6 frugal meals for families that feel like you're eating like a king

You can eat well for less.

It doesn't have to be expensive to provide your family tasty, nutritious food.

Photo credit: Canva
Erik Barnes
By Erik Barnes Sep 29, 2025
Erik Barnes
Grocery prices are getting higher and it’s getting harder for families to make quality meals at home. This is especially true for those who live in food deserts and have a harder time accessing fresh foods to cook. Fortunately, there are options for those who want to feed their families cheaply without relying on fast food or cooking boxed macaroni and cheese again.

Another thing about these types of meals is that they can be made in bigger batches to fit larger families or provide leftovers to freeze and eat later. Additionally, many of them can be made with frozen vegetables or fruits, which can be just as healthy as the fresh options without sacrificing taste. Here are a few meals that might fit your budget and keep your family satisfied.

Healthy $10 Meal for a Family of 4! Full recipe below! #cheapmeals #cheaprecipe #easyrecipe #dietitian #blackdietitian #healthyrecipes #cooking #pasta . Ingredients: - 1 lb cooked whole wheat penne pasta - 12-14oz of smoked sausage, sliced - 2 tablespoons olive oil - 2 packs frozen mixed vegetables - 1 onion, sliced - 1/4 cup low sodium soy sauce - 1 tbsp garlic powder - Salt/pepper to taste Instructions: In a large skillet on medium heat, add in oil and cook smoked sausage until brown on both sides. Remove smoked sausage from the skillet and add in the onions and frozen vegetables. Cook until veggies are soft and tender. Add in the soy sauce and season with garlic powder and salt/pepper to taste. Toss in the smoked sausage and pasta and add in 1/4 cup of water if needed to loosen up the pasta. Serve warm and enjoy!

Chicken Noodle Soup

It’s a classic meal for a reason. While families have the option to buy and heat up cans of chicken noodle soup, making it at home tends to be less expensive in the long run by making big batches, and allows you to control the amount of sodium or other preservatives it contains. Plus, you and your kids can experiment with different noodles, add any veggies your family likes into the pot, and just play around with what’s in the recipe. A very inexpensive favorite.

Black Beans and Rice

Whether it’s as a side dish or a vegetarian main course, homemade black beans and rice can provide a filling combination of fiber, protein, and carbs to your meal, with the main ingredients being two inexpensive food staples that have a long shelf life. If you are carb-conscious, you can substitute regular rice for cauliflower rice instead. This can be easily cooked in big batches and frozen to add to other meals throughout the week. Other vegetables can also be added to the mix. You can find a great quick recipe here.

Rice & Black Beans. #wfpb #wfpbrecipes #vegan #veganrecipes #fyp #recipesoftiktok #healthyrecipe #simplerecipe #recipesoftiktok #foodtok #fastrecipe

Cheeseburger Casserole

This is another hearty favorite that can be made to freeze and reheat later. It's a take on Hamburger Helper, but is cheaper and tastes better with some garlic, diced tomatoes, and Worcestershire sauce for flavor. Much like with chicken noodle soup, you can purchase different macaroni-type noodles based on what’s available and even sneak in some additional veggies, like peas and carrots, into the beefy, cheesy mix. Have this great alternative when your family feels like going to McDonald's but could use something more substantial.

Lentil Soup

This recipe comes straight from a dietitian!

“Lentils are one of the cheapest protein sources and one of the highest fiber foods,” registered dietitian and nutritionist Avery Zenker tells GOOD. “A 900-gram bag of lentils costs only about $3 and contains 13 servings, each containing 16 grams of protein and 18 grams of fiber. That’s only three dollars for over 200 grams of protein.”

Zenker provided this recipe for a filling yet cheap soup:

"Simmer dried lentils with onions, carrots, celery, garlic, and broth or water until everything is soft. Option to add in potatoes or barley for extra heartyness. Add herbs like thyme or cumin for extra flavor. Lentils are high in fiber and protein, while the vegetables provide vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. A big pot of soup is frugal, easy to make, and reheats well for quick leftovers.”

Zenker also told GOOD that red lentils could be an inexpensive and protein-packed substitute for meat for homemade pasta sauce as well.

#lentils #health #latinostiktok #paratii #anemia #woke

Baked Salmon

It’s understood that not all kids like fish, but many could be drawn to this recipe, given that any fishiness from the salmon would be hidden by the taste of butter, garlic, and dill. Given that the fish is cooked while wrapped in foil in the oven, there’s no need for fancy cookware to prepare the five ingredients. While you should probably research different cooking times, this recipe can also be used for other types of fish.

Legally Distinct Tacos That Aren’t Cheesy Gordita Crunch (But Taste Like Them)

The cool thing about tacos is that they are usually a crowd pleaser, cheap to make, and versatile. If beef is too expensive, you can cook up chicken, or use some leftover salmon from earlier to make fish tacos. You can even use a batch of black beans and rice from the earlier recipe to be used for a topping or filling. You can use different types of cheese to melt the taco shells together for that legally-different-from-Taco-Bell fun. You can make different culinary creations and combinations based on what’s available, what’s cheap, and what’s leftover from the other night. If you need a springboard to bounce off from, here is a decent recipe that can be altered to your liking.

