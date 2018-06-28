Teacher Asks For Backpacks And School Supplies For Children In Lieu Of Flowers At Her Funeral 

Recently on GOOD
I’m An Asexual Sex Worker — And It’s Not As Complex As It Seems ”I would push myself so hard intimately to ‘keep the fires burning’ while knowing in my heart that the fire was never lit.”
Becky Hammon Becomes The First Female Assistant Head Coach In All 4 Major U.S. Sports She may have a head coaching gig in her sights as well.
Dear Gymnastics: I Still Love You Grieving for and appreciating the sport that’s taken a beating since the Nassar scandal.
Can The L.A. River Be Restored Without Causing Gentrification? The new plan should offer a comprehensive proposal for the future of the river.
Who Is A Fan Of The World Cup? The Answer Might Surprise You. They tend to be healthy, vegan, and animal lovers, a new report suggests.
NBA Legend Oscar Robertson Asks Why More White Athletes Aren’t Speaking Out About Social Injustice “Where are the white athletes?”
