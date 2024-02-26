AI ups the ante in new video that sees Spaghetti eat Will Smith in hilarious twist

Now, it might sound absurd, but an AI-generated video of spaghetti gobbling down Will Smith is doing the rounds on the internet. In a hilarious video with super upbeat music, a spaghetti caricature is slowly gobbling down the actor and in the end, the long saucy noodles are all that is left behind. If you are worried about the actor's well-being, don't be. The video posted by Justine Moore, author and AI investor has been created using Runway ML, a company dedicated to creating the next generation of art and entertainment. It's not the first time that Smith has battled spaghetti.

Spaghetti eating Will Smith



(from u/FallingKnifeFilms, made on @runwayml) pic.twitter.com/NHlfIwEDFe — Justine Moore (@venturetwins) February 22, 2024

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 30: Will Smith attends Apple Original Films' "Emancipation" Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre on November 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

It started more than a year back when a rather crude A.I. video showed Will Smith eating spaghetti. The video was far from what AI Sora is capable of today. Still, it left quite a few people thinking of the progress A.I. would make and the kind of threat it could pose if it came more accurate. A lot of people were left in awe of the brand-new technology that might change the way we create and consume content. However, the big battle went down when Will Smith parodied the video in the wake of Open AI's Sora's release.

touched by his noodly appendages pic.twitter.com/najUrc0zQO — Datapoint 2200 (@datapoint2200) February 22, 2024

When Will Smith created the parody video of himself eating spaghetti in a similarly hilarious manner, even going as far as chewing someone's dreadlocks. The internet was amused, but some were still left wondering if it was the real deal considering the capability of the AI models. Now, there's a new twist in the battle with a new video showing spaghetti eating Will Smith and it's wildly realistic.

In the terrifying video, Will Smith's face goes through grotesque transformations when a ball of spaghetti with eyes and a mouth overflowing with baked beans tries to swallow Will Smith whole. The quality of the video has definitely improved since the first fight and it comes pretty close to human-made CGI videos. Quite a few people commented on the post with one X user comparing the video with a "Rick and Morty" episode. The X user @LBP42069 wrote, "I feel like this is the version of Will Smith from that universe in Rick and Morty, where people turned into spaghetti when they died." Another user @johnurbank wrote, "Some of these are legit terrifying. Can’t wait for full-feature AI flicks. Going to be wild." The future of art and entertainment truly looks wild.