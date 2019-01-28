  • Trending
  1
    Comedic genius Bill Bailey shows how the U.S. national anthem played in a minor key makes it sound Russian.
    by Eric Pfeiffer, Gabriel Reilich
  2
    Gillette’s inspiring new toxic masculinity ad asks: “Is this the best a man can get?”
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  3
    Kamala Harris Made Jeff Sessions Nervous. That’s Not Why She Keeps Being Interrupted
    by Liz Dwyer
  4
    Server forced to wear heels on the job shares photos of her bloody feet.
    by Tod Perry
  5
    Here's what happened to the beauty blogger 20,000 people tried to shut down.
    by Tod Perry
  6
    A new bill in South Carolina would ban animal abusers from adopting pets for 5 years.
    by Leo Shvedsky
  7
    This teacher had to tell her deaf students that people can hear farts. Their reaction was hilarious. 
    by Tod Perry
  8
    Exhausted Mom Posts A Letter Begging Husband For Help, And It’s Going Viral
    by Tod Perry
  9
    In 1938, Nazis demanded to know if ‘The Hobbit’ author was Jewish. He responded with a high-class burn. 
    by Tod Perry
Communities

These recently discovered love letters between two men in World War II are astounding.

by Rachel Reilich

January 28, 2019 at 16:50


It’s easy to forget, amid so much ugliness and political unrest, that we live in a relatively tolerant time.

Consider it from the perspective of Gilbert Bradley and Gordon Bowsher, two men who fell in love in 1939 England and traded letters—in secret—throughout WWII. At the time, homosexuality was a crime (still is in some parts of the world), and gay sex while serving in the armed forces punishable by death. This made Mr. Bradley, an infantryman, twice as vulnerable as the average enlisted man—he not only had to risk his life at enemy lines, but also at home.


 

Wednesday, January 24th, 1939

My darling,

... I lie awake all night waiting for the postman in the early morning, and then when he does not bring anything from you I just exist, a mass of nerves...

All my love forever,

G.

That they braved such terrible stakes to communicate is testament to their powerful connection. And yet it may have remained undiscovered, like so many gay relationships throughout history, if not for an inquisitive museum curator, Mark Hignett, who bought three of their letters on eBay.

February 1st, 1941 K . C. Gloucester Regiment, Priors Road, Cheltenham

My darling boy,

For years I had it drummed into me that no love could last for life...

I want you darling seriously to delve into your own mind, and to look for once in to the future.

Imagine the time when the war is over and we are living together... would it not be better to live on from now on the memory of our life together when it was at its most golden pitch.

Your own G.

Oswestry Town Museum
Oswestry Town Museum

At first, Hignett pegged “G.” as a young woman—a girlfriend or fiancée—an understandable assumption: “Most homosexual couples would get rid of anything so incriminating,” says gay rights activist Peter Roscoe. It may seem gay relationships weren’t common “back then,” but that’s not true. We just lack the evidence—it had to be destroyed. "Such letters are extremely rare,” he says, “because they were incriminating.”

Luckily, Hignett was curious to see how the affair unfolded. Upon discovering “G.” was a man, his interest deepened. He continued to buy more and more letters—600 in total—ultimately investing thousands of pounds. Now, letters which once invited so much risk into two men’s lives one asked the other to destroy them, are bound for display at the Oswestry Town Museum. They will be published as a book, and potentially see new life in films, plays, music… even a fashion line.

"Wouldn't it be wonderful,” one man wrote to the other, “if all our letters could be published in the future in a more enlightened time. Then all the world could see how in love we are."

Not only does the world see it—it celebrates it.

 

Culture

This server’s response to getting a $0 tip is something everyone should see.

“This is why I cry in the shower.” by Tod Perry
Culture

How do you write an X? Twitter is having a major fight over a controversial handwriting diagram. 

There are eight ways to do it ​(some argue nine). by Tod Perry
Communities

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez helped raise $340,000 for a trans rights group while proving her nerd cred at the same time. 

The case is currently being heard in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. by Tod Perry
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
These recently discovered love letters between two men in World War II are astounding.
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren't trash. They're a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better.
