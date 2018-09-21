  • Trending
Health

20 years ago, a doctor published a study. It was completely made up, and it made us all sicker.

by GOOD Staff

September 21, 2018 at 11:45
Copy Link

Once upon a time, a scientist named Dr. Andrew Wakefield published in the medical journal The Lancet that he had discovered a link between autism and vaccines.

After years of controversy and making parents mistrust vaccines, along with collecting $674,000 from lawyers who would benefit from suing vaccine makers, it was discovered he had made the whole thing up. The Lancet publicly apologized and reported that further investigation led to the discovery that he had fabricated everything.

In the intervening years, millions have been spent on studying this further to see if there was anything that could connect autism and vaccines. This is what they found.

20 years ago, a doctor published a study. It was completely made up, and it made us all sicker.
