Culture

People Are Loving Gap’s Fight Against The Stigma Of Breastfeeding  

by Tod Perry

March 2, 2018 at 13:30
Phot via Gap/Instagram

 

THE GOOD NEWS:

Gap’s new ad is helping fight the stigma against breastfeeding.

 

Breastfeeding is one of thing a woman can do to raise a healthy baby. Breast milk contains powerful antibodies that help babies fight off viruses and bacteria. It also has the perfect mix of fat, proteins, and vitamins for baby to grow.

Even though the public has become better educated about the benefits of breastfeeding, there’s still a social stigma attached to doing it in public. It’s 2018, and far too many people can’t stand the sight of an exposed breast in public. For some women, performing this most basic expression of love can feel like an act of social defiance. 

An ad by Gap for its new luxe line, Love by Gap, is earning praise from mothers for helping to “normalize” breastfeeding. The ad features model Adaora Akubilo wearing a Gap sleep shirt breastfeeding her 20-month-old son, Arinze.

The breastfeeding photo came out of a happy accident during the shoot. Akubilo asked for a break because her child was hungry. When she began feeding, the photographer asked if he could take some shots, and she obliged. The tender photo ended up being the one used in the ad.

Akubilo has no problem feeding her son on the set. “I’m so comfortable just nursing my son anywhere,” she told The Chicago Tribune. “If my son needs to nurse, I’m going to nurse him.” Akubilo hopes the image will help other mothers feel more comfortable about breastfeeding. “I don’t want women to feel shamed,” she said. “It’s so important to encourage mothers.”

The ad is getting a lot of love on social media:

