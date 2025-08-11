A Kansas child said there was a monster under the bed. It turned out to be real.

Most of us have heard a sleepy little voice say: “There’s a monster under my bed.” Usually, these fears are eased with a quick peek and a reassuring hug. But in Great Bend, Kansas—about 189 miles southwest of Topeka—one babysitter found something that made every parent’s worst fear come true.
The Unexpected ‘Monster’ Under the Bed
According to a statement from the Barton County Sheriff’s Office, it was 10:30 p.m. on a Monday when deputies responded to a call at a home in Great Bend. A babysitter had been putting the children to bed when one of them insisted there was a “monster” lurking under their bed.
A scared child hugs a teddy bearvia Canva/Photos
When she leaned down to show the child there was nothing to fear, she instead found 27-year-old Martin Villalobos Jr. hiding beneath the mattress. Villalobos was no stranger to the residence; he had once lived there but was under a court-issued protection-from-abuse order requiring him to stay away from the property.
A Startling Encounter and a Quick Escape
According to the babysitter’s account, an altercation broke out when she discovered Villalobos. In the struggle, one of the children was knocked over before Villalobos fled the scene. Fortunately, authorities confirmed that no one was seriously injured.
Police searched the area that night but were unable to locate him.
Man on the Run—Then Behind Bars
Headlights flash on top of police car.via Canva/Photos
The story didn’t end there. The next day, officers spotted Villalobos near the home again and, though he attempted to run, he was apprehended after a brief foot chase.
According to the Barton County Sheriff’s Office, he was booked on several felony charges—including aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, aggravated battery, child endangerment, felony obstruction of a law enforcement officer, and violation of a protection-from-abuse order—and is now being held on a $500,000 bond. Officials have not released details regarding his specific relationship to the children.
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or stalking, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) for free, confidential support anytime.
This article was originally published earlier this year.