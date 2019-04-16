Guinness beer just announced they’re getting rid of all their plastic packaging.

Recently on GOOD
Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey are joining forces on a new documentary series about mental health and well-being. “I truly believe that good mental health — mental fitness — is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities, and a purpose-driven self.”
Bernie Sanders showed up to a Fox News town hall and completely won over the audience. A moment of unity that completely caught the hosts off guard.
A guy tried to explain science to a female astrophysicist. Astronomical mistake. It was a flawless victory.
Republican who attacked Ilhan Omar said he was ‘too busy’ to speak with 9/11 survivor. Actions speak louder than words.
A confused Trump wanted to know why George Washington didn’t name Mount Vernon after himself. "You've got to put your name on stuff or no one remembers you."
Devastated father makes an unbelievable discovery while cleaning out his deceased daughter's room. It was written on the back of a mirror.
