Recently on GOOD
-
Alanis Morissette And James Corden Sing An Updated Version of ‘Ironic’ The song takes on Netflix, vaping, and Facebook.
-
Haley Morris-Cafiero’s ‘The Watchers’ shows what it’s like to be overweight. Her photos caught people snickering behind her back.
-
Amal Clooney says she experienced sexual harassment at work but says her daughter won’t have to. “I think now it’s the men, or the harassers, who have something to fear.”
-
The world needs rom coms more than ever. Escapism is a valid and necessary part of entertainment.
-
Michelle Obama has the most relatable advice for Meghan Markle. "Like me, Meghan probably never dreamt that she'd have a life like this, and the pressure you feel—from yourself and from others—can sometimes feel like a lot."
-
20 things you didn't realize you were doing because of childhood emotional abuse. Experiencing emotional abuse growing up can have a lasting impact on an individual and we need to talk about it.
Recent
A fed up Ellen Page savaged Mike Pence’s anti-LGBT bigotry saying he ‘needs to f---ing stop!’ Alanis Morissette And James Corden Sing An Updated Version of ‘Ironic’ Haley Morris-Cafiero’s ‘The Watchers’ shows what it’s like to be overweight. Amal Clooney says she experienced sexual harassment at work but says her daughter won’t have to. The world needs rom coms more than ever. Michelle Obama has the most relatable advice for Meghan Markle. 20 things you didn't realize you were doing because of childhood emotional abuse. 20 'harmless' comments that actually hurt people with anxiety. These recently discovered love letters between two men in World War II are astounding. A new bill in South Carolina would ban animal abusers from adopting pets for 5 years. Join the 6 million people who have been inspired by this Japanese fisherman’s life advice. This mild-mannered senator couldn't take anymore of Ted Cruz’s hypocrisy so he went scorched Earth on him.
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy