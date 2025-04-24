Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

A fireman’s kids wrote the hilariously honest obituary he would have wanted

After reading it, you'll wish you had met the guy.

funny obituary, viral obituary, William Ziegler, firefighter obituary, New Orleans, obituary humor, legacy, Schaefer beer, touching tribute, obituary writing

The fireman William Ziegler of New Orleans, Louisiana.

VIA ASD / TWITTER
GOOD Staff
By GOOD StaffApr 24, 2025
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio

After you're gone, people may forget the exact things you said, but they'll always remember how you made them feel.

Sadly, most obituaries are just a list of facts — where someone lived, worked, and how many children they had — with little insight into who they truly were. But William Ziegler’s obituary, written by his children, does the opposite. The retired fireman from New Orleans was remembered not just for his career, but for his personality, his humor, and his deeply human quirks.

“He would have loved this.”

funeral humor, Navy veteran, family tribute, life celebration, obituary trendRepresntative Image: Some people think the obits are the best part of the paper. Canva

Ziegler’s daughter, Sharah Currier, told the Times-Picayune that he had a thing for funny obituaries. So when it came time to write his, they wanted something he’d appreciate.

“He would have loved this,” she said. “He probably would have forwarded this obituary to us.”

"He probably would have forwarded this obituary to us."

— @sharahcurrier

A Navy stint and a quick exit

William Ziegler's obituary doesn’t sugarcoat his experience in the military — or his feelings about it.

"William volunteered for service in the United States Navy at the ripe old age of 17 and immediately realized he didn't much enjoy being bossed around. He only stuck it out for one war."

"He only stuck it out for one war."

— @obituary

"Before his discharge, however, the government exchanged numerous ribbons and medals for various honorable acts. Upon his return to the City of New Orleans in 1971, thinking it best to keep an eye on him, government officials hired William as a fireman."

From fires to retirement

Ziegler served 25 years in the New Orleans Fire Department, but it sounds like he left with his sense of humor fully intact.

memorial writing, grief and humor, legacy stories, clever obituary, final farewellRepresntative Image: It only took William Ziegler 25 years to realize he wasn't cut out for fire fighting. Canva

"After twenty-five years, he suddenly realized that running away from burning buildings made more sense than running toward them. He promptly retired."

"Except Bob, he never liked you, Bob."

— @obituary

"Looking back, William stated that there was no better group of morons and mental patients than those he had the privilege of serving with (except Bob, he never liked you, Bob)," the obituary went on.

No service, just Schaefer Light

His sendoff wasn’t traditional, but it was very much in line with who he was.

"Following his wishes, there will not be a service, but well-wishers are encouraged to write a note of farewell on a Schaefer Light beer can and drink it in his honor."

"Write a farewell on a Schaefer Light beer can."

— @obituary

"He was never one for sentiment or religiosity, but he wanted you to know that if he owes you a beer, and if you can find him in Heaven, he will gladly allow you to buy him another."

"He can likely be found forwarding tasteless internet jokes (check your spam folder, but don't open these at work). Expect to find an alcoholic dog named Judge passed out at his feet."

Yes, he’s really gone

As for anyone wondering if this is just another one of Ziegler’s stunts, his kids have made it clear:

"Unlike previous times, this is not a ploy to avoid creditors or old girlfriends. He assures us that he is gone. He will be greatly missed."

You can read the whole obituary at the Times-Picayune.

This article originally appeared five years ago.

alcoholic dogcareerchildrenhumorobituariesold girlfriendsretirementschaefer light

The Latest

funny obituary, viral obituary, William Ziegler, firefighter obituary, New Orleans, obituary humor, legacy, Schaefer beer, touching tribute, obituary writing
Humor

A fireman’s kids wrote the hilariously honest obituary he would have wanted

Copy of Medieval sleep routine could be the answer to people who struggle to sleep at night
Ideas

Copy of Medieval sleep routine could be the answer to people who struggle to sleep at night

sibling love, heartfelt letter, viral tweet, emotional moment, family bond, brother sister, touching story, going viral, half sibling, twitter reaction
Family

People are dying over this kid's emotional reaction to learning his sister isn't fully his

teen rebellion, parenting moment, tough love, viral Facebook post, family dynamics, teenage behavior, parenting boundaries, parenting strategy, child discipline, emotional intelligence
Family

Mom defends tough-love letter to 13-year-old son after online shaming

More For You

orchestra playing

USAF Band helps NY students hone craft.

www.afdw.af.mil

Orchestra teacher receives scam call during class and has her students scare them off in the best way

Much like hemlines, spam calls are on the rise. According to PR Newswire, "U.S. consumers received just over 4.7 billion robocalls in January 2025, marking a nearly 9% increase from December 2024, according to YouMail's latest Robocall Index." To break it down even further, the same report reveals, "On a monthly basis, January averaged 152.9 million robocalls/day and 1,769 robocalls/second."

That's a lot of spam.

Keep ReadingShow less
feet sticking out of pothole

Wait, how'd that happen?

Photo credit: James Coxall

An Englishman’s hilarious prank got an 8-month-old neglected pothole filled within 4 days

James Coxall of Cambridgeshire county in England got sick of seeing the same damn pothole in his street. For over 8 months, drivers on Haverhill Road were getting their automobiles damaged and axles broken from the 3-foot wide and nearly 3-inch deep hole. But with some wood and some clothes, his prank got enough attention that it was fixed within 4 days.

Coxall gathered two wooden planks and stood them straight up in the pothole. Then, he put a pair of jeans and shoes on them. This made it look hilariously (or eerily?) like someone fell headfirst into the hole.The prank not only got some laughs out of the community, but it also warned drivers to steer clear of the pothole.

Keep ReadingShow less
man in black tank top and red shorts stands beside his car with the door open trying to block a spray of water

Man gets doused with water.

A Current Affair, YouTube

Australian man gets back at people parking in his driveway by turning it into a 'splash zone'

Sometimes, we must come up with creative solutions for everyday problems. That's what Bruce Kerr, a resident of Queensland, Australia, decided to do after people refused to stop parking in the driveway of his IT company, Kerr Solutions. In an interview with Zarisha Bradley for A Current Affair, Bruce explains that people just won't stop parking in his spot, even though there are other spaces available. "Quite often, there are parks (parking spots) sitting there available, but those little numpties want to pull into here."

After reaching out to the city council and sending license plate numbers to the police, Bruce said nothing changed. So, he took matters into his own hoses. "That's when we started the waterworks," he said, explaining them as "a whole heap of individual jets" that he has rigged to go off when he sees fit.

Keep ReadingShow less
This teacher had to tell her deaf students that people can hear farts. Their reaction was hilarious.
Anna Trupiano educates on passing gas in public.
Cover image Facebook/Anna Trupiano.

This teacher had to tell her deaf students that people can hear farts. Their reaction was hilarious.

Anna Trupiano is a first-grade teacher at a school that serves deaf, hard-of-hearing, and hearing students from birth through eighth grade.

Along with teaching the standard curriculum, Trupiano helps her students navigate a world that often overlooks the needs of the hard-of-hearing.

Keep ReadingShow less
a child plays Al Pacino in Scarface; Al Pacino in Scarface

Say hello to my little friend...literally.

YouTube/Universal Pictures

TikTok shocked by 15-year-old unhinged viral clip of kids performing ​​​Scarface​​​ in school play

Think about the most outrageous film that could be adapted to the stage. Now, imagine the cast of that theatrical production is entirely children, ranging in age from 7 to 10. Now, film it and let the world react.

That’s what director Marc Klasfeld had in mind when he held auditions with professional child actors for a shocking video, meant to look like an elementary school production of the cult film-favorite Scarface. In a now 15-year-old interview with Entertainment Weekly, when asked why he thought this was a good idea, Klasfeld admits, "I thought this would be a nice fit into the kind of YouTube arena of viral videos. And I was right."

Keep ReadingShow less
12 years since 30 Rock ended 6 classic lines from the show are more relevant than ever
Liz and Tracy | ca. 2006 --- Tina Fey and Tracy Morgan --- I… | Flickr
www.flickr.com

12 years since 30 Rock ended 6 classic lines from the show are more relevant than ever

In 2006, the TV show 30 Rock was released into this world, and some of us have never stopped laughing. For over six years, this offbeat sitcom helped provide a much-needed distraction and consistently gave people joy. It received 104 Emmy nominations and 16 Emmy wins, plus countless other awards.

But upon a recent re-watch, it became apparent that the show wasn't just brilliantly funny. Through humor, some could argue that it often delivered more sage advice than most ancient scripture. In fact, even the most absurd lines of dialogue could be applied to current, everyday situations. And (most of) it totally holds up in the modern world.

Keep ReadingShow less
People share the weirdest things they bought from infomercials that actually turned out to be awesome
Man Watching Tv Free Stock Photo - Public Domain Pictures
www.publicdomainpictures.net

People share the weirdest things they bought from infomercials that actually turned out to be awesome

It's 2:00 AM. Why you can't sleep doesn't even matter. You simply can't. These days, it's less about infomercials and more about social media scrolling, but either way, you still can't escape those relentless, bombarding ads. And sometimes, you just can't resist clicking that "Buy Now" button, no matter how hard you try. But fear not. There are times when, in the sober light of day, that package arrives and turns out to be the BEST THING YOU OWN.

A person took to Reddit to ask, "What 'WTF' product did you buy off an infomercial that turned out to be worth the money?" Thousands of people responded with some of the most delightful infomercial success stories ever.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sister wins brother's wedding after reading proposal he brother wrote when he was 9 years old
woman wearing headdress near two womens closeup photography
Photo by Omar Lopez on Unsplash

Sister wins brother's wedding after reading proposal he brother wrote when he was 9 years old

Griffin Carew was just 9 years old when he scribbled down a detailed proposal itinerary in his school yearbook, for the wedding he would have one day in the future. In 2014, when his younger sister, Hope Carew (@hopecarewisbrave), now 30, was shuffling through some boxes of childhood items, Griffin's plan caught her attention but she didn't tell anyone about it. On October 11, 2024, she decided to recite the young boy’s romantic plan in front of the 150 guests on his wedding day.

Excited woman during on her wedding (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Buena Vista Images)Excited woman during on her wedding (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Buena Vista Images)

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025