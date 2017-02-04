  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Dan Rather, In An Effort To Improve Journalistic Standards On Social Media, Has Started A New Enterprise
    by Penn Collins
  2. 2 2
    Five Steve Bannon Quotes That Should Disqualify Him As Trump’s Chief Strategist
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    Michael Moore Threatens To Take Out Dems Who Don’t Block Trump Pick
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  4. 4 4
    Alanis Morissette And James Corden Sing An Updated Version of ‘Ironic’ 
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    Arnold Schwarzenegger Has Brilliant Plan To Fix Trump White House
    by Leo Shvedsky
  6. 6 6
    The Immigration Ban Is A Head Fake, And We’re Falling For It
    by Jake Fuentes
  7. 7 7
    Mike Pence Celebrates Black History Month By Praising A White Man
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    Thousands Of Women Show Trump What #DressLikeAWoman Really Means
    by Stacey Leasca
  9. 9 9
    The Man Who's Going To Stop Trump From Going Nuclear
    by Tasbeeh Herwees
Communities

Federal Judge Halts Trump’s Travel Ban 

by Stacey Leasca

February 4, 2017 at 9:30
Copy Link

On Friday night, U.S. District Judge James Robart of Washington state blocked enforcement of President Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban. In the hearing, Robart said,

“The court concludes that the circumstances that brought it here today are such that we must intervene to fulfill the judiciary’s constitutional role in our tri-part government. Therefore, the court concludes that entry of the above-described [temporary restraining order] is necessary, and the State’s motion is hereby granted.”

Immediately following the ruling, the Department of Homeland Security announced that it had suspended all actions associated with the ban, resuming standard inspections of travelers, CNN reports

Airlines also quickly took action following Robart’s ruling and began boarding passengers from the seven Muslim-majority nations Trump had banned. Qatar Airways, which serves many of the countries Trump had banned, tells NPR, "All refugees seeking admission presenting a valid, unexpired U.S. visa or Lawful Permanent Resident (LPR) card (Green Card) will be permitted to travel to the United States and will be processed accordingly upon arrival."

For his part, President Trump took to Twitter, his favored communications platform, to share his displeasure with the ruling.

Beyond Trump’s tweets, the White House has vowed to appeal the ruling. 

Trump’s characterization of the “so-called judge,” who was appointed by President George W. Bush, raised a few eyebrows, especially from Democrats. As CNN notes, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Trump's criticism of the judge will be duly noted in the Supreme Court nomination of Neil Gorsuch.

He added:

"The President's attack on Judge James Robart, a Bush appointee who passed with 99 votes, shows a disdain for an independent judiciary that doesn't always bend to his wishes and a continued lack of respect for the Constitution, making it more important that the Supreme Court serve as an independent check on the administration. With each action testing the Constitution, and each personal attack on a judge, President Trump raises the bar even higher for Judge Gorsuch's nomination to serve on the Supreme Court. His ability to be an independent check will be front and center throughout the confirmation process."

GOODFest

A livestream festival for good.
Presented by Pixel, Phone by Google.

8

  • DRAM Cha Cha
  • DRAM Broccoli
  • Glass Animals
  • Eugene Hutz on Dada
Recently on GOOD
Communities

There Is A Way To Revoke An Executive Order But...

Getting an executive order revoked is an uphill battle by Andre Grant
Culture

Twitter Account Collects Messages From Regretful Trump Voters

Regrets, I’ve had a few by Leo Shvedsky
Health

What It’s Really Like To Live With Schizophrenia

“I haven’t scrawled a bunch of complex mathematical equations on a window lately” by Allie Burke
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
.@realDonaldTrump isn't happy about his travel ban being halted. https://t.co/lieW9zaCSt
Federal Judge Halts Trump’s Travel Ban 
Recent
3 Things Lady Gaga Could Do During Super Bowl Halftime – And One Thing She Should about 2 hours ago Federal Judge Halts Trump’s Travel Ban  about 2 hours ago Your Ultimate Guide To Protest Etiquette about 4 hours ago You Are Getting Very Hungry: The Story Behind Avocado’s Subliminal Super Bowl Commercial about 6 hours ago Here's Kellyanne Conway's Most Ridiculous ‘Alternative Fact’ Yet  about 16 hours ago The Man Who's Going To Stop Trump From Going Nuclear about 18 hours ago Who’s The NFL’s Most Generous Athlete?  about 19 hours ago There Is A Way To Revoke An Executive Order But... about 21 hours ago Twitter Account Collects Messages From Regretful Trump Voters about 22 hours ago What It’s Really Like To Live With Schizophrenia 1 day ago A Simple Tool Meant For Children May Also Help Adults Cope With “Post-Truth” Trump 1 day ago Thousands Of Women Show Trump What #DressLikeAWoman Really Means 1 day ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers