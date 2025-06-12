She took a DNA test for fun. Then learned she had the wrong family.

What started as a casual curiosity about family history quickly turned into one of the most shocking revelations of Claire’s life.

The 74-year-old woman, whose story was reported by the BBC, had been gifted a home DNA kit by her son. She expected to learn more about her heritage. Instead, she discovered that she had been switched at birth in a U.K. hospital back in 1967—and had grown up with an entirely different family than the one she was biologically related to.

The results puzzled Claire immediately. Her ancestry didn’t match the region her family was from, and a “first cousin” she didn’t know appeared in her matches. But it was the appearance of a full sibling—someone named Tony—that changed everything.

“I felt like an imposter. There were no similarities in looks or traits. I thought, ‘Yes – I’m adopted.’”

— Claire

Tony messaged her directly:

“Hi, my name’s Tony. I’ve done this DNA test. You’ve come up as a full sibling. I’m thinking it’s a mistake. Can you shed any light on it?”

Together, Claire and Tony began comparing timelines and birth records. The pieces began to fall into place: Claire and a woman named Jessica had been born at the same hospital, on the same day. Somewhere in the nursery, the babies were mixed up—and sent home with the wrong families.

Claire’s biological mother, Joan, had originally planned a home birth but was taken to the hospital due to health concerns. She only saw her newborn briefly before being encouraged to rest.

“When I saw her again, she had fair hair,” Joan later recalled. “That surprised me, but I didn’t question it. I was just so happy.”



Years later, Joan found out that the daughter she raised, Jessica, was not biologically hers—and that her biological daughter, Claire, had been living a different life just miles away.

When Claire and Joan finally met in person, the emotional bond was immediate.

Claire now refers to Joan as “Mom.” Jessica, who was also told the truth, reportedly does not.

The NHS confirmed that this is the only documented case of a baby swap within their system. They are reportedly exploring possible compensation for both families.

In the midst of heartbreak, there has also been healing. Joan told The Independent UK,

“I just believe I have one more daughter now. And I still consider Jessica my own.”



For Claire, the DNA test not only solved a lifelong feeling of not belonging—it brought her closer to the truth, her biological family, and a new understanding of who she is.

This article originally appeared earlier this year.