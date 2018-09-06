  • Trending
Lifestyle

YouTube Star Says She Has A Right To Have Sex While Breastfeeding. The Internet Disagrees.

by May Wilkerson

September 6, 2018 at 14:40
Copy Link
via Natasha Maile/YouTube

People love to criticize moms for everything from breastfeeding in public to having c-section births to letting their kids wear jewelry. San Diego-based video blogger Tasha “Spiritual Tasha Mama” Maile has done her part to fight breastfeeding stigma and other forms of mom-shaming on her popular YouTube channel.

But people thought Maile had gone too far when she revealed in a video that she’s had sex while breastfeeding at the same time.

You can watch the bizarre revelation here:

“From what I remember, I remember sleeping with my ex-husband and my son was on me breastfeeding and we would have sex from behind or something,” she says. “There’s nothing bad about making love at all, ever.”

Well, apparently a lot of people think there IS something bad about “making love” if you’re feeding/holding your child while you do it. The video wracked up millions of views and hundreds of comments, many of them along the lines of “WTF????”

While other commenters were actually pretty supportive.

And this woman even admitted to having done the same thing:

But in the past few years, Maile says she’s been called everything from “inappropriate” to “incestuous.” And in a new video posted to her YouTube page, she gets emotional while addressing the controversy. She also defends and explains her comments about breastfeeding and sex, without denying that it happened.

You can watch here:

In the 10-minute video, Maile insists that “God loves sex” and calls out viewers for being “uncomfortable” about the topic because they have “inner work” to do. She then clarifies her previous comments about sex and breastfeeding, saying:

My three-month-old would not allow me to put him down at all. And he was also using me as a ‘binky’ at night. So he was attached to me 24/7. So we did it while he was sleeping next to me or on me. It had nothing to do with my child. My child was not in the act of what we were doing. He was there, sleeping, not involved in it.

She continues by asking people to stop judging her, and calls out haters online for lacking in self-love. She does make some good points about the culture of internet bullying. That being said, it’s hard to get on board with the idea of someone having sex while holding their child, even if that kid is “sleeping.”

What do you think, moms of the internet? Are we being too hard on this mom? Or is this just too creepy?

Share image by Natasha Maile/YouTube

This article was originally published by our partners at someecards.com.

YouTube Star Says She Has A Right To Have Sex While Breastfeeding. The Internet Disagrees.
