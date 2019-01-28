These recently discovered love letters between two men in World War II are astounding.

Recently on GOOD
A new bill in South Carolina would ban animal abusers from adopting pets for 5 years. Another bill would make it so offenders could never adopt a pet again.
Join the 6 million people who have been inspired by this Japanese fisherman’s life advice. He makes a great point.
This mild-mannered senator couldn't take anymore of Ted Cruz’s hypocrisy so he went scorched Earth on him. In just 8 hours it became CSPAN’s most popular video from the senate floor.
Dad’s 5-year-old daughter's hilarious answers to his questions have the internet screaming. “Do I have to change my name if I get married? Call me Shredder.”
Elizabeth Warren will propose a tax on the super-rich to curb inequality. It has worked before and it can work again. Let’s do this.
The end of plastic straws, cutlery and plates is here: EU has officially put a stop to single-use plastic products. This server's response to getting a $0 tip is something everyone should see. How do you write an X? Twitter is having a major fight over a controversial handwriting diagram. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez helped raise $340,000 for a trans rights group while proving her nerd cred at the same time. The Apollo 11 mission was so risky, Nixon had a speech ready in case the astronauts were left to die on the moon. For anyone who's ever wondered if organic food is really better or just more expensive — check this out. Comedic genius Bill Bailey shows how the U.S. national anthem played in a minor key makes it sound Russian. Mom breaks down realizing her daughter was practicing lockdown drill in 'cute' bathroom picture.
