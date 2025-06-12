Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

She took a DNA test for fun. Then learned she had the wrong family.

A son’s gift of a home DNA test uncovered a shocking truth: his mother had been given to the wrong family at birth.

dna test surprise, switched at birth, claire tony jessica, nhs baby swap, uk hospital mixup, ancestry dna, bbc dna report, family reunion, mistaken identity, genetic testing

Newborn in the maternity ward

Canva
GOOD Staff
By GOOD StaffJun 12, 2025
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio

What started as a casual curiosity about family history quickly turned into one of the most shocking revelations of Claire’s life.

The 74-year-old woman, whose story was reported by the BBC, had been gifted a home DNA kit by her son. She expected to learn more about her heritage. Instead, she discovered that she had been switched at birth in a U.K. hospital back in 1967—and had grown up with an entirely different family than the one she was biologically related to.

The results puzzled Claire immediately. Her ancestry didn’t match the region her family was from, and a “first cousin” she didn’t know appeared in her matches. But it was the appearance of a full sibling—someone named Tony—that changed everything.

dna test surprise, switched at birth, claire tony jessica, nhs baby swap, uk hospital mixup, ancestry dna, bbc dna report, family reunion, mistaken identity, genetic testingDNA Test KitCanva

“I felt like an imposter. There were no similarities in looks or traits. I thought, ‘Yes – I’m adopted.’”
— Claire

Tony messaged her directly:
“Hi, my name’s Tony. I’ve done this DNA test. You’ve come up as a full sibling. I’m thinking it’s a mistake. Can you shed any light on it?”

Together, Claire and Tony began comparing timelines and birth records. The pieces began to fall into place: Claire and a woman named Jessica had been born at the same hospital, on the same day. Somewhere in the nursery, the babies were mixed up—and sent home with the wrong families.

dna test surprise, switched at birth, claire tony jessica, nhs baby swap, uk hospital mixup, ancestry dna, bbc dna report, family reunion, mistaken identity, genetic testingWoman taking DNA testCanva

Claire’s biological mother, Joan, had originally planned a home birth but was taken to the hospital due to health concerns. She only saw her newborn briefly before being encouraged to rest.

“When I saw her again, she had fair hair,” Joan later recalled. “That surprised me, but I didn’t question it. I was just so happy.”

Years later, Joan found out that the daughter she raised, Jessica, was not biologically hers—and that her biological daughter, Claire, had been living a different life just miles away.

dna test surprise, switched at birth, claire tony jessica, nhs baby swap, uk hospital mixup, ancestry dna, bbc dna report, family reunion, mistaken identity, genetic testingDNA labCanva

When Claire and Joan finally met in person, the emotional bond was immediate.

Claire now refers to Joan as “Mom.” Jessica, who was also told the truth, reportedly does not.

The NHS confirmed that this is the only documented case of a baby swap within their system. They are reportedly exploring possible compensation for both families.

dna test surprise, switched at birth, claire tony jessica, nhs baby swap, uk hospital mixup, ancestry dna, bbc dna report, family reunion, mistaken identity, genetic testingNewborn babyCanva

In the midst of heartbreak, there has also been healing. Joan told The Independent UK,

“I just believe I have one more daughter now. And I still consider Jessica my own.”

For Claire, the DNA test not only solved a lifelong feeling of not belonging—it brought her closer to the truth, her biological family, and a new understanding of who she is.

This article originally appeared earlier this year.

ancestry dnabbc dna reportclaire tony jessicadna test surprisefamily reuniongenetic testingmistaken identitynhs baby swapswitched at birthuk hospital mixuppast events

The Latest

dna test surprise, switched at birth, claire tony jessica, nhs baby swap, uk hospital mixup, ancestry dna, bbc dna report, family reunion, mistaken identity, genetic testing
Past Events

She took a DNA test for fun. Then learned she had the wrong family.

frozen vegetables, frozen vs fresh, produce, healthy living, bobby flay
Health

Dietitians and chefs like Bobby Flay agree: You’re thinking about frozen produce all wrong

reddit family drama, stepdad rent story, teen owns house, inheritance twist, family entitlement, malicious compliance, viral reddit story, karma, rent reversal, stepfather drama
Past Events

Her stepdad demanded rent. So she made him pay instead.

police, tail light, outdated tactic, body cams, traffic violation
Ideas

Why old school police officers tap your tail light when you’re pulled over but newer cops don’t

More For You

Tina Fey, Mean Girls Musical, Online Trolls, Comedy, SNL, West End Theatre, Viral Comeback, Letters of Note

Tina Fey at a movie premiere

David Shankbone via Wikimedia Commons

Tina Fey once roasted a troll so hard, it still stings years later

The internet can be a double-edged sword—offering both support and criticism. Celebrities often find themselves at the receiving end of unsolicited opinions. Tina Fey, renowned for her work on "Saturday Night Live" and "30 Rock," once faced such criticism but responded with a masterclass in wit and satire.

A user named "jerkstore" once commented, "In my opinion, Tina Fey completely ruined SNL. The only reason she's celebrated is because she's a woman and an outspoken liberal. She has not a single funny bone in her body."

Keep ReadingShow less
spanish healthcare, er visit cost, ana ochoa, healthcare abroad, ambulance cost usa, viral tiktok health, american healthcare, madrid hospital, fractured humerus, international healthcare

Woman looks at insurance bill

Canva

She went to the ER in Spain. The bill made her question everything about U.S. healthcare.

When Ana Ochoa’s 83-year-old father fell on a sidewalk in Madrid, her heart sank. He had tripped outside a restaurant, hit the pavement hard, and couldn’t get up. Paramedics arrived quickly and rushed him to Hospital Clínico San Carlos, one of Spain’s top hospitals.

At the ER, doctors immediately began treatment. They performed X-rays and diagnosed him with a fractured humerus, a painful break in the upper arm. He was bandaged, stabilized, given a prescription, and released.

Keep ReadingShow less
blindness recovery, medical mystery, joyce urch, regained vision, heart attack survivor, unexplained recovery, miracle healing, glaucoma, uk news, inspirational story

Woman putting on glasses

Canva

Woman blind for 25 years wakes up after heart attack and can suddenly see again

Some stories are so unbelievable they sound like fiction. But for Joyce Urch, a 74-year-old woman from the UK, the miracle was very real. After living without her vision for more than two decades, she opened her eyes following a heart attack—and found she could see again.

Joyce had been blind since 1979, but when she woke up in a British hospital after a life-threatening cardiac event, her world suddenly looked different. Her doctors were stunned.

Keep ReadingShow less
winston howes, heart shaped meadow, tree tribute, grief and love, viral photo, aerial heart tribute, janet howes, oak tree planting, hidden tribute, romantic gestures

A farmer tends to crops

Canva

Grieving man plants 6,000 trees in wife’s memory—then a balloon photo reveals his hidden tribute

After the sudden loss of his wife, Winston Howes wanted to do something more than mourn. He wanted to build something living, something lasting.

On his 111-acre farm in Wickwar, South Gloucestershire, Howes began planting oak saplings in a 6-acre field near his home. It started as a quiet tribute to Janet, his wife of 33 years, who had passed away from heart failure at just 50 years old.

Keep ReadingShow less
carbon monoxide poisoning, undiagnosed illness, hidden gas leak, home safety, kathi wilson, contractor finds illness cause, chronic fatigue, carbon monoxide symptoms, inside edition, home repair

Woman and contractor being interviewed

YouTube | ABC News

Doctors were stumped by her illness for 10 years. A bathroom contractor solved it in one visit.

For nearly a decade, Kathi Wilsonbattled symptoms that slowly took over her life—fatigue, muscle pain, and a constant sense of malaise that no doctor could explain. By 2018, she needed a cane just to walk. The simplest daily tasks had become exhausting.

She had undergone test after test, from MRIs to chest x-rays and cardiac screenings. Multiple doctors, medications, and diagnoses came and went, but none brought answers.

Keep ReadingShow less
fake baby assignment, parenting class, high school project, viral student texts, chippewa secondary school, andrea lefebvre, real care baby, funny student stories, parenting simulation, teen parenting lesson

Fake babies lead to some real hilariousness

Reddit

Teacher’s fake baby assignment leads to hilarious student meltdowns

Teenagers at Chippewa Secondary School in North Bay, Ontario got a taste of real-life parenting, and they are absolutely not OK.

As part of a Grade 11 course called Raising Healthy Children, teacherAndrea Lefebvre assigns her students robotic “Real Care” babies to take home for the weekend. The goal? Help them understand the demands of caring for a newborn. The result? Total chaos.

Keep ReadingShow less
moving with kids, parenting win, dad powerpoint, family move, viral video, instagram parenting, teacher dad, greg karlton sherman, lorelle sherman, snellville georgia

The well-planned PowerPoint in action

Reddit

Dad makes PowerPoint to tell his kids they’re moving and totally wins them over

Breaking the news to your kids that you’re moving can be tough. But one Georgia dad found a way to turn potential tears into cheers—with a PowerPoint presentation that was equal parts thoughtful, practical, and fun.

Digital creator Lorelle Oliveira Sherman shared the moment on Instagram, showing how her husband, Greg-Karlton Sherman, delivered the news to their three kids that the family was moving from Smyrna to Snellville, Georgia.

Keep ReadingShow less
mossel bay rescue, fisherman saves woman, drowning rescue, south africa news, viral hero story, kabeljou hook, dias beach, sea rescue, reddit viral, non-fatal drowning

Photo of Mossel Bay

Bob Adams via Wikimedia Commons

Fisherman casts his line and reels in a drowning woman, saving her life

On a quiet night at Dias Beach in Mossel Bay, South Africa, a 31-year-old woman went for a midnight swim and nearly didn’t make it back. Strong rip currents pulled her farther from shore, and with no one else in the water, her situation quickly turned dangerous.

A group of local fishermen noticed her struggling in the surf. While others might have frozen or fumbled with what to do, one of them came up with a plan that no one could’ve predicted.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025