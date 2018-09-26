  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    20 years ago, a doctor published a study. It was completely made up, and it made us all sicker.
    by GOOD Staff
  2. 2 2
     Huge Debate Erupts After ‘Teacher Bae’ Outfits Criticized As Inappropriate
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  3. 3 3
    A third woman just came out with new allegations against Brett Kavanaugh. 
    by Orli Matlow
  4. 4 4
    Jack Black Brought Down The House With A Shockingly Powerful National Anthem Rendition
    by Penn Collins
  5. 5 5
    Postpartum ad campaign gets multiple rejections for containing the word ‘vagina.’
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    Beto O’Rourke Comes to Ted Cruz’s defense after protestors harass opponent and his wife.
    by Leo Shvedsky
  7. 7 7
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    Six siblings appeared in this campaign ad to endorse their brother’s opponent.
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  9. 9 9
    There’s now a giant net collecting garbage in space and it’s as cool as it sounds.
    by Leo Shvedsky
Communities

This Republican Senator’s incredible speech on bipartisan responsibility has already been viewed 10 million times.

by Eric Pfeiffer

September 26, 2018 at 18:20
Copy Link

Understandably, most of the attention being paid to Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing in the U.S. Senate has focused on allegations of sexual misconduct.

But before those stories made headlines, a far more inspiring moment took place during an otherwise routine day of questioning.

“It’s predictable that every confirmation hearing now is going to be an overblown, politicized circus and it’s because we’ve accepted a new theory about how our three branches of government should work, ” Republican Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) said in his opening remarks.

He then unexpectedly took a step back from grilling Kavanaugh to lecture his fellow lawmakers about what he sees as the biggest reason Washington, DC is failing in so many people’s eyes: Congress continues to hand over its authority to the White House.

And not just this White House. Every White House.

Sasse explains the problem as he sees it in four points:

“Number One: In our system, the legislative branch is supposed to be the center of our politics.”

“Number Two: It’s not. Why not. Because for the last century, and increasing by the decade right now, more and more legislative authority is delegated to the executive branch every year. Both parties do it. The legislative is impotent. The legislature is weak. And most people here want their jobs more than they really want to do legislative work.”

“Third consequence is that this transference of power means that people yearn for a place where politics can actually be done and when we don’t do a lot of actual big political debating here, we transfer it to the Supreme Court and that’s why the Supreme Court is increasingly a substitute battleground in America. It is not healthy but it is something that happens and something that our Founders would not be able to make any sense of.”

“Fourth and finally, we badly need to restore the proper duties and the balance of power from our Constitutional system.”

Sasse went on to give a brilliant but easy to follow civics lecture on how outside groups and White House offices are increasingly dictating the laws that pass through Congress.

As he explains, the American government was intentionally founded in a way that gave most of the power to Congress to make laws and control budgets. The executive branch, i.e. the President, was intentionally held in check as a way to avoid dictatorships or monarchies -- the very thing America’s Founding Fathers had escaped from.

Instead, we now live in a society where most of the power derives from the White House and members of each political party either blindly do the bidding of their president or blindly oppose him. The result is increasingly political polarization and legislative stagnation. It’s all controversy and very little progress.

“People shouldn’t be protesting in front of the Supreme Court, they should be protesting in front of this body,” Sasse says. And he’s absolutely correct.


So, if you’re watching the Kavanaugh hearings and getting increasingly worked up either because you can’t believe this man is potentially about to take a seat on the nation’s highest court, or outraged because you think he’s been unfairly maligned, sit down and watch Sasse’s speech in full.

It’s not every day, or every year, that a long talk on policy goes viral to the tune of 10 million views. And that’s because it’s a message most Americans are desperate to hear.

Recently on GOOD
Innovation

There’s now a giant net collecting garbage in space and it’s as cool as it sounds.

“This is not sci-fi. We repeat, not sci-fi.” by Leo Shvedsky
Communities

Six siblings appeared in this campaign ad to endorse their brother’s opponent.

The incredible election ad has quickly gone viral. by Eric Pfeiffer
Communities

3 things women say that weaken the power of their words.

Words matter. Even when they shouldn't. by GOOD Staff
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
This Republican Senator’s incredible speech on bipartisan responsibility has already been viewed 10 million times.
Recent
A third woman just came out with new allegations against Brett Kavanaugh.  about 10 hours ago Beto O’Rourke Comes to Ted Cruz’s defense after protestors harass opponent and his wife. 1 day ago Postpartum ad campaign gets multiple rejections for containing the word ‘vagina.’ 1 day ago The entire U.N. just laughed in the middle of Trump’s speech. His reaction is priceless. 1 day ago Tomi Lahren told Michelle Obama to 'sit down.' Now she's getting some lessons. 1 day ago Gordon Ramsay’s unexpected advice to a struggling cook is a must read. 2 days ago There’s now a giant net collecting garbage in space and it’s as cool as it sounds. 3 days ago Six siblings appeared in this campaign ad to endorse their brother’s opponent. 5 days ago 3 things women say that weaken the power of their words. 5 days ago 20 years ago, a doctor published a study. It was completely made up, and it made us all sicker. 5 days ago Women share their powerful stories after Trump’s dangerous attack on alleged victim. 5 days ago Men kept mistaking her kindness for flirting, so she asked the internet for advice. It delivered. 6 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers