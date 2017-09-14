Recently on GOOD
-
Artificial Intelligence Could Replace Your Doctor Our bodies are made of blood, water, and data Creepy as it sounds, machines have the power to spot what’s wrong with our bodies long before human doctors.
-
Preteen Golf Phenom Keeps Winning One Year After A Judge Banned Her From Competition Her parents are in a difficult custody battle.
-
Does Your Period Pain Feel ‘As Bad As a Heart Attack’? You’re Not Imagining It Some women experience debilitating period cramps, but the medical community isn’t helping.
-
New Survey Reveals Millennials’ Complex Opinions On Education They’re mostly liberal, but they agree with Trump on one issue.
-
Johnny Depp Plays Donald Trump in Funny or Die’s The Art of the Deal: The Movie See how it all began.
-
A Start-Up's Intention To Replace Mom-And-Pop Corner Stores Has Left People Furious Within 24 hours, the company had issued a statement questioning the sensitivity of its branding.
Recent
Michael Bennett Did Not Mince Words As He Described Being Detained By Cops Cool Video Reveals Why People in Old Movies Talked Funny 15 Tweets That Only Married People Will Understand Woman’s Bikini Shot and Caption Become a Manifesto on Self Acceptance Artist Imagines How Climate Change and Technology Will Alter Earth Forever Makeup-Shamed Waitress’ Response To Rude Teens Going Viral NBA Coach Leads Campaign To Remove Confederate Monuments In His City One L.A. Teacher Says He’ll ‘Go To Jail’ Before Giving Student Information To Federal Agents College Football Crowd Stops To Wave To Children At Nearby Hospital A Blind USC Player Pulled Off The Most Exciting Play In College Football’s First Week A U.K. Retailer Has Removed All Gender-Specific Labeling From Its Kids' Clothes Syrian Refugee Turned Olympic Swimmer Faces Fears In Return To Budapest
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.