The World Value Survey’s Map of Worldwide Racial Intolerance

by Tod Perry

September 18, 2017 at 13:50
After the uprising in Ferguson, Missouri, and Donald Trump’s xenophobic rise to the top of the Republican presidential race, it’s obvious that the United States still has a problem with race. But is the U.S. more or less tolerant than other countries? According to a 2013 study by the World Values Survey, Americans overall are much more tolerant than the citizens of most other places in the world.

The World Value Survey is a global network of scientists and researchers based in Sweden who study changing values and their impact on social and political life. The group’s researchers asked participants in more than 80 countries what kind of person they’d want as a neighbor. Those who responded that they wouldn’t want “people of a different race” were deemed racially intolerant. The map below was created by The Washington Post to depict how 80 countries responded to the question.

The takeaways:

– Countries in the Middle East and Asia were found to be the least racially tolerant.
– Latin and Anglo countries were the most racially tolerant.
– Jordan and India were the least racially tolerant.
– France was the least racially tolerant country in Europe.

Update: This article originally appeared on ​March 21, 2016.

