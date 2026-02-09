New Chinese study suggests meat eaters are more likely to reach 100 than people on plant-based diets

While there are general guidelines, a healthy diet can still look different from person to person. Some people eat meat, stick to a vegetarian diet, or go fully vegan for a variety of reasons. With that in mind, a recent study suggests something that may seem surprising at first. The study indicates that eating meat could increase your chances of reaching 100 years old.
Starting in 1998, research from the Chinese Longitudinal Healthy Longevity Survey followed the diets of more than 5,200 adults aged 80 and above who were free of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and cancer. The group included omnivores, pesco-vegetarians, ovo-lacto vegetarians, and strict vegans. In 2018, twenty years after the research began, results showed that among the 1,459 centenarians, a higher percentage were omnivores compared to the other groups.
One might think this would debunk the idea that plant-based or vegan diets are healthy, but that's not necessarily the case. Vegetarian and vegan diets have been shown to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hypertension, dementia, and cancer, among other ailments. However, the results of the research could be due to our bodies' needs in later years.
As our bodies age, it becomes harder to maintain muscle mass and bone density. On top of that, our appetites tend to decline. Animal-based foods like meat are natural sources of protein and calcium that can help prevent declines in muscle strength and bone density, as well as malnutrition in adults who eat less. So while a plant-based diet might be more beneficial to younger people, a more omnivorous diet could be better for great-grandpa.
"Older adults may face distinct nutritional challenges," said researcher Kaiyue Wang of Fudan University in Shanghai. "Our study suggests that dietary recommendations for the oldest-old should emphasise balance and nutritional adequacy, rather than strict avoidance of animal foods, especially for underweight older adults."
However, this doesn't mean that you should call grandma to make sure she's eating bacon cheeseburgers. The National Institute on Aging recommends that older adults eat seafood, low-fat dairy products, beans, lentils, peas, and fortified soy products to get their protein fix. It cannot be stressed enough that while eating meat, per this study, appears to be beneficial to older people, that doesn't mean they should switch to an all-meat diet.
As with diets in general at any age, lean, unprocessed meat is preferred, with an emphasis on fish and poultry, as well as how they are prepared. Frying meat tends to add excessive fat, while certain sauces paired with meat dishes can add fat, sugar, sodium, and unnecessary calories.
As mentioned previously, a healthy diet looks different from person to person depending on their age, needs, and health challenges. It's best to consult with your personal physician to establish the best diet for you, or if you want to make any changes to your current one. They can also refer you to a licensed dietitian who can help, whether you prefer turkey, tofurkey, both, or neither.