Donald Trump Jr.’s Typo Has Twitter In Hysterics

THE GOOD NEWS

During a time of intense political rhetoric, Trump’s son manages to give us something that all of us can chuckle about together.



On the morning of Friday, Feb. 2, the political world was abuzz about a soon-to-be-released classified memo from Republican Rep. Devin Nunes (California). The memo alleges that the FBI’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election began with the controversial Steele dossier.

NBC reporter Andrea Mitchell questioned whether Congress should release the classified information without the FBI’s consent.

How will they justify releasing this memo? Intelligence community is on fire about what they say risks 40 years of congressional oversight of the agencies https://t.co/cbpVtsjVVb — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) February 1, 2018

Donald Trump Jr. fired back at Mitchell using his dad’s tired strategy of attacking the press.

Apparently the press only likes their information "leaked" from unverified sources rather than released openly from congress... I think it will be tough for them to sell their "democracy dies in dankness" byline with this kind of logic. https://t.co/fXHv0UjLtX — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 1, 2018

It appears as though Trump Jr. was attempting to call the press hypocritical, but his logic was a little twisted. He also quoted The Washington Post’s famous motto (which he incorrectly called a byline) “Democracy Dies in Darkness.” However, Trump Jr. misspelled darkness as “dankness,” which in the world of marijuana users, has a completely different meaning. “Dankness” is a measurement of marijuana potency — the danker, the stronger.

Trump Jr. left the tweet up, and even he thought it was a little funny.

Ha just noticed the spelling. Honestly, if you’re going to make a typo that’s a good one. #dankness ?????? — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 2, 2018

The typo gods on Twitter are known to call out even the slightest of mistakes, but many people thought Trump Jr.’s error was pretty hilarious.

"Democracy dies in dankness" is my next stoner rock album https://t.co/x6HtKbkTcV — David Kroman (@KromanDavid) February 1, 2018

If only Don Jr, or Sr, for that matter, engaged in occasional “dankness” they’d both be wayyyy more chill and we’d all be a lot less angry about the situation. — Dan Burkhardt (@TheDanBurk) February 1, 2018

Donald Trump jr’s tweet earlier autocorrected “Darkness” to #Dankness”. Who knew playa? pic.twitter.com/DNvHIPRLEc — Raffles (@metalrafferty) February 2, 2018

Washington Post reporter Mark Berman and social media director Gene Park thought it was funny as well.

DANKNESS



brb petitioning to have the slogan changed https://t.co/Ku0EPRSX4V — Mark Berman (@markberman) February 1, 2018

Donald Jr. ,,,, thank you for this recognition ?? pic.twitter.com/76yoSPsj3F — Gene Park (@GenePark) February 1, 2018