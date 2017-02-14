  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Your Grammys Reminder That Celebrities Are Not Political Activists
    by Tasbeeh Herwees
  2. 2 2
    Studies Link Long-Term Use Of Allergy Medicine To Mental Illness
    by Leo Shvedsky
  3. 3 3
    Melissa McCarthy Doubles Down On Brilliant Sean Spicer Impression
    by Leo Shvedsky
  4. 4 4
    Peter Buffett On The Power—And Limits—Of Art And Money
    by Katie Wudel
  5. 5 5
    15-Year-Old HS Basketball Player Scores 92 Points In Controversial Show Of Athleticism
    by Penn Collins
  6. 6 6
    Guest At Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Club Posts Photos With Nuclear ‘Football’ Briefcase
    by Leo Shvedsky
  7. 7 7
    Resistance In The Time Of Protest Selfies
    by Tasbeeh Herwees
  8. 8 8
    5 Extraordinary Grammy Moments People Are Still Talking About  
    by Andre Grant
  9. 9 9
    The White House Reveals Who It Most Fears Can Beat Trump In 2020
    by Eric Pfeiffer
Culture

Why The Director of “Loving” Wants You To Buy These Concert Tickets

by DJ Pangburn

February 14, 2017 at 12:25
Copy Link

Acts of civil disobedience and fiery speeches helped ignite the civil rights movement of the ’60s. But a much quieter battle for equality began in 1958, when interracial couple Richard Loving and Mildred Delores Jeter married in Washington, D.C., to avoid Virginia’s Racial Integrity Act of 1924, which outlawed marriages between whites and nonwhites. The couple’s love and defiance ultimately took them to the Supreme Court, where the justices ruled the Virginia anti-miscegenation law unconstitutional.

This battle is detailed in Focus Feature’s recent Golden Globe and Oscar-nominated film Loving. Directed by Jeff Nichols (Mud, Midnight Special), and starring Joel Edgerton and Ruth Negga, Loving is steeped in rural quietude, with the Lovings simply trying to exist and often watching the American Civil Liberties Union fight from afar. The filmmakers will be auctioning off various experiences, film props, and concert tickets throughout the month of February to help raise money that will be donated to the ACLU of Southern California. The We Stand for Love fundraiser coincides with both Valentine’s Day and Black History Month.

Their case was so strong because of the sincerity of the love they felt for one another.

For his part, Nichols is offering either an in-person or Skype mentoring session. Other items up for bid included two tickets to the closing night of Oh Hello On Broadway, starring Nick Kroll (who plays ACLU lawyer Bernard Cohen in Loving). Still up for grabs are a Loving film package that includes an authentic frame print of Richard and Mildred’s Life magazine shoot by photographer Grey Villet, movie props, and a signed poster. Focus Features is also offering a Loving Date Night package that includes two tickets to a Ben Lee concert and a post-show meet and greet.

Nichols, who spoke with GOOD about the Lovings’ history and We Stand for Love, says he was approached to direct Loving back in 2012. The producers wanted to turn Nancy Buirski’s 2011 HBO documentary The Loving Story—which leaned heavily on filmmaker Hope Ryden’s archival footage and Life magazine photos of the couple—into a feature film. Like many people, Nichols hadn’t heard about the Lovings’ court battles.

“I grew up in Little Rock, Arkansas, and went to Little Rock Central High, which was at center of the desegregation crisis in 1957, and I graduated in 1997,” Nichols says. “That year they were building a museum and a lot of our assemblies were about the history and movement … So, I just felt like I paid attention, that I had a fair grounding in civil rights history, and to not know about this particular case floored me, especially in 2012 when we’re in the middle of the marriage equality battle.”

Despite being a latecomer to the story, Nichols dove into the backstory. After seeing Buirski’s documentary, as well as Ryden’s archival footage and the Life photographs, he could understand how the two fell in love. He also could fathom how they could fight for that love all the way up to the Supreme Court.

Nichols felt that his task as a filmmaker was to try to give Richard and Mildred life through the actors and represent them faithfully. Of course, he knew that Loving would be his cinematic rendition of the couple’s love and legal battles, but he wanted the film to hit as close to the mark of reality as possible.

“The real task at hand is to make the story as human as possible,” says Nichols. “If you pursue an honest portrayal of Richard and Mildred Loving, you will be a telling story that is undeniably apolitical and not pursuing an agenda, but having the effect of moving the needle in terms of the civil and political conversation.”

It’s very hard to argue with someone who thinks you shouldn’t exist in the first place. The only way to do this is to just live your life.

As Nichols sees it, Richard and Mildred’s lives had an effect on these conversations, but their lives were not a representation of them. They didn’t join picket lines or otherwise become involved in the civil rights movement. They were instead conscientious objectors of the way laws were being applied to their life. And from their perspective, says Nichols, their existence was being put on trial.

“People didn’t like the fact that they existed, and it’s very hard to argue with someone who thinks you shouldn’t exist in the first place,” Nichols says. “The only way to do this is to just live your life, and that was their form of protest.”

“You have to think as a filmmaker and a storyteller, you want to show the audience something they’ve never seen before,” he adds. “You never want to show something where they’re so far ahead of you in terms of where you’re taking it.”

Which is why Nichols avoided a courtroom drama. It would have meant he was focusing on something that wasn’t the Loving’s reality—and also attaching an agenda to it.

“The more pointed you make your social commentary inside the framework of the film, the weaker you make it,” Nichols observes. “Their point, I think, was so strong because of the sincerity of the love they felt for one another. I think had they been trying to make us change our opinion, had they been trying to reach out and rattle our cages, then I think you can start to argue the sincerity of their love.”

“They didn’t go to the Supreme Court in person, so let me be the one to shoulder the burden of the fact that a lot of people might find this film undramatic or slow or boring or not enough,” he adds. “But the one thing I won’t do is betray the essence of what Richard and Mildred were.”

As for Focus Features’ auction, Nichols is happy to connect Richard and Mildred’s story to the present-day ACLU, which is already fighting courtroom battles in the first 100 days of the Trump presidency. While this fundraising effort isn’t the first to benefit the ACLU in the last few months, it is no doubt a very visible endorsement of the ACLU’s work.

Without the ACLU’s funding, talent, knowledge, and the power of its people, the Lovings could never exist.

“The ACLU, in an ultimate way, got this case through the gauntlet and all the way to the Supreme Court,” says Nichols. “I think without their funding, talent, knowledge, and the power of its people, the Lovings could never exist. There really is no other organization that I know of that is so out in front of civil rights issues … and we have to support them.”

Images courtesy Focus Features

GOODFest

A livestream festival for good.
Presented by Pixel, Phone by Google.

8

  • DRAM Cha Cha
  • DRAM Broccoli
  • Glass Animals
  • Eugene Hutz on Dada
Recently on GOOD
Lifestyle

The Most Exclusive Workout In New York City Isn’t At A Gym

Get your he(art) pumping while enjoying priceless art by Yumi Abe
Health

Studies Link Long-Term Use Of Allergy Medicine To Mental Illness

Allergy sufferers are on alert by Leo Shvedsky
Lifestyle

What The President’s Vow To ‘Destroy’ The Johnson Amendment Would Really Do

A hard look at the impact of political speech from charities and churches  by Brian Mittendorf , Philip Hackney
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Even dating profiles have become intensely political in 2017. https://t.co/ExhNMrFZTJ https://t.co/bjFQEAwbPY
Why The Director of “Loving” Wants You To Buy These Concert Tickets
Recent
14 Valentine’s Day Sex-Foods You Already Have In Your Fridge 7 minutes ago Why The Director of “Loving” Wants You To Buy These Concert Tickets 42 minutes ago 5 Heartbreaking Confessions From The Museum Of Broken Relationships about 2 hours ago In Trump’s America, Tinder Bios Get Political about 3 hours ago This Indie Rocker Has Started A Company To Provide Legal, Health, And Educational Services To Musicians about 4 hours ago Hillary Clinton Mocks Trump’s Disgraced National Security Advisor  about 6 hours ago Chris Evans’ Criticism Of David Duke Leads To A Rash Of Predictably Awful Tweets By The Klansman about 20 hours ago The Most Exclusive Workout In New York City Isn’t At A Gym about 21 hours ago Studies Link Long-Term Use Of Allergy Medicine To Mental Illness about 22 hours ago What The President’s Vow To ‘Destroy’ The Johnson Amendment Would Really Do about 22 hours ago In The Face Of Public Pressure, Yale Is Renaming A College Named After A Noted Slavery Proponent  about 23 hours ago 8 Ways To Get Your Message To Congress—That Really Work  about 23 hours ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers