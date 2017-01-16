  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Drone Camera Captures Chilling Images Of Auschwitz
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    Wendy’s Scorches Twitter Troll In Magnificent Clap Back
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  3. 3 3
    This NFL Star May Have Just Written The Greatest Resignation Letter Of All Time
    by Penn Collins
  4. 4 4
    Republican Politician Gropes Staffer Saying ‘I No Longer Have To Be Politically Correct’
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    Saturn’s North Pole Just Changed Color And Nobody Knows Why
    by Kate Ryan
  6. 6 6
    Two Computers Just Had The Most Bizarre Conversation
    by Leo Shvedsky
  7. 7 7
    Donald Trump’s L.L. Bean Tweet Is Setting Off A Storm Of Controversy
    by Andre Grant
  8. 8 8
    The Life-Saving Reason Women Are Ordering ‘Angel Shots’
    by Andre Grant
  9. 9 9
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
Design

Lady Liberty Coin Will Feature The Face Of A Black Woman For First Time

by Leo Shvedsky

January 16, 2017 at 20:30
Copy Link

Oh boy. What are racists going to do with their future money? First, there was the historically awesome news that Harriett Tubman would be replacing Andrew Jackson on the face of the $20 bill. I suppose then at least the conspiratorial gold standard folks could at least pin their hopes on some old fashioned golden coinage. But the U.S. Mint has other plans. Really, really great plans.

The U.S. Mint announced that it is releasing a new version of the $100 gold coin this year that will for the first time feature a black woman as the face of Lady Liberty. The backside of the coin will feature a traditional eagle flying “with eyes toward opportunity and a determination to attain it.”

But if you turn it over, instead of the traditional Roman inspired visage, you will soon find a young, African American woman wearing a crown of floating stars over her tied back, dreadlocked hair.

“Lady Liberty, as depicted in coinage throughout the years, is modeled after our society’s continued evolution,” U.S. Mint Chief of Staff Elisa Basnight said during an event announcing the new coin. “As we as a nation continue to evolve, so does Liberty’s representation.”

Sadly, in the face of a continuing growing wealth gap that affects black woman more than almost any other demographic, the $100 collectible coin will also come with an incredibly steep price tag of $1,500.

Still, it’s not the price that set off a minor Twitter firestorm. Instead, it was the racist rebukes of a handful of people with way too much time on their hands who are somehow offended by the powerful new coin design, which is scheduled to become available sometime in April.

After the U.S. Mint unveiled the new coin design through its Twitter feed, a few responses like this came trolling in:

Thankfully, that little bit of vinegar did absolutely nothing to deter plans for releasing the historic coin that appears far more enthusiastic about it than a trickle of haters would imply.

“The coin demonstrates our roots in the past through such traditional elements as the inscriptions United States of America, Liberty, E Pluribus Unum and In God We Trust,” Rhett Jeppson, principal deputy director of the U.S. Mint, said in an interview with The Washington Post. “We boldly look to the future by casting Liberty in a new light, as an African-American woman wearing a crown of stars, looking forward to ever brighter chapters in our Nation’s history book.”

GOODFest

A livestream festival for good.
Presented by Pixel, Phone by Google.

5

  • Eugene Hutz on Dada
  • Solange
  • DAWN
  • The Tank
Recently on GOOD
Culture

Woman Gets Swiftly Banned From Store After Insisting This Couple ‘Speak English’

They speak (and write) English fluently, but she wouldn’t stop her profane tirade.  by Penn Collins
Sports

This Jaw-Dropping Trick Shot Requires a Putter, Nine Pool Tables, A Staircase, And A Bar

If you're wondering how one golf shot can cross nine pool tables, you’ll want to see for yourself.  by Penn Collins
Culture

Donald Trump’s Use Of Exclamation Points Are A Terror Tactic

For Donald Trump, fear comes in 140 characters by Merissa Nathan Gerson
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Some racists just can't handle the awesome new face of the Lady Liberty coin. https://t.co/rAgf0z10HD https://t.co/Y2ZMwVbwLU
Lady Liberty Coin Will Feature The Face Of A Black Woman For First Time
Recent
Lady Liberty Coin Will Feature The Face Of A Black Woman For First Time about 1 hour ago Newspaper Creates Brilliant Spoof TV Listing For Trump’s Inauguration about 2 hours ago These 8 Men Own Half The World’s Wealth about 3 hours ago Research Shows That People Who USe Profanity Are More Honest Than Those Who Don’t  about 5 hours ago Republican Politician Gropes Staffer Saying ‘I No Longer Have To Be Politically Correct’ about 5 hours ago Political Science Professor Calls Out The Republicans Lack Of Courage In The Face Of Trump about 6 hours ago Here's What Happened When Sweden Tried To Implement A 6-Hour Workday about 6 hours ago Woman Gets Swiftly Banned From Store After Insisting This Couple ‘Speak English’ about 8 hours ago This Jaw-Dropping Trick Shot Requires a Putter, Nine Pool Tables, A Staircase, And A Bar about 9 hours ago Donald Trump’s Use Of Exclamation Points Are A Terror Tactic about 9 hours ago Moving Companies In San Diego Are Refusing To Help The Chargers Relocate To LA about 10 hours ago Memories Of Bloody Coup Still Haunt National Soccer Stadium about 13 hours ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers