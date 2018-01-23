Recently on GOOD
-
LeBron Took To Instagram To Congratulate Himself For A Milestone Before He Achieved It He congratulated his younger self with a message of positivity.
-
Toni Harris Is The First Woman Playing A Skill Position To Receive A College Football Scholarship She’s only the second female non-kicker to make the roster at a four-year college.
-
Sports Programs For Military Kids Canceled Due To Government Shutdown Congress is setting a terrible example.
-
This Beautiful Fake-Out Penalty Kick Requires Repeat Views To Wrap Your Head Around It The deceptive play required perfect execution, and the result speaks for itself.
-
Sunday's Football Games Gave Us Three Instances Of This Legendary Trick Play — And All Were Successful The spirit of backyard football was alive and well during the NFL’s championship games.
-
NFL’s Fastest Rookie Wide Receiver John Ross On Overcoming Injuries, Adversity “No matter what position I’m in, it’s always good to give back.”
Recent
The 76ers Tricked A Blindfolded Fan Into Thinking He Made A 3-Pointer In This Brutal Prank Leonard Fournette Gets Into A Fender Bender, Autographs Dented Bumper For Highway Patrolman Hawaiian Golfer Keeps Playing After Rumored Missile Launch Ultimate Frisbee Faces A Growing Gender Battle LeBron James Chastises President Trump For Emboldening Racists A Uniformed Cop Completely Schools A Player In A Pickup Game This Deadly Cliffside Road Has Become A Destination For Thrill-Seeking Drivers Minnesota Vikings Win Leads To Hysterical Reactions From The Sports World Wojtek Wolski Named To Canada’s Olympic Hockey Team 16 Months After Breaking His Neck On The Ice Serena Williams Opens Up About A Major Health Scare She Had After Giving Birth Trump’s Bizarre National Anthem Singing Gets The ‘Bad Lip Reading’ Treatment Trump Boasts Of His Athletic Prowess To The Wall Street Journal
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy