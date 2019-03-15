  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    This writer explains why millennials ‘refuse to grow up’ in viral thread.
    by Nicole Flasco
  2. 2 2
    12 non-threatening leadership strategies for women.
    by Sarah Cooper
  3. 3 3
    White students asked this African-American student to give up his seat. He trolled them to oblivion.
    by Matt Nedostup
  4. 4 4
    Artist reveals the hidden side of long-term relationships in 15 perfect illustrations. 
    by Raleigh Van Ness
  5. 5 5
    After rumors of her death spread online, this distressingly-thin beauty blogger is finally getting help.
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek is back with a heartfelt thank you to everyone who is supporting him.
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    A million students took to the streets demanding action on climate change. Here are 18 of their best signs. 
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    Sexist hypocritical men on Twitter are being embarrassed non-stop by one brilliant woman.
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
Communities

Ireland’s gay prime minister just beautifully called out Mike Pence’s homophobia to his face.

by Leo Shvedsky

March 15, 2019 at 15:30
Copy Link
Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Image

What was Mike Pence thinking? The Vice President is a notorious homophobe whose wife works at a school that bans members of LGBTS communities. But with St. Patrick’s Day around the corner, Pence had the nerve to invite Ireland’s gay Prime Minister Leo Varadkar over for a visit.

How did things go? Brilliantly, if you’re a fan of equality and decency.

Varadkar was in Washington, DC as part of a formal government visit. Before heading over to the vice presidential residence, he issued an incredibly gracious tweet, thanking Pence for his “warm reception.” Side note: Pence’s wife was not in attendance.

It appeared that Varadkar was going to let Pence’s homophobia go publicly unchecked in the name of diplomacy but then something incredible happened.

Varadkar also had an awkward photo op with President Trump. For years, Trump sounded a LGBTQ-positive note in public, even becoming the first Republican to bring a gay prime time speaker to the Republican National Convention in 2016. But since taking office, Trump has viciously pursued and enabled an anti-LGBTQ agenda.

Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images

But when reporters started asking Ireland’s freely elected leader about his proximity to someone who still views homosexuality as a sin and actively works to marginalize LGBTQ people, the prime minister didn’t hold back -- offering some inspiring and courageous works while his partner stood by his side.

“I lived in a country where if I’d tried to be myself at the time, it would have ended up breaking laws,” he said in remarks picked up by LGBTQ Nation.

“I stand here as the leader of my country. Flawed and human, but judged by my political actions, not by my sexual orientation, my skin tone, gender, or religious beliefs.”

“We are, after all, all God’s children.”

And he said it all just feet from Mike Pence’s wincing face.

That’s real political courage. That’s being a real leader in the face of opposition. That’s fighting for justice with dignity, courage, and decency.

Mike Pence could learn a thing or two from Leo Varadkar.

Recently on GOOD
Communities

Ellen Page called out Chris Pratt for his homophobic church, and his response proves her point.

His church doesn’t allow people to participate in leadership roles.  by Kimberly Dinaro
Culture

Guy’s sexist list explaining how to be a ‘beautiful woman’ blows up in his face.

He claims that any woman who disagrees is “undersexed.” by Bronwyn Isaac
Health

After rumors of her death spread online, this distressingly-thin beauty blogger is finally getting help.

Three years ago, over 20,000 people signed a petition to have her bannded from YouTube.  by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Ireland’s gay prime minister just beautifully called out Mike Pence’s homophobia to his face.
Recent
Ireland’s gay prime minister just beautifully called out Mike Pence’s homophobia to his face. about 2 hours ago A million students took to the streets demanding action on climate change. Here are 18 of their best signs.  about 3 hours ago Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek is back with a heartfelt thank you to everyone who is supporting him. about 4 hours ago Guy discovers his divorced parents are dating and the internet is thirsty on their behalf. about 6 hours ago White students asked this African-American student to give up his seat. He trolled them to oblivion. about 6 hours ago Why one boss's response to an employee’s mental health request went viral. about 16 hours ago Anti-vaxx mom asks how to protect her daughter from measles outbreak. The internet delivered. 1 day ago Ellen Page called out Chris Pratt for his homophobic church, and his response proves her point. 2 days ago Guy’s sexist list explaining how to be a ‘beautiful woman’ blows up in his face. 2 days ago After rumors of her death spread online, this distressingly-thin beauty blogger is finally getting help. 3 days ago Recently discovered footage shows Bernie’s been warning us about ecological disaster since before it was cool. ​ 3 days ago Trump official says seismic gun tests don’t hurt animals. Then a congressman blew an air horn in his face. 4 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers