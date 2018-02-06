Donald Trump Jr.’s Typo Has Twitter In Hysterics

Recently on GOOD
-
Using Only Snowshoes, An Artist Created An Impressive Sprawling Design On Target Field The 59- year-old artist typically covers 25 miles of snow to create these large-scale masterpieces.
-
Calls To The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline Triple After Logic’s Grammy Performance Studies show the Lifeline has an overwhelmingly positive effect on people in emotional distress.
-
A Savvy Girl Scout Sold 300 Boxes Of Cookies Outside A Pot Dispensary The effort proved to be win-win for the shop and the Girl Scout.
-
Republican Party Nominates The Former Head Of The American Nazi Party For Congress He’s running in Illinois’ Third Congressional District.
-
Eagles’ Victory Proves That Activism Is Not A Distraction It’s time to put that falsehood to rest.
-
Ivanka Trump Takes Heat For Tone-Deaf Black History Month Tweet She seems to be standing close to the racist platform her father used to get to the White House.
Recent
Social Networks Can Help Fight Social Anxiety An Ecologist Makes A Big Difference On A Small Island The Son Of An NFL Hall-Of-Famer On His Struggles With Football Fandom Tom Brady Abruptly Ends Interview After Radio Host Crudely Insults The QB’s 5-Year-Old Daughter Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Pledge $200k To Time’s Up In Honor Of USA Gymnastics The Super Blue Blood Moon Was Super Awesome Trump’s State Of The Union Ticket Has A Major Typo A Teen Adventurer Responded To Trolls' Sexist Remarks With An Awesome Photo From The South Pole Fitness Apps Have Been Revealing Locations Of Secret Military Bases Around The Globe FEMA Is Ending Aid To Puerto Rico. But Locals Are Helping Each Other In Unexpected Ways Cleveland Baseball Team Removes Racist Logo From Uniforms Millions Of Refugees Could Benefit From Big Data — But We're Not Using It
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy