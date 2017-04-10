  • Trending
Culture

Jimmy Kimmel Goes Off On United Airlines With Brilliant Rant And Spoof

by Raleigh Van Ness

April 10, 2017 at 22:55
From Stephen Colbert to Jimmy Fallon, there are any number of clever late night talk show hosts capable of delivering a saucy little tee-hee-hee. But leave it to Jimmy Kimmel to deliver a gloves-off, what-the-fuck routine about the recent United Airlines debacle that was both brilliantly funny and viciously victorious, like the only kid in school who can stand up to a bully. 

And oh what a bully United Airlines turned out to be, with the recent video of a man being dragged off of a plane after refusing to surrender his seat for an overbooked flight. (To see the actual, horrifying video, go here.)

“It’s like how we ‘re-accommodated’ El Chapo out of Mexico,” Kimmel joked, referring to the United Airlines CEO’s failed attempt at an apology after the incident, resulting in outrageously inhumane corporate-speak:

“Such, sanitized, say-nothing, take-no-responsibility, corporate BS speak,” Kimmel said.

Kimmel then introduced a genius parody United video, with a smiling flight attendant announcing their new motto: “United Airlines. Fuck You.”

The always rant-ready Twitter also delivered with the hashtag #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos:

 

 

