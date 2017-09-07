Post-DACA: How Congress Can Replace Obama's Program And Make It Even Better

Recently on GOOD
-
Mexican Ad Agency Mocks Trump With A Brilliant Lego Advertisement “Build greater things.”
-
One State Wants To Give New Parents More Money And More Time Off Than Any Other Three reasons Washington’s family leave act is the new gold standard.
-
Washington State Legislators Are Using Marijuana Taxes To Increase Basic Education Funding This isn’t a one-off move, either. Schools can expect a boost in years to come.
-
Why Texans Dove Into Hurricane Harvey’s Toxic Floodwaters To Rescue Bats Barehanded To the people who love them, Houston’s 250,000 bats aren’t scary — they’re tiny, bug-eating “dragons” that keep our ecosystem (and economy) afloat To the people who love them, Houston’s bats aren’t scary — they’re bug-eating “dragons” that keep our ecosystem (and economy) afloat.
-
Michael Bennett Did Not Mince Words As He Described Being Detained By Cops The outspoken player says he was mistreated for "simply being a black man in the wrong place at the wrong time."
-
Cool Video Reveals Why People in Old Movies Talked Funny This speech pattern isn’t completely British or completely American.
Recent
Why One Woman Started A Crowdfunding Campaign To Buy Twitter After Learning Her Family Was Enslaved By Georgetown University, A 63-Year-Old Woman Got A Free Ride CNN’s Don Lemon Says Trump’s Arizona Speech Was Without ‘Thought,’ ‘Reason,’ Or ‘Sanity’ Following Charlottesville, An ESPN Broadcaster Named Robert Lee Won’t Be Covering A Virginia Football Game Spanish Swimmer Pays Tribute To The Barcelona Victims With A Moment Of Silence During A Race An On-Location Fox News Segment Got Awkward When A Diner Patron Held Up This Sign Confederate Statues Aren’t The Only Monuments At Risk Right Now New Poll Shows That 9% Of Americans Believe It’s Acceptable To Be A Neo-Nazi The Patriots Gave Donald Trump His Own Super Bowl Ring After Their White House Visit Even Without Kaepernick, NFL Players Continue To Take A Knee The Heartwarming Reason A Teacher Asked Her Wedding Guests Not To Buy Her Presents Now That The Eclipse Is Over, You Can Put Those Glasses To Good Use For Others
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.