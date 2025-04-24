A fireman’s kids wrote the hilariously honest obituary he would have wanted

After you're gone, people may forget the exact things you said, but they'll always remember how you made them feel.

Sadly, most obituaries are just a list of facts — where someone lived, worked, and how many children they had — with little insight into who they truly were. But William Ziegler’s obituary, written by his children, does the opposite. The retired fireman from New Orleans was remembered not just for his career, but for his personality, his humor, and his deeply human quirks.

“He would have loved this.”

Represntative Image: Some people think the obits are the best part of the paper. Canva

Ziegler’s daughter, Sharah Currier, told the Times-Picayune that he had a thing for funny obituaries. So when it came time to write his, they wanted something he’d appreciate.

“He would have loved this,” she said. “He probably would have forwarded this obituary to us.”

A Navy stint and a quick exit

William Ziegler's obituary doesn’t sugarcoat his experience in the military — or his feelings about it.

"William volunteered for service in the United States Navy at the ripe old age of 17 and immediately realized he didn't much enjoy being bossed around. He only stuck it out for one war."

"Before his discharge, however, the government exchanged numerous ribbons and medals for various honorable acts. Upon his return to the City of New Orleans in 1971, thinking it best to keep an eye on him, government officials hired William as a fireman."

From fires to retirement

Ziegler served 25 years in the New Orleans Fire Department, but it sounds like he left with his sense of humor fully intact.

Represntative Image: It only took William Ziegler 25 years to realize he wasn't cut out for fire fighting. Canva

"After twenty-five years, he suddenly realized that running away from burning buildings made more sense than running toward them. He promptly retired."

"Looking back, William stated that there was no better group of morons and mental patients than those he had the privilege of serving with (except Bob, he never liked you, Bob)," the obituary went on.

No service, just Schaefer Light

His sendoff wasn’t traditional, but it was very much in line with who he was.

"Following his wishes, there will not be a service, but well-wishers are encouraged to write a note of farewell on a Schaefer Light beer can and drink it in his honor."

"He was never one for sentiment or religiosity, but he wanted you to know that if he owes you a beer, and if you can find him in Heaven, he will gladly allow you to buy him another."

"He can likely be found forwarding tasteless internet jokes (check your spam folder, but don't open these at work). Expect to find an alcoholic dog named Judge passed out at his feet."

Yes, he’s really gone

As for anyone wondering if this is just another one of Ziegler’s stunts, his kids have made it clear:

"Unlike previous times, this is not a ploy to avoid creditors or old girlfriends. He assures us that he is gone. He will be greatly missed."

You can read the whole obituary at the Times-Picayune.

This article originally appeared five years ago.