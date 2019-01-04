A would-be kidnapper chased this woman into a karate dojo and ran straight into a roundhouse of poetic justice.

Here’s some free life advice: never try to kidnap someone. Not only is it a terrible thing on its own but you might end up like this guy who followed his would-be victim into a karate dojo and cut his butt handed to him.

Head instructor Randall Ephraim said that when he first spotted the alleged attacker, 47-year-old August Williams, he assumed it was just an overzealous customer looking to sign up for classes at the Bushiken Karate Charlotte Dojo in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"There were still some kids in the dojo being picked up by parents and a couple of adult students cleaning up when a young lady came through our doors and stated that someone was trying to harm her," Ephraim told CNN. "I asked how I could assist him and he stated that he was there for the lady. She insisted that she did not know him and tried to kidnap her."

The attacker reportedly refused to leave and that’s when Ephraim was forced to put his years of training into action to defend the woman and his students.

“It’s a great thing the people in there were able to help defend her, extremely lucky that it was a karate studio and usually you don’t see a suspect act like this,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Capt. JD Thomas told local affiliate WSOC.

According to CNN, the would-be kidnapper also tried to scuffle with the police once they arrived. In a surprise to absolutely no one, that confrontation didn’t end well either.