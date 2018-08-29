  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Drone May Have Just Accidentally Captured The Best Wedding Photo Of All Time
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  2. 2 2
    Food Poisoning Expert Reveals The 6 Things He Would Never Eat
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  3. 3 3
    Woman Shares Texts Showing The Difference Between A Healthy And Controlling Relationship
    by GOOD Staff
  4. 4 4
    Job-Hunting Teen Gets A Brutal And Mean-Spirited Rejection Message After Interview
    by Penn Collins
  5. 5 5
    9 Nonthreatening Leadership Strategies For Women
    by Sarah Cooper
  6. 6 6
    The White House is finally “respecting” John McCain after public shaming from veterans groups
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  7. 7 7
    Kristen Bell Shares How Her Battle With Mental Illness Exposes A Dangerous Taboo
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    Sacha Baron Cohen Made O.J. Squirm On ‘Who Is America?’ But Did He Go Too Far?
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    Chris Hemsworth's reaction to his daughter wanting a penis deserves a standing ovation
    by May Wilkerson
Culture

Kristen Bell Shares How Her Battle With Mental Illness Exposes A Dangerous Taboo

by Tod Perry

August 29, 2018 at 13:30
Copy Link
Photo by Marco Antonio RC/Flickr

According to the Western Australian Mental Health Commission, three out of four people with a mental illness report being stigmatized for their health issue. 

When people are stigmatized they experience feelings of blame and hopelessness and are less likely to get help for their problems. But when people in the public eye come out about their struggles with mental illness, it helps to reduce the stigma.

Which is why Kristen Bell’s openness about her fight against anxiety and depression are so important. 

Actress Kristen Bell (“Frozen,” “Forgetting Sarah Marshall”) is known for her upbeat personality, but she has struggled with depression and anxiety her whole life. She wanted to keep her struggles out of the public eye, until her husband, actor Dax Shepard, convinced her that coming out would help people.

Photo by Red Carpet Report/Flickr

“I’m grateful to my husband for saying, ‘No, you should just talk about it.’ Like he talks about the fact that he’s sober, and that helps people,” Bell told TODAY Parents. “And I now have not stopped talking about it, mainly because I want people to hear that it’s not a big deal and that you can be happy and healthy.”

She first went public with the issue in 2016 in an open letter and an interview with Off Camera. “When I was 18 [my mother] said, ‘If you start to feel like you are twisting things around you, and you feel like there is no sunlight around you and you are paralyzed with fear, this is what it is, and here’s how you can help yourself,” Bell told Off Camera.

“I present this very cheery, bubbly person, but I also do a lot of work. I do a lot of introspective work … and I got on a prescription when I was really young to help with my anxiety and depression and I still take it today.”

She has no shame in that, she said, due to her mother’s support. 

“If you start to feel this way,” her mom told her, “talk to your doctor, talk to a psychologist, see how you want to help yourself. If you do decide to go on a prescription to help yourself, understand that the world wants to shame you for that, but in the medical community, you would never deny a diabetic his insulin.” 

 

 

Preview image via Neilson Barnard / Getty

Share image via KristenAnnieBell / Instagram

Recently on GOOD
Culture

Chris Hemsworth's reaction to his daughter wanting a penis deserves a standing ovation

Nice.  by May Wilkerson
Culture

This simple act of kindness filmed on a train is going viral – can you spot what it is?

It’s so simple most people can't even see it. by Adam Albright-Hanna , Gabriel Reilich
Culture

Busy Philipps issues a terrific response to another body-shaming troll

Moral of the story? Don't mess with Busy. by Molly Mulshine
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Kristen Bell Shares How Her Battle With Mental Illness Exposes A Dangerous Taboo
Recent
Kristen Bell Shares How Her Battle With Mental Illness Exposes A Dangerous Taboo about 3 hours ago Serena Williams responds to backlash about her catsuit by competing in a tutu  1 day ago Sacha Baron Cohen Made O.J. Squirm On ‘Who Is America?’ But Did He Go Too Far? 1 day ago Job-Hunting Teen Gets A Brutal And Mean-Spirited Rejection Message After Interview 1 day ago The White House is finally “respecting” John McCain after public shaming from veterans groups 2 days ago ‘Lyndsey’ Shirtless-Shames Men to Reveal Sexist Double Standards 2 days ago Chris Hemsworth's reaction to his daughter wanting a penis deserves a standing ovation 2 days ago This simple act of kindness filmed on a train is going viral – can you spot what it is? 7 days ago Busy Philipps issues a terrific response to another body-shaming troll 7 days ago A 9-Year-Old Cheerleader’s Veteran Dad Wasn’t Able To Help With Her Routine, So A High School Senior Ran To Her Side 8 days ago Did this woman drop the greatest breastfeeding response of all time? 9 days ago 16 Images That Perfectly Capture How Completely Nuts Modern Life Has Become 11 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers