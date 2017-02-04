Federal Judge Halts Trump’s Travel Ban 

On Friday night, U.S. District Judge James Robart of Washington state blocked enforcement of President Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban. In the hearing, Robart said,

“The court concludes that the circumstances that brought it here today are such that we must intervene to fulfill the judiciary’s constitutional role in our tri-part government. Therefore, the court concludes that entry of the above-described [temporary restraining order] is necessary, and the State’s motion is hereby granted.”

Immediately following the ruling, the Department of Homeland Security announced that it had suspended all actions associated with the ban, resuming standard inspections of travelers, CNN reports.

Airlines also quickly took action following Robart’s ruling and began boarding passengers from the seven Muslim-majority nations Trump had banned. Qatar Airways, which serves many of the countries Trump had banned, tells NPR, "All refugees seeking admission presenting a valid, unexpired U.S. visa or Lawful Permanent Resident (LPR) card (Green Card) will be permitted to travel to the United States and will be processed accordingly upon arrival."

For his part, President Trump took to Twitter, his favored communications platform, to share his displeasure with the ruling.

Beyond Trump’s tweets, the White House has vowed to appeal the ruling.

Trump’s characterization of the “so-called judge,” who was appointed by President George W. Bush, raised a few eyebrows, especially from Democrats. As CNN notes, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Trump's criticism of the judge will be duly noted in the Supreme Court nomination of Neil Gorsuch.

He added: