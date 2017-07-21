Education and Technology:
Microsoft Learning Tools is software that helps improve reading skills by reducing visual crowding, highlighting words, and reading text aloud, so students can engage with words in a whole new way.
Learn More

Education and Technology:

Microsoft Learning Tools is software that helps improve reading skills by reducing visual crowding, highlighting words, and reading text aloud, so students can engage with words in a whole new way.

Learn more
Again?
  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Woman Bravely Shows What Losing 110 Pounds Really Looks Like
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    Body Camera Footage Captures A Baltimore Officer Allegedly Planting Drugs
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    The Media Loves Muslims Right Now. So Why Are Hate Crimes Against Them Up 91%?
    by Tasbeeh Herwees
  4. 4 4
    Mom Writes Tough-Love Letter to Son, Gets Fame-Bombed, Stays Calm
    by Mike Albo
  5. 5 5
    President Trump’s Confusing Statements About The Cost Of Health Care
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    Reebok Offered A Witty Infographic In Response To Trump Ogling The French First Lady
    by Penn Collins
  7. 7 7
    A New HBO Show Will Imagine The Confederacy Survived — And People Are Furious 
    by Liz Dwyer
  8. 8 8
    Overly Patient Husband Doesn't Swing At Wife's Pitch, Ruining Gender Reveal Event
    by Penn Collins
  9. 9 9
    Ksenija Pavlovic Defies White House Media Blackout By Live-Streaming Press Briefing
    by Tod Perry
Communities

The Internet Reacts To White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s Resignation

by Tod Perry

July 21, 2017 at 12:30
Copy Link
Photo by Gage Skidmore/Wikipedia Commons.

In his first briefing as White House press secretary, Sean Spicer made it clear the Trump administration was not going to play by traditional Washington rules. He began with a lie that was big, bold, and obvious and delivered it with unfettered confidence. Even though photographic evidence clearly showed that attendance at President Trump’s inauguration was much smaller than both of Barack Obama’s, Spicer didn’t let the facts get in the way. “This was largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period,” Spicer said. 

Over his six months on the job, Spicer had to back up and defend the Trump administration’s biggest lies to the American public. He said President Obama wiretapped Trump Tower. He claimed the Muslim ban was, in fact, not a “ban,” and that Paul Manafort had a “limited role” in the Trump campaign. One of his biggest gaffes was saying Adolph Hitler “didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons.”

Although it’s only been six months, Sean Spicer’s resignation from the Trump administration feels like the end of an era. Here’s how the Internet is saying goodbye to Spicey:

Share image by Gage Skidmore/Wikipedia Commons.

Recently on GOOD
Communities

20 Attorneys General Fight Betsy DeVos’s Attempt To Restrict Campus Sexual Assault Protections

The education secretary is considering dismantling Title IX protections for victims of sexual assault on college campuses. by Tod Perry
Education

I Dropped Out Of High School — And I’m Doing Just Fine

I spent freshman year at an elite school where “risk” was a four-letter word. I found out it might be the secret of success. by Tasbeeh Herwees
Sports

Frequency of Hard Fouls on Jeremy Lin Raise Suspicion of Racial Bias Among NBA Officials

“It's disheartening to see Lin's mistreatment by the NBA referees.” by Gabriel Reilich
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
The Internet Reacts To White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s Resignation
Recent
Frequency of Hard Fouls on Jeremy Lin Raise Suspicion of Racial Bias Among NBA Officials about 21 hours ago Taiwanese Model Speaks Out About the Meme That Ruined Her Life about 21 hours ago Teenage Girls Staged A Gorgeous Quinceañera Event To Fight For Sanctuary Cities about 23 hours ago Lost Paperwork Could Lead To Billions In Student Loans Being Wiped Off The Books 1 day ago President Trump’s Confusing Statements About The Cost Of Health Care 1 day ago Ksenija Pavlovic Defies White House Media Blackout By Live-Streaming Press Briefing 1 day ago Female Track Star Crushes Man Who Challenged Her To A Race 1 day ago A New HBO Show Will Imagine The Confederacy Survived — And People Are Furious  1 day ago Son In Wheelchair Completes Tough Mudder Challenge With Dad’s Help 1 day ago How O.J. Simpson Will Profit From His Parole 1 day ago Body Camera Footage Captures A Baltimore Officer Allegedly Planting Drugs 2 days ago Neil DeGrasse Tyson Blames The U.S. Education System For The Flat-Earth Movement 2 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers