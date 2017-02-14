  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Your Grammys Reminder That Celebrities Are Not Political Activists
    by Tasbeeh Herwees
  2. 2 2
    Expert Fortune Cookie Writer Quits Due To “Writer’s Block” 
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    Studies Link Long-Term Use Of Allergy Medicine To Mental Illness
    by Leo Shvedsky
  4. 4 4
    Melissa McCarthy Doubles Down On Brilliant Sean Spicer Impression
    by Leo Shvedsky
  5. 5 5
    Peter Buffett On The Power—And Limits—Of Art And Money
    by Katie Wudel
  6. 6 6
    15-Year-Old HS Basketball Player Scores 92 Points In Controversial Show Of Athleticism
    by Penn Collins
  7. 7 7
    Guest At Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Club Posts Photos With Nuclear ‘Football’ Briefcase
    by Leo Shvedsky
  8. 8 8
    Resistance In The Time Of Protest Selfies
    by Tasbeeh Herwees
  9. 9 9
    5 Extraordinary Grammy Moments People Are Still Talking About  
    by Andre Grant
Communities

The Rate Of Child Marriages In America Is Alarming

by Kate Ryan

February 14, 2017 at 16:00
Copy Link
Image via YouTube

Child marriage, most Westerners would assume, happens only in far-flung countries where women’s rights—let alone rights for children—are a foreign concept. Most Americans would be shocked to learn that legal marriages between adolescent girls as young as 12 and adult men happen on our own democratic turf—and they’re happening right now.

It’s true that most U.S. states set the age of consent between 16 and 18. However, legal loopholes in just about every one enable adults to have sex with minors and avoid statutory rape charges, thanks to judicially approved marriages and laws that have gone untouched since the 1970s. Although few thorough investigations have been conducted, the Tahirih Justice Center discovered tens of thousands of children were married in the last decade. In Virginia alone, 4,474 children aged 13 and up (the vast majority female) were married between 2004 and 2013. This problem runs just as deep in New York, where state data shows 3,853 children were married between 2000 and 2010, many younger than their spouses by a decade or more.

Fraidy Reiss, founder and director of Unchained At Last, an organization dedicated to ending forced marriages in the United States, says child marriages can be found across religions, generations, and socioeconomic backgrounds. As a victim of an arranged marriage herself, Reiss knows the profound effects marriage has on a child—from stunted educational opportunities to poor healthcare and violence—as well as how difficult it is for young women to achieve independence once they’ve been trapped in a marriage. As unbelievable as it sounds, current laws state that a child under 18 can get married, but she must wait until adulthood to file for divorce.

Dangerous legal contradictions like these can, however, be easily fixed. For instance, this past March, the Tahirih Justice Center helped pass a law in Virginia that permits only emancipated minors aged 16 or 17 to obtain marriage licenses, following a lengthy investigation. By writing letters to state legislators that draw attention to this problem, we can close these loopholes and finally bring an end to child marriage in America.

To learn more about the state of child marriage in the United States and how to prevent it, head over to Unchained At Last.

GOODFest

A livestream festival for good.
Presented by Pixel, Phone by Google.

8

  • DRAM Cha Cha
  • DRAM Broccoli
  • Glass Animals
  • Eugene Hutz on Dada
Recently on GOOD
Lifestyle

5 Heartbreaking Confessions From The Museum Of Broken Relationships

“What happens if I love them both?” by Kate Ryan
Lifestyle

The Hazards Of Tinder In The Trump Era

Swipe right, swipe left, there is no center by Beca Grimm
Culture

This Indie Rocker Has Started A Company To Provide Legal, Health, And Educational Services To Musicians

It's already raised $250 million in funding and is still growing by Penn Collins
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
14 sexy Valentine's Day foods you already have in your fridge. https://t.co/fvQKBjrr3V https://t.co/fFNNYNBYXA
The Rate Of Child Marriages In America Is Alarming
Recent
The Rate Of Child Marriages In America Is Alarming about 2 hours ago Over 180,000 Calfornia Residents Were Evacuated Over Suddens Fears Of Dam Collapse about 2 hours ago A Valentine's Day Gift Guide For Your Woke Significant Other about 3 hours ago Michelle Obama's First Tweet Since Leaving The White House Is A Message Of Love about 4 hours ago How A New Style Of Surfing Relieves Anxiety In Young People about 4 hours ago 14 Valentine’s Day Sex-Foods You Already Have In Your Fridge about 5 hours ago Watch The Most “Loving” Movie Of The Year about 5 hours ago 5 Heartbreaking Confessions From The Museum Of Broken Relationships about 7 hours ago The Hazards Of Tinder In The Trump Era about 8 hours ago This Indie Rocker Has Started A Company To Provide Legal, Health, And Educational Services To Musicians about 9 hours ago Hillary Clinton Mocks Trump’s Disgraced National Security Advisor  about 10 hours ago U.S. Wrestlers Receive Warm Welcome In Iran Despite Immigration Controversy about 13 hours ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers