legends, famous musicians

(LEFT) Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, (RIGHT) Jazz legend Dizzy Gillespie.

Stefan Brending/ Wikimedia Commons and Bernard Gotfryd/ Wikimedia Commons

Rock legend Flea shares his deep fears about creative worthiness in the eyes of jazz musicians

Living up to the expectations of our peers can be a struggle, even for the most gifted people. A legend and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member, bassist Flea finds himself holding back tears as he describes how deeply he wants his idols to accept him.

In an interview posted on Instagram, Flea describes his feelings about playing his own record for a group of talented jazz musicians. An emotional person who is confident enough to be vulnerable, Flea reveals that having others appreciate his hard work is deeply important to him.

Keep Reading Show less
animal welfare, dog reunion, animal shelter, dog parents, fundraisers

After a woman lost her job and home, she surrendered her dog to a shelter. Then the community rallied to help.

Photo credit: courtesy of Kaitlyn Ross

She surrendered her dog but wrote the shelter every day. Community rallied to help them reunite.

Tiffani McCloud had already experienced massive strife in recent months: losing her job, losing her home, and living on the streets with her beloved dog. Her situation grew even more dire when, feeling out of options, she made the difficult decision to surrender her pup, Lola, to the Atlanta shelter, DeKalb County Animal Services. But thanks to her own tearful, poignant outreach—and the noble efforts of her local community—this devastating story had a sweeter-than-expected outcome.

The saga, at least in the public sense, begins in Lifeline’s "Adoptable Pets" Facebook group. Volunteer Jennifer Galloway, who co-runs the nonprofit RescueMeATL with Erica Perets, detailed the basic story of McCloud—including the spirit of her daily Instagram messages checking in on Lola. She ended every note with the same crushing line: "Please tell her I love her." By the time Galloway posted on Facebook, it had been over a month with Lola yet to hit the adoption floor due to space issues. But the animal community quickly sprang to action, helping raise awareness. (As of this writing, the post has over 4,500 reactions, 2,200 shares, and 995 comments.)

Keep Reading Show less
Dr. Arthur Brooks, Harvard professor, happiness expert, morning ritual, 6-steps, well-being, morning routine

Morning meditation and Dr. Arthur Brooks

Photo credit Canva and Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons

Harvard happiness expert shares his 6-step morning ritual for the 'best possible' day

The most successful people incorporate a morning ritual into their daily routine. Most people wake up and rush into their day, but those who are really on top of things have a simple morning plan to prepare for whatever the day may bring.

Harvard professor and happiness expert Arthur Brooks recently shared his own set of practices to start his day. He describes his "morning protocol" as essential to his well-being and suggests it's something we can all do to "to start your day in the best possible way."

Keep Reading Show less
michael j. fox, back to the future, bullies, adult bullying, life tips

Michael J. Fox knows why Back to the Future resonates with so many people.

Photo credit: Paul Hudson/Wikimedia Commons

Michael J. Fox reveals the true meaning of 'Back to the Future' and why it's still important now

Since 1985, the Back to the Future movie series has entertained audiences with a mix of science fiction, comedy, nostalgia, and even old-school westerns. To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the first film, Michael J. Fox appeared on Good Morning America to discuss his book Future Boy, what he thinks makes time-travel movies so ironically timeless, and the series’ overall relatable message.

"It's about bullies," Fox said to GMA. "It's about standing up to bullies. We live in a really bullying culture right now. And I think there's something about that. There's something about seeing the little guy stick up to bullies that people love."

Keep Reading Show less
surgeon, superheroes, fear, anxiety, scared kids, operation, fun games, otolaryngologist

Doctor with thumbs up and a child dressed like a superhero.

Image via Canva - Photos by Ahmet Polat and Yuganov Konstantin

Surgeon dresses scared kids as superheroes, giving them the power to face surgery

A terrified little girl cries in the arms of her surgeon. She's afraid of the unknown and desperate for love and comfort before heading into her operation. The surgeon, deeply affected, promises himself never to take another child into surgery crying again.

The hero's story usually takes root within some form of pain and fear. In this version, Dr. Leandro B. Guimarães, an otolaryngologist (an ear, nose, and throat doctor) in Brazil, wanted to find a better way to help kids navigate the steps before their medical procedure. A smile, a cape, and some playfulness are all that are required to help scared kids face surgery.

Keep Reading Show less
memory, education, teachers, reading, learning, alphabet, motivational, inpirational

The ABCs and a very cool toddler.

Image via Canva

Brilliant teacher's hip-hop ABCs lesson is super catchy and gets kids hyped about learning

Some teachers really know how to have fun and connect with their students. They aren't afraid to look silly and engage the creative minds of the children. They also have an incredible knack for not only educating, but also finding unique ways to inspire.

A video posted on Reddit showed one teacher going out of her way to provide a solid format that helped these youngsters sound out and better understand the ABCs.

Keep Reading Show less
© Copyright 2026