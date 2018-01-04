Recently on GOOD
-
A Mississippi Baseball Series Was Canceled Due To The State's Anti-LGBTQ Law New York has banned its state institutions, including colleges, from “non-essential” travel to Mississippi.
-
This 8-Year-Old Effortlessly Shows Off Her Globetrotter-Like Basketball Skills She’s putting in 30 hours per week and hoping to become the first woman to play in the NBA.
-
Gus Kenworthy Will Be The First Openly Gay Man To Complete In The Winter Olympics An incident at the Sochi Olympics inspired him to come out.
-
The Jimmy V Foundation Continues The Cancer Fight 25 Years Later The Foundation’s CEO talks cancer research, Jimmy V, and a new partnership with the NFL.
-
NBA Star Doubles Down On His Goofy ‘Flat Earth’ Belief With This Shoe Ad He just won’t let this go, and it’s appearing less and less like a joke.
-
A Browns Fan Used His Obituary To Take One Last Dig At The Pitiful Team His humorous message ends on a note of optimism.
Dan Harmon's #MeToo Apology Missed The Point. His Accuser Showed Him How To Really Prove He’s Sorry.
Recent
Here It Is: The Greatest Jenga Move The World Has Ever Seen Can A Simple Pen Help Doctors Diagnose Cancer? Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Son Celebrated His First College Basket By Recreating An Iconic NBA Photo Bacteria-Basted Supertrees Are Sucking Pollution From Our Waste Sites Worthy Cause Countdown: Help These Young Soccer Players Buy Goals 5 Of The Best Ads To Inspire Your New Year’s Resolutions How ‘Verbal Autopsies’ Are Helping Reduce Infant Mortality Rates Globally Ryan Hollingshead On His Near-Fatal Accident And Giving Back This Pollution-Absorbing Cement Could Clean Up Smoggy Cities How One Photo Can Save A Mother’s Life — And Her Child’s How A Volunteer Rescue Team Provides This Capital’s Only Ambulance Service This New Treatment Just Changed Everything For Patients With Irregular Heartbeats
Projects
Call Us Crazy, But Good Matters This is a content series sponsored by Organic Valley, a cooperative of over 2,000 small family farmers who produce dairy, eggs and produce in a way that's good for animals, people and the planet. The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy