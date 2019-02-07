This couple set the perfect ‘trap’ to help a stranger in need. 

Recently on GOOD
-
Donald Trump made a lot of horrifying claims about ‘late-term abortion.’ They aren’t true. It’s important for people to benhonest when speaking about health issues.
-
10-year-old girl asks Kelloggs to change their sexist Coco Pops slogan. They listened. To outsmart an adult, sometimes it takes a kid.
-
One incredible music video created from combining 77 Hollywood dance scenes. Slices of 77 different dance scenes mashed-up to create one viral video.
-
Guy goes ape sh*t after a woman rejected him on Tinder. Women are relating too much. A lot of men don't realize this goes on all the time.
-
Country singer Brandon Stansell movingly tells his coming out story in powerful new music video. “10 years ago there was no way you could be LGBTQ and in country music.”
-
Barack Obama wrote a beautiful letter to a 10-year-old girl who was being bullied about her gay parents. “In America, no two families look the same. We celebrate this diversity. And we recognize that whether you have two dads or one mom what matters above all is the love we show one another.”
Recent
Donald Trump made a lot of horrifying claims about ‘late-term abortion.’ They aren’t true. 10-year-old girl asks Kelloggs to change their sexist Coco Pops slogan. They listened. One incredible music video created from combining 77 Hollywood dance scenes. Guy goes ape sh*t after a woman rejected him on Tinder. Women are relating too much. Country singer Brandon Stansell movingly tells his coming out story in powerful new music video. Barack Obama wrote a beautiful letter to a 10-year-old girl who was being bullied about her gay parents. A fed up Ellen Page savaged Mike Pence’s anti-LGBT bigotry saying he ‘needs to f---ing stop!’ Alanis Morissette And James Corden Sing An Updated Version of ‘Ironic’ Haley Morris-Cafiero’s ‘The Watchers’ shows what it’s like to be overweight. Amal Clooney says she experienced sexual harassment at work but says her daughter won’t have to. The world needs rom coms more than ever. Michelle Obama has the most relatable advice for Meghan Markle.
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy