Culture

After reading this tweet thread, you will never watch ‘Home Alone’ the same way again.

by Tod Perry

December 5, 2018 at 9:15
Photo of the actual 'Home Alone' house by Anarchosyn/Wikimedia Commons

When you saw “Home Alone” for the first time as a kid, you probably just loved it as a thrill ride. You got to watch some kid go full on John Rambo and protect his home against the narrator from “The Wonder Years” and the unhinged guy from nearly every Scorsese film.

To put it simply: the movie was two hours of pure kid power.

 

However, when you’re adult, the film raises a lot of questions.

What do the McAllisters for a living to afford that house with all those kids?

How come the McAllisters didn’t call a friend or relative take care of their child who was left alone for three days?

Why do Buzz and Kevin look nothing like each other? Was Mrs. McAllister getting some side action in the early ‘80s? 

 

Claire Reilly, Senior Editor at CNET, dropped a bombshell Twitter thread that pointed out something you probably never consciously realized about the film, but once see it, you’ll never see it the same way again.

The McCallister residence has a perma-Christmas decor.

Almost every surface or object in the home is red, green or white. The kitchen is so Christmassy it looks like it was decorated by Buddy the Elf, right down to the green rolling pin.

 

Here’s some of the best reactions to Reilly’s “Home Alone” bombshell.

 

