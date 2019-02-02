  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    20 years ago, a doctor published a study. It was completely made up, and it made us all sicker.
    by Adam Mordecai
  2. 2 2
    Amal Clooney says she experienced sexual harassment at work but says her daughter won’t have to.
    by Leo Shvedsky
  3. 3 3
    Michelle Obama has the most relatable advice for Meghan Markle.
    by Heidi Lux
  4. 4 4
    Dad’s 5-year-old daughter's hilarious answers to his questions have the internet screaming.
    by Jessie Dean Altman
  5. 5 5
    Here's what happened to the beauty blogger 20,000 people tried to shut down.
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    Artist reveals the hidden side of long-term relationships in 15 perfect illustrations. 
    by Raleigh Van Ness
  7. 7 7
    20 things you didn't realize you were doing because of childhood emotional abuse.
    by Juliette Virzi
  8. 8 8
    Haley Morris-Cafiero’s ‘The Watchers’ shows what it’s like to be overweight.
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
Communities

A fed up Ellen Page savaged Mike Pence’s anti-LGBT bigotry saying he ‘needs to f---ing stop!’ 

by Tod Perry

February 2, 2019 at 13:30
Copy Link
Photo via Rich Polk / Getty Images

The Trump Administration has helped create a climate that makes people of color and the LGBT community feel less safe. The most obvious evidence is that the president’s own slogan, “Make America Great Again,” (MAGA) has become a rallying cry for bigots.

The most recent example was an incident involving “Empire” star Jussie Smollet. He was allegedly beaten in front of his apartment in Chicago by two men who poured bleach on him, wrapped a rope around his neck, yelled homophobic slurs, and claimed, “This is MAGA country.”

During the Obama years, nobody committed any hate crimes while yelling, “Hope! Change!” His slogan was used to uplift people.

Vice-President Mike Pence has made a political career out of anti-LGBT prejudice. As a Congressman and then Governor of Indiana he advocated for gay conversion therapy, supported amendment to the Indiana constitution to ban same-sex marriage, and signed the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA).

The RFRA allows for LGBT people to be discriminated against under the guise of religious freedom. 

Pence says his LGBT bigotry stems from his Christian faith. The Bible provides bigots with ample reason to promote institutional intolerance. He believes that preventing gay people from being married enforces “God’s idea.”

Actress Ellen Page (“Juno,” “Inception”) sat down with Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show” last Thursday, and gave an impassioned speech about how people in power create a climate that encourages violence.

Page is a lesbian who married her partner, Emma Portner, last year. 

“Sorry, I’m like really fired up tonight,” Page said. “But it feels impossible not to feel this way right now, with the president and the vice president, Mike Pence, who, like, wishes I couldn’t be married.”

“Let’s just be clear,” Page continued, “the vice president of America wishes I didn’t have the love with my wife. He wanted to ban that in Indiana, he believes in ‘conversion therapy,’ he has hurt LGBTQ people so badly as the [governor] of Indiana.”

She then linked the current political climate created by Trump and Pence to the Smollet beating. 

“Connect the dots,” Page said. “This is what happens. If you are in a position of power and you hate people, and you want to cause suffering to them, you go through the trouble, you spend your career trying to cause suffering, what do you think is going to happen? Kids are going to be abused and they’re gonna kill themselves, and people are going to be beaten on the street. ... This needs to fucking stop.”

via Elvert Barnes / Flickr

It does need to stop. But as long as politicians can build a power base of support and money by promoting bigotry cloaked by the cross, the LGBT community will suffer the consequences.

The good news is that America’s acceptance of gay marriage is increasing and as it rises, the power base for religious grifters like Pence diminishes. In 1996, just 26% of Americans approved of gay marriage, and by 2018, the number has risen to 71%.

Now, even 44% of Republicans support gay marriage, which could eventually push the anti-LGBT movement to the fringes of conservatism. 

 

Share image by The Late Show / Twitter

Recently on GOOD
Health

20 'harmless' comments that actually hurt people with anxiety.

Sometimes advice is the last thing people need. by Juliette Virzi
Communities

These recently discovered love letters between two men in World War II are astounding.

“Wouldn't it be wonderful if all our letters could be published in the future in a more enlightened time. Then all the world could see how in love we are.” by Rachel Reilich
Communities

A new bill in South Carolina would ban animal abusers from adopting pets for 5 years.

Another bill would make it so offenders could never adopt a pet again. by Leo Shvedsky
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
A fed up Ellen Page savaged Mike Pence’s anti-LGBT bigotry saying he ‘needs to f---ing stop!’ 
Recent
A fed up Ellen Page savaged Mike Pence’s anti-LGBT bigotry saying he ‘needs to f---ing stop!’  about 3 hours ago Alanis Morissette And James Corden Sing An Updated Version of ‘Ironic’  3 days ago Haley Morris-Cafiero’s ‘The Watchers’ shows what it’s like to be overweight. 4 days ago Amal Clooney says she experienced sexual harassment at work but says her daughter won’t have to. 4 days ago The world needs rom coms more than ever. 4 days ago Michelle Obama has the most relatable advice for Meghan Markle. 4 days ago 20 things you didn't realize you were doing because of childhood emotional abuse. 4 days ago 20 'harmless' comments that actually hurt people with anxiety. 4 days ago These recently discovered love letters between two men in World War II are astounding. 5 days ago A new bill in South Carolina would ban animal abusers from adopting pets for 5 years. 5 days ago Join the 6 million people who have been inspired by this Japanese fisherman’s life advice. 8 days ago This mild-mannered senator couldn't take anymore of Ted Cruz’s hypocrisy so he went scorched Earth on him.  8 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers