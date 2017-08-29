  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Mexico Won’t Pay For Trump’s Wall But Pledges To Help Harvey Relief Efforts
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    When Emergency Alerts Are Written At A College Reading Level, Who Gets Left Behind?
    by Ashley Hennefer
  3. 3 3
    New French Law Makes It Illegal To Email Employees After Work Hours
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    He’s Denying It, But It Certainly Appears That The Former Head Of The CIA Tweeted Out His Password
    by Penn Collins
  5. 5 5
    A Comedy Sketch Brilliantly Explains How The Student Loan Market Became Such A Mess
    by Penn Collins
  6. 6 6
    During His Phoenix Speech, It Became Painfully Clear Donald Trump Doesn’t Know What ‘Clean Coal’ Means
    by Penn Collins
  7. 7 7
    Michael Moore Warns Trump Is ‘On Track’ To Win Re-Election In 2020
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  8. 8 8
    6 Insane Conspiracy Theories That Actually Turned Out To Be True
    by Leo Shvedsky
  9. 9 9
    Jon Stewart Asks Donald Trump ‘What Makes Amerca Great?’ 
    by Tod Perry
The Planet

Floating Fire Ant Colonies Are Terrifying People In Texas

by Tod Perry

August 29, 2017 at 12:30
Copy Link
Photo by Roby Edrian/Flickr.

Hurricane Harvey has unleashed unimaginable suffering throughout southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana. It has submerged America’s fifth-largest metro area, forcing people to live on their rooftops or to wade through waist-high water to get to higher ground. With all of the human tragedy going on, it’s easy to forget that wildlife is in a fight to survive as well. And there’s one species whose survival techniques are freaking everyone out: fire ants.

For the uninitiated, the fire ant scene was one of the few memorable moments in “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.” 

 

Fire ants live underground but floodwaters have forced them above ground to avoid drowning. To survive, these super-smart ants bond together in floating colonies on the search for dry land. The ants use hooks on their limbs to attach to one another, while forming a ball in the center of the colony to protect eggs, larvae, and the queen. Worker ants submerged beneath the colony trade places with those above to prevent drowning. 

Should you come in contact with one of these floating horror shows, avoid it at all costs. “If one of those rafts comes in contact with you, or you try to break it apart, it will likely disperse and crawl up you,” Tim Davis, Clemson entomologist, told USA Today. Fire ant bites are painful, itchy, and can hurt for up to a week, but they aren’t dangerous unless you’re allergic, in which case, they can be fatal. 

If you, your home, or pets are threatened by these beasts, there is a way to fight them off. Drench the floating ant-raft with soapy water. This dries their waxy coats, dissolving the bond that helps keep them attached. The raft will slowly fall apart and the ants will drown. Left alone, fire ant colonies can survive atop water for up to two weeks.

Share image from Mike Hixenbaugh/Twitter.

Recently on GOOD
Money

America’s Biggest Brewers Are Using Their Factories To Provide Water For Harvey Relief 

Anheuser-Busch will donate over 150,000 cans. by Tod Perry
Communities

Joe Biden Believes We Are ‘Living Through A Battle For The Soul Of This Nation’ 

He has a valuable perspective on race in America. by Tod Perry
Trump

Mexico Won’t Pay For Trump’s Wall But Pledges To Help Harvey Relief Efforts

Even after Trump’s attacks, Mexico still wants to be a good nieghbor. by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Floating Fire Ant Colonies Are Terrifying People In Texas
Recent
The Killings Of Black Men Are More Likely To Be Labelled ‘Justifiable’ 4 days ago During His Phoenix Speech, It Became Painfully Clear Donald Trump Doesn’t Know What ‘Clean Coal’ Means 4 days ago University of Oregon Unveils New Uniforms Designed By Three Kids Battling Cancer 4 days ago SpaceX Founder Elon Musk Unveiled The Company’s New Suits, But That Wasn’t The Biggest Surprise 4 days ago A Baseball Legend And His Wife Team Up To Fight Human Trafficking 4 days ago Trump’s Transgender Ban Is Just Bad Strategy 5 days ago The Little League World Series Is Showing The World The True Meaning Of Team Sports. 5 days ago More Than 1,000 Colin Kaepernick Supporters Protested Outside The NFL’s Manhattan Headquarters 5 days ago He’s Denying It, But It Certainly Appears That The Former Head Of The CIA Tweeted Out His Password 5 days ago MTV Reportedly Plans To Shine A Light On Transgender Military Members 5 days ago The State Department Science Envoy Sent Out A Group Resignation With A Hidden Message 5 days ago The Story Behind One Of The Most Powerful Images Of the Resistance  5 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers